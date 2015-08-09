What did we learn from Chelsea's draw with Swansea?

There were five things learned and observed from the match between Chelsea and Swansea City. The match-up seemed to be favoring the last Premier League champions going into this game against the Welsh club, however things did not go all to plan for the Blues. Here are the reasons why the clash Stamford Bridge didn't go to plan and what they need to do heading into the match next week against Manchester City.

1. Costa did not need to start

Jose Mourinho stated in Friday's press conference pre-Swansea that Diego Costa would not play because of his injury that he suffered a couple days back. Everyone assumed that Loic Remy or Radamel Falcao would start in place of the Brazilian-Spainard. However only 24 hours later, the striker did indeed start as Mourinho's mind games played a role with a late fitness test.

However, it was plain to see that he was not in his best form. Protesting for a penalty early in the first half was only the start of what was a bad afternoon for the former Atletico Madrid man. His long-running hamstring problems affected him as he looked off the pace and even nervous with the fear that it might tear any minute.

It’s goes to show that the options Chelsea have at striker means that Mourinho would rather risk a half fit Costa than start with the Colombian or Frenchman but, in theory, the latter has to work with one of those strikers likely to start against Manchester City.

2. Fans must have faith in Begovic now

Following the sending off of Thibaut Courtois for bringing down Bafetimbi Gomis, Chelsea’s substitute keeper Asmir Begovic proceeded to make two outstanding saves from Jefferson Montero to at least secure a point, but failed to stop Gomis' spot-kick when down to ten men.

Blues fans must now rely on the Bosnian shot-stopper at least until August 20th meaning that he will play the crucial match against Manchester City. While former backup and club legend Petr Cech did not have the best performance in a 2-0 loss at the Emirates for Arsenal against West Ham, this means the Bosnian has to perform just as well as Cech did during his time as a backup.

Given what happens against West Brom on Monday evening, Begovic has to be in tip top shape and put in another great performance like he did for the remaining 35 minutes of the match, to go another 90 against the Citizens.

3. The unexpected becomes expected

In true Premier League tradition, it's been the said to ''expect the unexpected''. That was the case this entire weekend, where newly-promoted sides Watford drew with Everton on Merseyside and Bournemouth almost held off Aston Villa until the last few minutes before losing 1-0. However, we can't say anything less about Swansea City.

They've always been a good side ever since being promoted to the Premier League and continued that trend with Michael Laudrup and now Gary Monk in charge. The vast array of talent with the likes of Gomis, Montero and Andre Ayew, who seized his opportunity in his league debut and really impressed throughout the entire 90 minutes at the Bridge. This goes to show that just about anything can happen in the Premier League.

4. The defence and midfield were not up to scratch

You can't doubt the players such as John Terry for being past his prime or anything like that, but it was for sure a poor day for the defensive backline. Branislav Ivanović continues to dart forward when he is supposed to track back and go for long distance shots from 25-30 yards. This isn't exactly the best way for the Blues to go forward and is not his specialty, as we've seen.

In the midfield, player of the year Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas didn't have a great day as they looked anonymous on the pitch, with the only exception of Oscar, who clearly was the stand out player on Saturday, with a solid performance and free-kick goal. These things have to change going to Manchester next weekend.

5. What's next?

Manchester City next weekend is definitely a must win for either side, yet more for so the defending champions. Jose Mourinho has to keep faith in Falcao and possibly even start him, if not Remy. Surely some business will be done in the remaining month as Mourinho stated he wanted to get more players, particularly at the back. However, it must happen soon and they must concentrate for this big match, as it will not be easy, especially against a City side that has got much stronger this summer.