Leicester City - Sunderland: What was learned by the Foxes?

Following Leicester City's dominant win over Sunderland, fans are full of optimism for the upcoming season. However, what could Claudio Ranieri have learned on Saturday afternoon?

1) Attack the best form of defence

Only 30 minutes into the match at the King Power Stadium, Sunderland and Leicester fans alike were left bewildered as the Foxes scored three unanswered goals via a Riyad Mahrez brace and a Jamie Vardy headed effort. Evidently, the Foxes have upheld their attacking intentions that served them so well last season.

The Midlands club were rampant against Sunderland throughout the game and could have had many more goals to their name. Vardy, Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki and Marc Albrighton all impressed against the Black Cats and if they carry on the form shown in this game, they could quickly build up a decent amount of goals between them.

After utilising a similar high-octane style of play last season under Nigel Pearson, supporters were sceptical as to whether Ranieri would adopt a similar method. However, they needn't have worried as the Foxes came out of the traps extremely quickly. From kick-off and throughout the match, Leicester's front two were extremely hard-working and did not give the Sunderland backline a moments rest.

This all enabled Leicester to defend from the front and force Sunderland back into their own half. Any mistakes made by defenders were immediately capitalised upon by the clinical Midland's attack.

If the Foxes are to stay up this season, their attack will surely be a crucial attribute to their team.

2) Is there need for more midfielders?

After signing N'Golo Kante and hoping to conclude a deal for Switzerland captain Gokhan Inler, Ranieri is obviously looking to improve his midfield options. However, due to the performances of Danny Drinkwater and Andy King on Saturday, there is doubt as to whether there is need.

The two central-midfielders performed admirably against Sunderland having looked comfortable at home in the Premier League - despite only playing bit-part roles last season, the two players impressed throughout the game. Consistently putting in tackles and interceptions, the Foxes midfield outshone their Sunderland counterparts (with Lee Cattermole being withdrawn after only 30 minutes).

The two also possessed varying attacking options as well. Both players could probably have extended the Leicester City lead, with King also having a glaring opportunity following a smart cross by Mahrez. Having scored 67 goals for Leicester combined throughout their careers, fans will be hopeful that the two can continue their stellar early-season form.

However, as to whether King and Drinkwater will be able to dominate as they did against Sunderland when up against superstars such as Yaya Toure and Nemanja Matic, remains to be seen.

3) Defence still a weak-point

Although there were many positives to the game against Sunderland, Ranieri may not be overly impressed with the quality of defending that allowed a poor Black Cats side to score two goals.

Last season Leicester conceded 55 goals in only 38 games and fans possibly would have hoped that the Foxes possessed slightly more defensive solidarity following the signings of Yohan Benalouane, Christian Fuchs and also Robert Huth.

Despite the Foxes relative dominance, Steven Fletcher and Jermain Defoe still managed to score sloppy goals (from Leicester's perspective). For both goals, the defence was far too open. It was not a typically dominant performance from the otherwise impressive Huth and Kasper Schmeichel as they made simple errors that led up to Sunderland's goals.

This may just be a case of blowing away some pre-season cobwebs. With another year of Premier League experience under their belts, the Leicester City team could flourish.

On the other hand, if these mistakes are not corrected, when Sergio Aguero or Eden Hazard are running at the Foxes' backline it could be a totally different story than just a couple of avoidable goals.

4) Riyad Mahrez could be key

Despite most of the Leicester team putting in an impressive shift against Sunderland, their most inspiring player was arguably the Algerian Mahrez. The mercurial winger was man of the match against Sunderland as a result of plundering two goals and winning a penalty.

The former Le Havre man shone throughout the 90 minutes and was a constant menace to the Sunderland backline. His creative instincts were highlighted consistently as he managed four key passes and could have contributed to an even larger scoreline than what was already achieved.

Bringing terrifying speed and dazzling skill, Mahrez has become a key player for the Foxes. He helped the Midlands outfit gain promotion and played a key-role in the club's infamous 'Great Escape'.

Having only signed for the Foxes a little over 18 months ago for a bargain £400,000, the upward trajectory of Mahrez has been astounding. In his relatively short Leicester career he has scored nine goals and contributed eight assists in 52 appearances. He has also managed to establish himself within the Algeria national team and even gained a Round of 16 berth within the FIFA World Cup in Brazil (in which they lost to eventual champions Germany).

If Leicester are to stay up in the Premier League, the form and goals of Mahrez could be crucial.