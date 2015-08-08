Score Leicester City - Sunderland in Premier League 2015 (4-2)

I've been your host, Daniel Pinder this afternoon and I do hope you enjoyed the coverage here at VAVEL. Plenty of goals in the Premier League today and hopefully more to come. Follow VAVEL on Twitter for all the latest news as it comes.

19 attempts and eight on target for Leicester City see them top the Premier League following the 3pm kick-offs. In the other games, Aston Villa beat Bournemouth whilst Everton and Watford finished two-a-piece. Crystal Palace beat Norwich three goals to nil. Next up is Chelsea - Swansea City - with three games left to play on Sunday and WBA vs Manchester City to be played on Monday.

Full Time - Leicester City 4-2 Sunderland: Jamie Vardy opened the scoring before a brace from Riyad Mahrez saw Leicester take a 3-0 lead going in to half-time. Jermain Defoe pulled a goal back before Marc Albrighton netted Leicester's fourth midway through the second half. Steven Fletcher pulled a goal back from Sunderland with 20 minutes left to play, but the Black Cats were unable to create any real chances.

90' The fourth official signals five minutes of added time. A reminder that both fixtures last season finished 0-0. Both sides are clearly making up for lack of goals in the corresponding fixtures.

86' Shinji Okzaki almost puts the icing on the cake after great play from N'Golo Kante. The Japanese international should have perhaps hit the ball first time, but instead opted to cut inside on his left foot, allowing the defender to get a block in.

81' Another debutant now coming on for Leicester City. N'Golo Kante replaces opening goalscrorer Jamie Vardy - another player who goes off to a standing ovation. The forward really has worked his socks off against Sunderland as the Foxes switch to a 4-5-1.

74' Two Leicester City players are handed their debut. Yohan Benalouane and Christian Fuchs replace Richie De Laet and Riyad Mahrez - who receives a standing ovation.

70' We have ANOTHER goal at the King Power Stadium. This time it's Sunderland again. Steven Fletcher with the goal who beats Robert Huth in the air. It's not often we see that.

65' GOAL for Leicester City! Game over for Sunderland now surely. Marc Albrighton adds to his two earlier assists with a goal. Poor performance continues for Younes Kaboul as his poor touch gifted the opportunity to Albrighton, who made no mistake in scoring Leicester's fourth.

59' GOAL for Sunderland! Still a long way to go for the visitors, but Jermain Defoe runs in behind the defence and with the Englishman one-on-one with Schmeichel, the experienced forward was never going to miss.

56' Again another chance for Riyad Mahrez. Pantilimon again forced into another save, but credit to Van Aanholt who managed to get back just in time to put the wide-man off.

55' Riyad Mahrez almost with the goal of the day. Twisting and turning inside the area, Mahrez finally gets his left-foot around the ball before unleashing a low shot - Sunderland saved by the post.

53' Dick Advocaat makes a defensive substitution. Off-season signing Adam Matthews replaces Billy Jones.

51' Jamie Vardy almost bags his brace. Down the left-flank, the Enlighman cuts inside with the goal at his mercy, lobbing Pantilimon but also travelling just wide of the post.

48' Goalscrorer Jamie Vardy is shown the yellow card. Adam Johnson floats in the resulting free-kick with Sunderland unable to make anything of the opportunity. Leicester City clear their lines as they remain with the same 11 that started the first half.

46' We're back underway at the King Power Stadium for Leicester City vs Sunderland.

Where does that leave Sunderland? Despite the arrivals of Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Coates, the Black Cats have looked dodgy at the back. Jeremain Lens has been quite whilst Jack Rodwell and Adam Johnson haven't brought anything to the side. Also, it wasn't the most impressive of pre-season's from Sunderland, could they be the early favourites to go down this season? Or can this Sunderland side really gel together.

Surely Leicester City won't be throwing this game away? But this is the Premier League. Jamie Vardy carrying his form from the end of last season which saw him help Leicester survive. Playing well up front with Shinji Okazaki - Riyad Mahrez causing all sorts of problems whilst Danny Drinkwater and Andy King working well as a double pivot.

45+3' Leicester City 3-0 Sunderland (Vardy, Mahrez x2)

45+1' Danny Drinkwater full of confidence, bossing the midfield. Great effort from Drinkwater from outside the area forces a save from Pantilimon.

39' Riyad Mahrez almost nets his hat-trick. A move started off in Leicester's half, Jamie Vardy's movement is too good for Sunderland. Shinji Okazaki got the call from Mahrez to leave it, with the midfielder blazing his effort just over.

37' Leicester City vs Sunderland has fizzled out slowly - Claudio Ranieri just taking the sting out of the game, allowing Sunderland to push forward and Leicester to counter-attack.

