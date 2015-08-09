'Wor Jackie' - Ronaldo: Are footballers too famous?
Ronaldo in disguise. Source:pbs.twimg.com

A video has surfaced of Cristiano Ronaldo disguised as a slovenly-looking busker in the streets of Madrid and, armed with a scruffy terrier, a dodgy beard, sunglasses and a body suit, he pulls it off quite convincingly.

He also has a football, which he juggles around skillfully in an attempt to get people to pay attention to him and put money in his homemade coin box, which brandishes the slogan 'Live Life Loud'.

He tries - mostly in vain - to pass the ball around with members of the public, whose reactions range from reluctant participation to borderline disgust. At one point he even asks a young lady for her phone number and is immediately rejected.

The whole thing is fairly amusing and can be seen here: