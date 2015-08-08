Score Stoke City - Liverpool in EPL 2015 (0-1)

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for. Thank-you for following our live coverage of Stoke 0-1 Liverpool, as Philippe Coutinho's late goal handed the Reds victory. We'll be back with live coverage tomorrow night, when West Brom play Manchester City.

Liverpool will be pleased to get the three points, especially after the embarrassement of last season. They'll be looking to make it six points from a possible six when they host AFC Bournemouth in eight days time.

Stoke can't feel too disheartened. For an opening day performance, they weren't too bad, and may have won had one or two things gone their way. They now move on to their next game, away at Tottenham.

It's all over, and Coutinho's stike has decided it. For a long time the two sides couldn't be split, with Stoke looking the likelier to score if anything, but the Brazilian magician's long range screamer has handed Liverpool all three points.

Full time: Stoke 0-1 Liverpool (Coutinho)

90+2: The ball bounces for Diouf in the box, but Mignolet scrambles the ball clear. 60 seconds to go.

90: Three minutes of added time!

88: The Liverpool fans chanting Coutinho's name, he'll be the hero today if they can hold on for all three points.

87: Taking the ball 25 yards from goal, Coutinho hits a rasping shot that flies into the top right hand corner of the net, a magical strike to potentiallly win the game!

GOALLL!!!!! COUTINHO WITH A SCREAMER FOR LIVERPOOL!!

84: Johnson's ball in finds Diouf in a good position, but the striker can't direct his header goalwards.

80: The ball runs invitingly for van Ginkel across the edge of the penalty box, and it takes a very good sliding challenge from Skrtel to block his goalbound shot.

77: Here comes Firmino for a brief cameo, on for Jordon Ibe. Can he win Liverpool the game? For Stoke, Odemwingie and Sidwell replace Afellay and Adam.

76: Can almost has Benteke through by virtue of a very nicely weighted through ball, but it's just about dealt with by the Stoke defence. Firmino looks set to come on for Liverpool!

73: Jordon Ibe's down getting some treatement, whilst Charlie Adam's been booked for a previous tackle on Henderson.

71: Lovely move from Liverpool results in Henderson receiving it in the area, but his pass to Benteke is a poor one and drops out for a goal kick.

68: Skrtel's header from the following corner angles towards goal, but Butland does well to catch.

67: Coutinho drives through the Stoke defence and almost gets a chance to shoot himself, eventually laying off for Benteke, who has a shot blocked. Much better from Liverpool here.

64: Close! Adam's resulting free kick is whipped across the goal with pace, and it's a good save by Mignolet.

63: Joe Gomez gets a yellow card for a grab on Walters.

62: Lallana off for Can.

61: We pass the hour mark and the deadlock is yet to be broken. Emre Can getting ready to come on for Liverpool.

53: Better from Liverpool as Clyne gets in behind the lines, but his cross is blocked.

50: Slight swing of the arm from Lovren and he gets a yellow. Liverpool's third of the game.

47: A threatening ball in from Lallana angles towards Benteke, but he couldn't connect well enough to get a shot away.

45: Underway in the second half, it takes just 13 seconds for van Ginkel to force Mignolet into a save.

Half time subsititute for Stoke, forced through injury. Erik Pieters has gone off, replaced by the very tall Philipp Wollscheid.

Not long until the second half now, both sets of supporters will be looking for more from their sides in the latter stages of the game, as they search for an opening three points.

In truth that was a poor first half, with little quality shown from either side. Stoke shaded it chances wide, and might feel confident that they can nick a narrow win in the second 45. For Liverpool, you get the feeling that substitutions are needed, and we might see Firmino in this half.

Half time: Stoke City 0-0 Liverpool

45: Two minutes of half time here.

40: Milner is booked for a poor tackle on Adam. It's a bad reaction by the Scotsman as he pushes Milner, an action which referee Anthony Taylor warns him for.

36: Close for Stoke as van Ginkel's deflected cross is just about cleared by Skrtel, before Afellay has a shot blocked and Johnson blazed over the bar.

32: No excuses for the experienced Martin Skrtel making a poor backpass, and Mignolet really had to rush to clear that one.

30: Joe Gomez looking shaky after a composed start, playing a pass back to Mignolet that was almost intercepted. Liverpool got away with it though, and he'll learn.

28: Yellow card for Skrtel for a rash, late tackle on Diouf. Silly.

25: Henderson's free kick is cleared, a poor delivery. You have to wonder if someone like James Milner would be better suited to taking those set pieces.

24: One Liverpool player who is looking sharp is Jordon Ibe, and he wins a free kick next to the blyine, courtesy of a cheeky nutmeg.

23: It has to be said, Stoke are looking much sharper than Liverpool, with Mark Hughes' side constantly beating their opposite numbers to a free ball.

20: Milner and Coutinho work a short corner very nicely, and Stoke scramble it out for another one, which is headed away.

