Smalling pleased with United signings

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling shared his optimism over a new-look United side after their 1-0 victory over Tottenham yesterday.

Smalling put in a Man of the Match performance at Old Trafford yesterday after the Red Devils managed to edge out a 1-0 opening day victory over their North London opponents thanks to a first-half own goal from full-back Kyle Walker. All five of United new recruits made their competitive debut on Saturday and the England international was quick to praise their performances, especially of that of goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

United impress despite slender scoreline

Louis van Gaal shocked many by announcing on the Friday that first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea would not be starting the match, Romero was brought in and looked shaky at the beginning of the 90 minutes but pulled off impressive saves - especially from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane to keep his clean sheet intact. Smalling told MUTV that the Argentine shot-stopper "looked the part" coming out to "command" his box which is the thing you want behind you as a defender, claimed Smalling.

Smalling heaped praise on the other four signings saying that they all slotted "effortlessly" and their performances were "very good". The 25-year-old also picked out the work of new right-back Matteo Darmian saying the former Torino man was "terrific".

New signings gelling together well

The centre-back also turned the importance of United’s pre-season campaign saying it was good that the new recruits had the majority of pre-season to gel with the current squad. It was not all positive after the victory with van Gaal admitting that he was unsure if the Spanish 'keeper would remain at the club having been heavily linked with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid throughout the summer.

However, the Dutchman has said has given up hope of keeping de Gea in the North West but revealed that the 24-year-old was not prepared mentally to feature with youngster Sam Johnstone taking his place in the matchday squad. van Gaal admitted that he wanted to keep de Gea "in the line-up" but eventually decided against the decision saying that the keeping position is about "concentration" than any other position on the pitch.

United will look to continue their encouraging start to the Premier League when they travel to Aston Villa next Friday.