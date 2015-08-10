Stoke City 0-1 Liverpool: Five things we learned

Philippe Coutinho's late winner gave Liverpool an opening victory over Stoke City on Sunday, as the Reds eventually secured a 1-0 win after a fairly drab affair.

Both sides looked to be holding some early season blues as the match got off to a slow paced start, with the hosts just about shading the chances in the first half.

The second 45 continued in the same vain with some solid defending by the likes of Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne keeping Stoke out, before Coutinho's 25-yard effort gave Brendan Rodgers' side all three points. Let's take a look at five things we learned from the game.

Can the driving force from midfield

After his summer exploits for Germany in the European Under-21 Championships, it wasn't a surprise to see Emre Can only make the bench for the opening game, with the midfielder having only played once in pre-season.

However, as the game went on, it was clear that Liverpool needed Can in midfield. They were struggling to retain possession and get a grip on the game, and these were qualities that the German brought when introduced around the hour mark.

Driving forward with the ball whenever he got the chance, Can helped the Reds put more pressure on Stoke himself, whilst his defensive abilities enabled Jordan Henderson and James Milner to venture further forward aswell.

Not only that, his brilliant sliding challenge on an onrushing Marco van Ginkel in the last minute may have saved a goal, typifying his excellent cameo.

Henderson wasted in defensive midfield

Touching upon it there, by speaking about how Can's arrival allowed Henderson to move further forward, indicates that the captain wasn't enjoying the best of times in defensive midfield.

This perhaps isn't the fairest statement, as 'Hendo' wasn't having a bad game by any means. In a fairly unfamiliar role for the new skipper, he was competent at breaking up play, blocking shots and intercepting the ball, however you did get the feeling that he wasn't totally comfortable being shackled down to a defensive role.

Further more, as soon as Can was introduced and he was allowed to move further forward, we saw more of his recognisable energy and skill, as he contributed to the Reds mounting a late charge.

It remains to be seen whether or not using Henderson in this deeper role is a plan for most of the season, but Reds fans will be questioning the managers decision to withdraw the attacking freedom of a man who registered an impressive 16 goals and assists last season.

Benteke poor when in isolation

Stoke City, known for their physicality, was possibly the perfect away game for Christian Benteke to example the attributes he can offer Liverpool that they didn't have before he arrived, but it didn't quite go to plan on his debut.

Liverpool's fairly deep line meant he was often isolated, meaning that when he did win headers from Simon Mignolet's long balls, which there were many of, there was scarcely anyone to run onto them and create a chance as a result.

With Coutinho slightly more withdrawn from the striker than normal, as he looked to link with the midfield two, Benteke was often alone in areas of space, making it easier for Stoke to pick him up.

Next week's game against Bournemouth could see the addition of Roberto Firmino to help link the midfield to Benteke, and Liverpool fans will hope to see a better performance as a result.

Coutinho is a magician who hasn't ran out of tricks

With Raheem Sterling departing L4 this summer, many questioned which Reds player could take over his mantle, but perhaps the real question is - was it his to begin with?

Coutinho was so often last season the man to win games for Liverpool, with Bolton, Southampton and Manchester City games coming to mind. Even when it was Sterling who turned matchwinner, such as Burnley away, it was often Coutinho picking up the assists for his goals.

The star man again on Sunday, Coutinho produced yet more magic for his team to claim all three points, and success this season could come if his right boot can keep on producing those types of moments.

Firmino, Benteke and the rest will all have to play brilliant supporting roles, but it's certainly safe to say that Coutinho won't be giving up his role as a magician anytime soon.

We could see a different Liverpool this season

Something that was clear from the start of the game, was that it was a Liverpool set-up that we weren't used to seeing Brendan Rodgers employ.

A defensive midfielder, albiet in Henderson, is something that isn't associated with Rodgers' starting 11's, nor is the tactic of pumping the ball up to a target man.

Time and time again did Mignolet hoof the ball up to Benteke, in an attempt to build pressure on Stoke and allow Liverpool to claim the ball quickly high up the pressure.

This goes well away from the Rodgers mantra of starting with the ball on the floor, building from the back, and keeping it there, as the Reds looked to take advantage of Benteke's great height and power.

They were arguably playing a defensive system, aimed at frustrating the opposition and winning the game in the last half hour, something which worked.

Whether or not it was just a tactic being used to combat Stoke's style of play, or if it's something that we should be getting used to seeing, remains to be seen, but either way Rodgers must take credit for stepping out of his comfort zone and claiming a good result via a different method.