19: Walters does well to meet a long ball and cushion it into Diouf's pass, but the striker's ambitious effort from 30 yards is easily gathered by a grateful Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

15: Gone abit quiet here after an early flourish, but a certain Xherdan Shaqiri has been spotted in the stands. A well known transfer target for Stoke this summer, could the Swiss international be close to a move to the Potters?

8: First chance for Stoke as the ball breaks invitingly to Adam in the centre of the penalty area, but he slices his shot and it flies off to the left hand side. Worrying signs for Liverpool that he was allowed so much space.

4: Early yellow card for Afellay, who tries to control a bouncing ball and launches a high boot into Clyne's chest. Fortunately, the England full-back looks to be okay.

2: Ibe running at Pieters early on, nice play from the winger gets Liverpool a corner, which Henderson takes... but a foul is given for a push by Benteke.

0: We're underway! Stoke and Liverpool begin their league campaigns.

The players are out on the pitch shaking hands, and quite the atmosphere is being created by the home and away fans. Can Liverpool make up for their final day loss? We're about to find out!

Five minutes to go! Kick-off is eding closer at the Britanni Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers has said that his team needs to "put things right", and that you "always want to cap off a good pre-season with a good start to the season".

Stoke manger Mark Hughes commented that his team will be "looking to replicate" their 6-1 victory from last season, and that it gives them "a psychological advantage", but the Welshman admits that "Liverpool have made changes, and it's likely to be a different result."

Jordan Henderson, stepping properly into the captaincy role today, has been on television saying that the Reds "must do their talking on the pitch", and "they need to hit the ground running".

Speaking again of that memorable game last season, seven players from Stoke's team that day start the game, whilst just five of Liverpool's do.

Those two games have finished now. Confirmed final scores being Newcastle 2-2 Southampton and Arsenal 0-2 West Ham.

It's been a hectic day so far in the Premier League, with two other games going on. Newcastle - Southampton is currently tied at 2-2, whilst West Ham are beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, a score that will give Liverpool fans early hope that they can finish in the top four this season, ahead of the Gunners.

What a day for Joe Gomez. The 18-year-old, signed from Charlton in the summer with one eye on the future, makes his Premier Leauge debut the first chance he gets. He'll be up against Walters down his his flank, and will be hoping to carry on the sort of form that's seen him impress so much in pre-season.

It's the expected line-up for Liverpool, with Firmino not deemed fit enough for a debut. The surprise lies in who isn't included in the squad. Many fans aren't happy about Dejan Lovren being picked ahead of Mamadou Sakho, and they'll be even more unhappy to hear the Sakho hasn't been selected in the matchday 18. If a Liverpool centre back suffers an injury, Kolo Toure is the likely replacement, today at least. On the pitch, the Reds are setting up in a 4-2-3-1, with Ibe, Coutinho and Lallana in behind Benteke, who will be hoping for a goal to silence some of the doubters.

Glen Johnson shakes off a fitness doubt to make his competitive debut for Stoke then, whilst Marco van Ginkel is another signing thrust straight into the action. It looks like it'll be a 4-3-3 formation, with Afellay and Jon Walters either side of Diouf.

Liverpool subs: Bogdan, Toure, Moreno, Can, Origi, Ings, Firmino.

Stoke City subs: Given, Ireland, Odewingie, Joselu, Sidwell, Wollscheid.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez, Henderson, Milner, Coutinho, Ibe, Lallana, Benteke.

Stoke City XI: Butland, Johnson, Cameron, Munesia, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Walters, van Ginkel, Afellay, Diouf.

The starting XI's have been announced!

Despite it being the first game Stoke City - Liverpool for each of these teams, it's not the opening day in the Premier League. Saturday contained six fixtures, which finished as following: Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham, Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa, Leicester City 4-2 Sunderland, Norwich City 1-3 Crystal Palace, Everton 2-2 Watford, Chelsea 2-2 Swansea.

There was a slightly more entertaining opening day fixture at Anfield, with Liverpool edging out Southampton 2-1. Sterling, now left, put the Reds ahead before Clyne, now joined, leveled the scores. Sturridge's late winner handed Liverpool both the spoils and the three points.

Last season's opening day saw Stoke suffer a surprising home defeat to Paul Lambert's Aston Villa. Andreas Weimann got the only goal, silencing the Stoke supporters with a neat finish.

Since gaining promotion to the Premier League, Stoke have only won one of their seven opening fixtures, a record they'll be hoping to improve upon. Liverpool, on the other hand, have a good recent record, and are looking to pick up their third straight opening day win.

Liverpool will miss Daniel Sturridge and Joe Allen through injury, with both expected to return sometime in September. Firmino could be in the squad, but a start is unlikely due to a lack of match fitness. They'll obviously be without Raheem Sterling, after the young winger completed his £49million transfer to Manchester City.

Ryan Shawcross isn't anywhere near the Stoke squad, after it was confirmed earlier this week that he's to spend two months out following back surgery. The game might come too soon for Bojan in his recovery from an ACL problem, whilst Marco Arnautovic picked up a thigh problem against Porto, which makes him a doubt.

We haven't got any confirmed Stoke City - Liverpool team news yet, that'll come out at around 3pm, however there are certain things we know.

Upon returning to Europe, Rodgers led Liverpool through two more friendly games, seeing off HJK Helsinki 2-0 and Swindon Town 2-1. The latter saw Benteke and Firmino make their debuts, with Benteke scoring a fine volleyed goal.

Admittedly, Stoke City - Liverpool have faced easier opposition than the likes of Everton and Porto. Starting with a tour of the Far-East, Liverpool beat the True Thail All Star's 4-0, before triumphing over Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar, before drawing against a Malaysia XI.

Pre-season has been a much more positive experience for Liverpool, with the Reds going unbeaten in all six of their games, winning five of those.

Championship side Brentford beat them 2-0, before Stoke entered the Colonia Cup. It wasn't a pre-season trophy they won, losing 2-0 to FC Koln before the challenge of FC Porto was one they didn't meet, as the Portugese side won 3-0.

Stoke's new signings have had chance to impress in what turned out to be a mixed pre-season for the Potters. Starting with a 0-0 draw with Everton, they defeated a Singapore XI 2-0 in the Barclays Asia Trophy. Thumping Wrexham 6-0 was a high point, before three straight losses followed.

The final signing, as of yet, was Christian Benteke. A long known target of the Reds, they finally landed their man when they decided to stump up the Belgian's £32.5million release clause. Many have suggested that the striker won't fit in with Liverpool's passing style of play, and today could be our first chance to see that in a competitive game.

It was after that when Liverpool really picked up spending wise, splashing £29.5million on the Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino. Joining from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, Firmino is expected to add some trickery and creativity that Liverpool have missed since the sale of Luis Suarez.

The task of replacing Johnson was one the Reds dealt with quickly and efficiently, signing the highly-rated Southampton full-back Nathaniel Clyne in a £12million deal. One more defender was brought in, with Joe Gomez signed from Charlton.

Transfer wise, it was admittedly the calm before the storm. Three free transfers in Adam Bogdan, Danny Ings and James Milner replaced the outgoing Brad Jones, Rickie Lambert and Steven Gerrard. Milner has impressed so much in pre-season, that he's recently been awarded with the vice-captaincy.

That's Stoke's seven signings gone through, the same number that Liverpool made. In need of some new talent after their disappointing season, the Reds have spent big, and we're likely to see some of that new talent today.

One arrival which has certainly excited the Stoke fans is that of Ibrahim Afellay from Barcelona. A Champions League winner with Barcelona, Affelay has also featured in both the European Championships and World Cup, making him something of an experienced player. However, the 29 year old will excite the fans most due to his ability to change a game in the blink of an eye, something that could earn Stoke valuable points this season.

Further up the pitch, Marco Van Ginkel has joined on a season long loan from Chelsea, whilst striker Joselu completed a £5.8million transfer from Hannover 96. Goalkeepers Jakob Haugaard and Shay Given have also arrived, filling the void left by Asmir Begovic, who left for Chelsea.

Indeed, Glen Johnson completed a move to Stoke on a free, upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract, joining his fourth different Premier Leauge club. He wasn't the only defender brought in, with the tall Phillipp Wollscheid arriving from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of just under £3million.

And it is that fondness which gave the owner Peter Coates confidence to back Hughes in the transfer market this summer. Seven new additions have come in, and one could face his own club today.

Things were vastly different for Stoke, mood wise, with Mark Hughes' team again breaking their record number of points, as the Welshman's bid to turn them into an established top table side continued nicely. With the addition of Bojan Krkic proving a clever one, Hughes' second season at Stoke was reviewed with much fondness.

At the time of the loss, many were left wondering if Rodgers would remain in charge of Liverpool for this season. He'd led them to just a 6th place finish in the league, representing a real drop in fortunes just a year after they came ever so close to a title victory. However, the owners FSG decided to keep him as the manager, and chairman Tom Werner explained why they did so earlier this week.

There's been much change for both clubs ever since that game in late May, which has given Brendan Rodgers confidence as his team look to put right the defeat. The Ulsterman admitted earlier in the week that he found it embarrasing to watch the Potters punish his side so easily, but was happy that the fixture list had presented them with a chance to make up for their disgraceful performance.

Liverpool are returning to the scene of the crime, and Stoke are looking to murder them again. Yes, just 77 days after the Reds suffered their humiliating 6-1 defeat away at Stoke, they're back - and looking to make amends.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's Premeir League game between Stoke City vs Liverpool live. Kick off at the Britannia Stadium is set for 4pm, but before then we'll preview the game, have match analysis and get the team news, so stay tuned!