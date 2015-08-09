Score Arsenal - West Ham in Premier League 2015 (0-2)

I've been your host, Daniel Pinder this afternoon and I do hope you enjoyed the coverage here at VAVEL. Plenty of goals in the Premier League so far and hopefully more to come. Follow VAVEL on Twitter for all the latest news as it comes.

That's it from Emirates Stadium. Two mistakes from Arsenal's Petr Cech cost his side two goals - not something you would expect from a Premier League fixture. The other Premier League game between Newcastle and Southampton finished all square, whilst Stoke City vs Liverpool kicks off in 30 minutes.

Full-time: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Kouyate, Zarate)

90+4' Another saved pulled off from Adrian, this time his boot denies Sanchez.

90+2' Alexis almost pulls a late goal back for Arsenal, but Adrian is down low to deny the Chilean. Moments away from a historic West Ham victory here at Emirates Stadium.

90+1' Fourth official has singalled five minutes of added time.

88' Quiet final period from both sides. Maiga replaces Sakho who caps off a wonderful performance.

80' 10 minutes remaining for Arsenal to score at least two goals, but it's Sakho with the next chance for West Ham. Too many little passes for Arsenal around the edge of the area, they need to be more direct in the closing stages if they are to take anything from today's opener.

78' 16-year old Reece Oxford makes way for Kevin Nolan.

77' Both Giroud and Tomkins are back of the pitch. The correct decision? Premier League have new protocols regarding head injuries.

74' Clash of heads in the area between Tomkins and Giroud, not intentional, but the Frenchman comes off the worst. Arsenal's medical team on the pitch.

72' Arsenal slowly starting to pile on the pressure again. Something they haven't done since the opening 20 minutes. West Ham through a two-goal lead away last season, but is it too little too late for Arsenal?

66' It's time. Arsene Wenger has brought on Alexis Sanchez. Can he save Arsenal's blushes? He scored 16 Premier League goals last season, 25 in all compeitions. The Chilean replaces Debuchy.

63' Matt Jarvis replaces goalscorer Mauro Zarate for West Ham.

58' On second viewing, it looks as though Cech guessed where Zarate was going to place the ball, but the Argentine fooled the Arsenal goalkeeper - which is something they should never do. Two bad mistakes from the experienced Premier League 'keeper. Theo Walcott has replaced Francis Coquelin as Arsenal look to get in the game.

56' GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 West Ham. What a goal from Zarate! Cech called into question again after Zarate finds the net from 25-yards. Arsenal really have to pull something out the bag now.

55' Adrian forced into a save down low after Giroud's effort took a deflection off Ogbonna. Brilliant save from the Spaniard.

54' Giroud comes close for Arsenal, but he was never going to score from such a tight angle. The Frenchman got on the end of Ozil's cross, after a brilliant pass from Cazorla as Theo Walcott gets changed.

51' West Ham making it tough for Arsenal, packing the centre - forcing the Gunners out wide.

46' West Ham get the game back underway. No changes at the break from either side.

The day's other Premier League game saw Newcastle United face Southampton. The visitors took the lead through Pelle who fired his side in front with a brilliant header. Cisse equalised for Newcastle late in the first-half, chesting the ball in the net, impossible to miss from one-yard.

45+2' Half-time: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham. Kouyate with the only goal of the game so far - Bilic's first team talk in the Premier League will be a lot easier than he had imaged. Despite Arsenal being on top for most of the game, they go into the break behind.

42' GOAL! West Ham lead the London derby though a goal from Kouyate. Poor marking from Arsenal at the free-kick allows the midfielder to get ahead of his man - scoring with a free header.

36' ANOTHER yellow card for West Ham. This time it's James Tomkins - a centre-back playing at full-back, he brought down Nacho Monreal. Free-kick is whipped in at pace, but Adrian is able to get two fists on the ball.

35' West Ham taking the sting out of the game - they'll be happy getting to half-time on level terms. Payet's shot from just out the area is deflected out for a corner. Rolled out to Zarate on the edge of the area - Cazorla is able to put the Argentine off.

30' Ramsey hits the crossbar! On the half-volley, the ball clips the back of Cresswell's calf which sees the ball deflect off Adrian's bar - goalkeeper beaten. Resulting corner amounts to nothing as Adrian claims confidently.

27' Cazorla is the latest Arsenal player to come close. Chamberlain getting a lot of luck down the right-flank - his cross is met at the far post by Cazorla, but the Spaniard loops the ball over Adrian, but also the goal.

26' Arsenal starting to pile on the pressure midway through the first half. Coquelin beats his man before crossing the ball. Met by Giroud, the Frenchman takes the ball down on his chest in the area, before Ogbonna blocks his volley.

19' West Ham's first real opportunity comes through Payet and Sakho linking up. The former managed to keep the ball in at the byline, finding Sakho at the near post - but Cech is able to collect.

13' Free-kick from Arsenal sees Mertesacker get on the end of the cross - flicked to the far post, Koscielny almost puts the ball in the net, but the assistant has his flag up for offside.

10' Oxlade-Chamberlain's brightest spark for Arsenal so far. Ball is only half-cleared by West Ham, the Englishman takes the ball on the volley from just outside the area - seeing his effort sail just over the crossbar. Promising start from the Gunners.

6' Another booking! Cushioned header from Debuchy is collected by Oxlade-Chamberlain - Ogbonna brings down the 21-year old. Mesut Ozil will take the free-kick, which is deflected out for a corner.

4' An intense start from both sides. A slip from Noble sees Coquelin collect the ball - the Englishman looked to rectify his mistake but the West Ham skipper brings down the defensive midfielder.

3' Oxlade-Chamberlain drives forward for Arsenal, but the ball is taken off him from Cresswell - Giroud is unable to chase the ball down as Adrian clears.

2' Good start from the visitors. Kouyate drives forward but his cross is unable to find Sakho - Mertesacker getting ahead of the forward to clear the ball for a corner - which is dealt with by Giroud.

1' We're underway here at the Emirates stadium as Arsenal kick from left to right.

We're now just moments away from kick-off, the teams are out. Stay following for all the latest updates from Arsenal vs West Ham. The other Premier League game sees Newcastle United host Southampton and we'll keep you updated on that one too.

Alexis Sanchez is also back in the Arsenal squad. Arsene Wenger says he's not "ready to play" but can come on for 20 minutes if need be. Hector Bellerin has a slight muscle injury, but should be back for their next league game.

Not the best news for West Ham fans - They've lost more opening-weekend Premier League matches than anyone else, losing nine times. Arsenal have also lost just two of their last 37 home games in the Premier League, whilst the Gunners have also won the last 10 matches against West Ham in all competitions.

Olivier Giroud starts for Arsenal after coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield. The Frenchman has scored five goals against West Ham is his past five games against the London club. Will he score another today? Tweet your score predictions to @VAVEL

The biggest news coming from the West Ham United squad is that 16-year old Reece Oxford starts against the Gunners. Could you ask to play your Premier League debut in a bigger game?

West Ham United XI: Adrian, Tomkins, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Oxford, Noble, Kouyate, Payet, Zarate and Sakho

Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Cazorla and Giroud.

Arsenal vs West Ham United will be played at Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 15:00BST. A 60,000 seater stadium in the heart of North London. Emirates Stadium has now had some success in the past two seasons too, with two FA Cup’s and two Community Shield’s to be celebrated since their move from Highbury in 2006.

The corresponding fixtures last season finished 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates, with the Gunners also winning all three points in a 1-2 victory at Upton Park. Last time West Ham took points off Arsenal was their 2-2 draw in the 2009/10 season, but the Hammers have to go back to the 2006/07 season to hear about their last victory over the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger was full of praise for his young England international, telling the club’s official website: “When you look at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain you think, ‘what has he not got?’ and then you’re a bit speechless,” said the Frenchman – who celebrates his 20th season as Arsenal manager. “It’s all there but I don’t want to put any pressure on him because he has it all in his locker.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to start for Arsenal on Sundey afternoon in the absence of Alexis Sanchez – after impressing during pre-season fixtures. The key to Arsenal’s season however will be their off-season signing, Petr Cech from Chelsea. The Czech ‘keeper was instrumental in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield, pulling off two magnificent saves – and the 33-year old could be Arsenal’s missing piece for them to really challenge for the Premier League.

Dimitri Payet is the one to watch for West Ham, and Arsene Wenger is well aware of the threat the Frenchman possesses. “I’ve known him well for a long time because he’s played at Lille, at Saint-Ettiene, at Marseille – a very difficult club to play for because you are under extra special pressure,” said Wenger in his pre-match press conference. “He can always deliver the special pass. He’s a highly-gifted player and he will add something on the creative front to the West Ham team, that’s for sure.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Adrian – O’Brien, Tomkins, Ogbonna, Cresswell – Kouyate, Noble, Oxford – Payet – Zarate, Sakho.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Cech – Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal – Coquelin, Ramsey – Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Cazorla – Walcott.

The Croatian praised his opposite number Arsene Wenger, but insisted his side “are going to be ready,” for their Premier League opener. “When I retired from playing, we stayed in touch. [Arsene Wenger’s] a great manager, a great servant, a gentleman also. When I was preparing myself, when I was doing my badges, he was one of the few managers that I went to see train for a few days – and that was very helpful.”

Slaven Bilic told reporters in his pre-match conference that Valencia will be out for “10 to 12 weeks,” but it “could be worse,” whilst Andy Carroll will take part in first team training “really soon.”

Visitors West Ham were rocked with a serious injury of their own. Enner Valencia faces three months out with the side admitting that the Ecuadorian could yet require an operation. The 25-year old was carried off on a stretcher in their 2-2 Europa League third qualifying round draw against Astra Giurgiu. The visitors will also be without Andy Carroll, whilst Pedro Obiang, Joey O’Brien and Winston Reid are likely to miss the game through injury. Carl Jenkinson will also miss the game through conditions in the contract agreement between Arsenal and West Ham.

Arsenal will be without Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck for their opening Premier League fixture, whilst Alexis Sanchez could return, but is likely to miss the game through lack of match fitness – after winning the Copa America with Chile, Arsene Wenger gave the forward an extended break.

Despite the injury to Jack Wilshere, Arsene Wenger “couldn’t ask for better preparation,” after enjoying a successful pre-season campaign. “Preparation breeds confidence so we can go into the season in good shape. Now it’s about points, about performance, about efficieny, about togetherness and about heart. We have to earn the right to win games through effort. Those are the qualities that will be tested now.”

Arsenal were rocked mid-week with the news that Jack Wilshere would miss eight weeks of football at Arsenal – following a hairline fracture after the England international looked a fresh player in pre-season for the Gunners. The injury comes on the same ankle that required surgery last season which left the midfielder out of action for five months. Wilshere began to find form in the closing staged of last season, also playing a part in Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Slaven Bilic’s side then needed penalties to advance in the next round, despite winning their first leg against Birkirkara with a single goal from James Tomkins. Losing the return leg, Birkirkara took the game to extra time before the London club won 3-5 on penalties. Bilic was criticised for not fielding a full strength side against Romanian side, Astra Giurgiu, which saw the Hammers draw their first leg, 2-2. The return to Romania saw Lanzini score the away goal, but two goals from Astra captain Constantin Budescu meant that West Ham’s European campaign was over before it really started.

West Ham did however start off their competitive campaign at an early stage, following their admittance to the Europa League. A brace from Diafra Sakho and a James Tomkins goal was enough to record a 3-0 victory in their first-leg game against Lusitanos whilst they also won in Andorra, a goal-to-nil.

Slaven Bilic’s side then drew a blank against Championship side, Charlton Athletic, before recording a 1-0 win against Premier League rivals, Norwich City – an own-goal from Harry Toffolo was enough for West Ham that afternoon. The Hammers’ final pre-season game was against Bundesliga opposition, Werder Bremen. Diafra Sakho fired West Ham United into the lead before a goal from Anthony Ujah equalised for Bremen a minute later – the Nigerian then scored the winner for his side after 31 minutes, meaning West Ham United would go into their first Premier League game with a final pre-season loss.

West Ham United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-3 draw against League One side Peterborough United. Mark Noble, Diafra Sakho and academy product Martin Samuelsen were on the scoresheet that afternoon. The Hammers’ next pre-season game was a 3-2 victory over Southend United. Off-season signing Dimitri Payet netted a brace within two minutes of each other, before Jack Payne equalised for Southend – Luke Prosser’s own-goal gave West Ham their first pre-season victory.

Following the sacking of Sam Allardyce, a host of names were linked with the open position. However it was former player, Slaven Bilic who was named new West Ham United boss on a three-year deal at the start of June.

The visitors at the Emirates this afternoon, West Ham United sacked their now former manager, Sam Allardyce following the final Premier League game of the 2014/15 season, a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Arsene Wenger then beat Jose Mourinho for the first time in 14 attempts – following a single goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Community Shield. Arsenal had failed to score against the Blues on their previous five matches against Chelsea before their 1-0 win over in the Charity Shield – which is likely to give Arsenal a huge boost going into their Premier League opener against West Ham United.

Bundesliga runners-up VfL Wolfsburg were Arsenal’s next opponents in the Emirates Cup, with the Gunners recording a 1-0 win over the German side. A single goal from Theo Walcott was enough to win Arsenal the Emirates Cup – with La Liga side Villarreal the other team in the competition.

Arsenal played just four pre-season games as a warmup to the Premier League. Next up for the Gunners was their annual Emirates Cup competition. Although Arsenal were expected to win against Lyon, no-one thought they’d do it in the empathetic style that they did. Six different scorers found the back of the net against Ligue 1 runners-up, Lyon. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a claim for a first team start. Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil all netted before Santi Cazorla finished the game off with a beautifully struck free-kick.

Theo Walcott scored his first goal of his pre-season against Premier League rivals Everton in the Singapore Cup final, before Santi Cazorla doubled Arsenal’s lead. Mesut Ozil added Arsenal’s third before Ross Barkley struck back late on for Everton.

The Gunners kicked off their pre-season campaign in Singapore, beating a Singapore XI four-goals-to-nil. Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick that afternoon with Jack Wilshere also netting from the spot – which set up a Singapore Cup final tie against Everton.

Arsenal retained their Community Shield last weekend with a one-nil victory over Chelsea, at Wembley. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the scorer last Sunday with a beautiful left-footed strike midway through the first half. Arsenal’s victory comes a year after winning the Community Shield in a three-nil victory over then Premier League champions, Manchester City.