29' Lee Cattermole's day goes from bad to worse - give's away the penalty for Leicester's third goal - he's now being replaced by Steven Fletcher. Can Sunderland find a way to get back in this game? They could do with a goal before half-time if they do.

28' Riyad Mahrez really is turning on the style. Turning Van Aanholt inside and out, the Algerian gets his cross in which is met by the head of Schlupp - who headed the ball just over.

26' Jamie Vardy almost makes it four! Through on goal, Vardy forces a save from Pantilimon.

24' GOAL! Riyad Mahrez scores his second of the afternoon - sends the Sunderland 'keeper the wrong way. Low and hard to the right - blowing Sunderland away. Composed.

23' Penalty! Sunderland's day goes from bad to worse. Lee Cattermole brings down Riyad Mahrez in the area. Clever bit of skill.

21' Frustration already to set in the minds of the Sunderland players. On top in the opening 10 minutes, Adam Johnson has just dragged his shot well wide from 35-yards.

17' GOAL for Leicester City! New management but same old Leicester we saw at the end of last season. Again, a cross from the left from Albrighton is met by the head of Riyad Mahrez - who with the slightest of touches, fires Leicester into a two goal lead.

15' Reckless challenge from Jack Rodwell on Marc Albrighton. Lee Mason shows the midfielder a yellow card. No chance of reaching the ball - leaving the referee with little choice.

12' Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki link up yet again, before the cross is met by Riyad Mahrez - the ball was almost put in the net for an own goal from a Sunderland defender. That goal has certainly liften Leicester's spirits.

10' GOAL! Jamie Vardy fires Leicester City in front for the first time this season. Free-kick whipped in is met by the head of Vardy at the near post, who loops the ball over the 'keeper.

5' HUGE chances for Sunderland. Jermain Defoe forcing a corner before a header from Younes Kaboul was saved down low from Kasper Schmeichel before Jack Rodwell found himself on the end of the rebound, forcing the Danish 'keeper into another save.

3' Opportunity provided itself to Jamie Vardy who was through on goal after Jeremain Lens lost possession for Sunderland. Sebastian Coates was Sunderland's knight in shining armour as his tackle denied the Englishman.

1' Leicester City get things underway at the King Power Stadium - The Foxes are kicking from left-to-right in a packed out stadium.

11 years away from English football - Can Claudio Ranieri mark his return with a victory? It's up to Dick Advocaat who's his opposite number today.

Last season, Leicester City kicked off their season with a 2-2 draw against Everton - Leonardo Ulloa and Chris Wood were on the scoresheet that day for the Foxes. Sunderland also opened up their 2014/15 campaign with a 2-2 draw against WBA. Are we likely to see goals today? Stay tuned!

We're just 10 minutes away from kick-off now - keep tuned for updates from Leicester City vs Sunderland. Both teams were at the bottom end of the table last year, how will they fare this year? Send your score predictions and goalscorer in to @Leicester_VAVEL. We'll post some of the best ones here!

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has opted for Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy to lead the line for the Foxes - two strikers who have impressed in pre-season.

Sunderland subs: Mannone, O'Shea, Matthews, Bridcutt, Giaccherini, Graham, Fletcher.

Leicester City subs: Schwarzer, Hammond, Kante, Kramaric, Ulloa, Fuchs, Benalouane.

Sunderland XI: Pantilimon, Jones, Van Aanholt, Kaboul, Coates, Cattermole, Rodwell, Larsson, Johnson, Lens, Defoe.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, De Laet, Huth, Morgan, Schlupp, Albrighton, Drinkwater, King, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.

The starting XI's have been announced!

Leicester City vs Sunderland live will be played at the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City, with kick-off set for 15:00BST. A 32,000 capacity stadium, the King Power is expected to be a sellout match for their opening game of the Premier League season.

Leicester City have won 31 out of 82 matches between Leicester City - Sunderland, drawing 22 and losing the other 29 matches however, Sunderland have the better form, having not lost to Leicester City since 2001. A favourite game amongst Leicester City fans was their 5-2 win against Sunderland in 2000, which saw a Stan Collymore hat-trick at their old ground, Filbert Street – both games last season finished 0-0.

The 67-year old manager has been looking forward to the Leicester City - Sunderland match for some time, saying his side are “looking forward to starting” their Premier League campaign.

Dick Advocaat is pleased with his business in the off-season transfer window so far, saying that: “the most important thing is that [the club have] brought in players who have improved the squad,” providing competition for places. The Dutch manager described the signing of Jeremain Lens as a “very good addition,” who will add “great pace” and score goals.

Another name of the lips of Leicester fans is that of Gokhan Inler, an experienced central midfielder who plays his football at Napoli. Commenting on the circulation of rumours, Ranieri told the media he “only speaks about players who are here.” Closing the press conference, the Italian manager stated it was “fantastic” to be back in the “best league in the world.”

During his press conference, Claudio Ranieri stated the importance of having “two players for each position,” for this Leicester - Sunderland match, which suggests new arrivals in the remaining three weeks. Following the departure of Esteban Cambiasso, the 63-year old is expected to bring in another midfielder, having been linked with Charles Aranguiz in the past week, who they look set to miss out on.

Predicated Sunderland XI: Pantilimon, Jones, Kaboul, O'Shea, Van Aanholt, Rodwell, Cattermole, Larsson, Johnson, Defoe, Lens.

Predicted Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Huth, Morgan, Wasilewski, Schlupp, King, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.

Sunderland have waved goodbye to Connor Wickham who joined Premier League side Crystal Palace following their revival. Off-season signing Yann M’Vila may be short of match fitness so could miss out, whilst Dick Advocaat will have experienced Premier League players, Jermain Defoe and Sebastian Larsson at his disposal. Wes Brown, Jordi Gomez and Steven Fletcher will all miss the Leicester - Sunderland game through injury.

Matty James will miss the game Leicester - Sunderland through injury after the midfielder sustained a cruciate ligament injury against Southampton last season. Despite the arrivals of midfielder, N’Golo Kante from SM Caen and defender Yohan Benalouane from Atalanta, Ranieri has stated that neither of them may get game time on Saturday afternoon however, it was ‘too early to tell.’

Ahead of Leicester City - Sunderland, Claudio Ranieri faces a selection headache in the forward area, although a welcoming one. The arrival of Shinji Okazaki from 1.FSV Mainz 05 joins the likes of Jamie Vardy and Andrej Kramaric, who are contenders to start. Should Ranieri opt for three strikers, fans would expect to see two of the three either side of Argentinian, Leonardo Ulloa.

Sunderland’s final two pre-season games saw the Premier League side concede two goals against League One side, Doncaster, before travelling to Germany for their final preparation ahead of the new season. Jeremain Lens netted his first goal of pre-season with a 1-0 win over Bundesliga side, Hannover 96.

The Sunderland squad then jetted off for a pre-season tour of the United States, where they lost 1-0 to Sacramento Republic and 3-1 to Mexican side, Pachuca. A short trip to Toronto saw Sunderland overturn a 1-0 goal deficit against the MLS side with a brace from Jermain Defoe.

Pre-season didn’t start as planned for Sunderland, as the Black Cats found themselves two goals down against Darlington 1883 before a brace from Emanuele Giaccherini and goals from Danny Graham and Connor Wickham overturned a two-goal deficit.

After guiding the club to survival last season, Dick Advocaat announced that he would be leaving Sunderland after doing his job however, the oldest manager in the Premier League fell in love with the side, coming out of retirement to manage the Wearside club for at least another season.

Today’s visitors, Sunderland welcome five new signings onto Wearside this season. Sebastian Coates has joined the Black Cats from Liverpool whilst Younes Kaboul also joins from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as Sunderland look to shore up the defence after leaking too many goals last season. Adam Matthews has joined the club in a £2 million deal whilst Dick Advocaat has also managed to persuade Jeremain Lens and Yann M’Vila to join Sunderland.

Leicester then extended their unbeaten pre-season with a 2-1 victory against Rotherham. Riyad Mahrez and David Nugent were on the scoresheet at the New York Stadium before Grant Ward pulled a goal back late on – a trend for Leicester in pre-season. The Foxes’ final pre-season game was a short trip to Birmingham City, arguably their toughest opponents of pre-season. David Cotterill and Demarai Gray fired Birmingham in to a two-goal lead before goals from Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater equalised the tie, which lead to new signing, Shinji Okazaki netting the winner late on.

David Nugent is unlikely to get much playing time this season with the new arrivals, however the 30-year old striker put Leicester in front against Mansfield Town, before Matt Green equalised for the home side. Jamie Vardy then continued his fine pre-season with a brace against Burton Albion before Mark Duffy pulled one back in stoppage time.

Leicester City have enjoyed a successful pre-season under the watchful eye of the ‘tinkerman’, albeit against lower-league opposition. The Foxes kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Lincoln City, with Riyad Mahrez, Andrej Kramaric and Jamie Vardy all getting on the scoresheet for Leicester, after going a goal down via a Alan Power penalty after 10 minutes for Lincoln.

Claudio Ranieri was named Leicester City boss following the sacking of former manager, Nigel Pearson, despite guiding them to Premier League safety last season. The Italian enjoyed a spell in England which ended with Chelsea in 2004, before managing a host of Italian clubs, which included the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game, Leicester City - Sunderland Live. Today, Saturday 8th August 2015, sees the Black Cats travel to the Midlands to take on Leicester in the opening game of the 2015/16 Premier League season. Today's game kicks off at 15:00 BST, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis.