Pochettino remains positive despite opening day defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that his side deserved much more after their opening day defeat to Manchester United.

The north London side travelled to Old Trafford in high spirits and pretty much dominated the proceedings, but a first-half own goal from full-back Kyle Walker proved to be the difference in the end.

Pleased Pochettino

After the match, Pochettino remained positive saying that they had played “very well” and were “pleased” with their performance but was obviously “disappointed” by the narrow defeat.

The Argentine coach was quick to highlight his side's dominance especially in the first half saying that the team “started well” and that the controlled the first “20 minutes” of the match.

However, he believed that luck wasn’t on their side with the only goal coming from their “first mistake” of the game. He thought that Louis Van Gaal’s started to play at the “same level as Spurs in the second half a half in which he believed his side “deserved” to score again.

Romero on form

Pochettino also pinpointed crucial missed opportunities notably one from Danish international Christian Eriksen, who was one-on-one with new United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, with the midfielder lobbing his effort onto the roof of the net.

The Argentine shot-stopper continued to frustrate Eriksen going into the latter stages of the match, making two key saves from the 23-year-old to deny him an equaliser.

Despite losing the first three points of the season, Pochettino remained positive saying that they finished the game on a “high tempo” and showed that they are well in terms of fitness despite only having three pre-season matches.

The 43-year-old has said that the side should be “happy” as they are at a “good level” and need to believe in themselves.

It was a massive improvement on their performance at Old Trafford from last season with United stomping to a 3-0 win. Pochettino said that it was “very different” from the last campaign when they didn’t have “a chance” and believed that they not only deserved “a draw” but possibly the win.

Tottenham will look to bounce back next weekend when they welcome Stoke City to White Hart Lane on Saturday, August 15.