'Wor Jackie' - Ronaldo: Are footballers too famous?

A video has surfaced of Cristiano Ronaldo disguised as a slovenly-looking busker in the streets of Madrid and, armed with a scruffy terrier, a dodgy beard, sunglasses and a body suit, he pulls it off quite convincingly.

He also has a football, which he juggles around skillfully in an attempt to get people to pay attention to him and put money in his homemade coin box, which brandishes the slogan 'Live Life Loud'.

He tries - mostly in vain - to pass the ball around with members of the public, whose reactions range from reluctant participation to borderline disgust. At one point he even asks a young lady for her phone number and is immediately rejected.

The whole thing is fairly amusing and can be seen here:

However, whilst this may be intended as light-hearted fun, it demonstrates a shameful side of society and the way we regard footballers nowadays.

Immediately after Cristiano rewards one of the only people to give him more than a moment's notice with a signed ball - funnily enough, a young child - he is swarmed by a stampede of fans and immediately leaves.

This epitomises how far removed footballers are from the humble origins of the sport and how much we value these people whose actions, whilst undoubtedly entertaining, are fairly inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

How have things changed for footballers?

To really demonstrate how much things have changed, let's roll back the clock to post-war football and look at Newcastle United's Jackie Milburn.

Milburn's legacy is still revered on Tyneside as he was an extraordinarily talented striker. He was second cousin to Bobby and Jack Charlton, meaning football was in his family and he showed that regularly in his performances and in his day, was held in similar to regard to that of Ronaldo with Real Madrid today.

However, football was a different sport back then. Ronaldo's mammoth wage packet means that he is far from struggling to earn enough to get by, whereas back in Milburn's days, it was necessary for him to work as a coal miner as well as a footballer in order to make ends meet. The £12 a week he earned from Newcastle United is almost laughable by comparison to today's extraordinary standards.

So necessary was it for him to work as a miner, he would even work on the mornings of match days and, before he saved up for his own motorcycle, he had to travel by public bus to games with his fellow miners and Newcastle supporters.

This cemented his name in Geordie folklore and earned him the nickname, 'Wor Jackie'. However, at that time, seeing a footballer in the city where he lived was little to get excited about, it was simply the norm.

After Ronaldo's big reveal in the video, he hurriedly makes his way out of the city centre, as if him being in Madrid, the city where he lives and works, is an astonishing mistake and he struggles to escape the clutches of the sycophants clawing at his clothes, all trying to get a piece of their beloved 'CR7'.

Does society need to change?

Yet Ronaldo and Milburn are really no different. All that's changed in football is money, which has ignominiously propelled these people - that is really all they are - into some kind of mad other-worldly status, where they can't even walk about in the towns or cities where they live without servile members of the public running after them.

So who is to blame? Well, the media must take prime responsibility. Every Sky or BT Sports commercial nowadays paints football out as if it's some sort of Hunger Games-esque competition, the champions of which are treated like they've just saved the Earth from a comet or stopped Godzilla trampling their city into oblivion.

Furthermore sponsorship commercials do little else than exacerbate this absurdity by getting footballers to act as if they're actually capable of other-worldly achievements. Lest we forget Samsung's 'Football Will Save the World' movie commercial, which when all parts had finally been released, was over twenty minutes long.

It is this kind of nonsense that diverts from the fact that these people literally kick a bit of inflated dead cow about a field and get insane amounts of money for doing it. Granted, it's tremendously entertaining, but it has certainly got out of hand.

Yes, Ronaldo is significantly better than you or I at football (unless Lionel Messi ends up reading this), but treating them differently to how one might treat another person, even one whose impact on the world is greater than a footballer's, is nothing short of fatuous.

So by all means, watch the video, enjoy it at face value and laugh at the young lady rejecting Cristiano's sleazy advances. Then think about how the clothes and the disguise are affecting her reaction. Then think about how unhealthy it is that we treat people this way for fairly unimportant achievements.

It is only when we see embarassing things like this video can we compare football nowadays with the working class days of Jackie Milburn. Then we can discover what exactly went wrong and how we can change it for the better.