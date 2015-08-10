As it happened: West Brom 0-3 Manchester City

Anyways, that's all we have time for tonight! Thanks for joining me with this LIVE commentary, don't forget to stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL - where football never stops! City top the table after an excellent performance against a West Brom side who struggled, in truth. They drop to the bottom of the table on goals conceded, with Arsenal moving a place up into 19th.

Rondon caught on camera looking slightly morose, and who can blame him after watching a performance like that. If, as opposed to defending from the start, Pulis' men actually got forward, they'd have frustrated the City backline much more than they actually did.

It was a rude wake-up call for the hosts, who were chasing the game from the offset and didn't really get into it. By the time they had any momentum in fairness, it was snatched away from them.

90+3: FULL-TIME! West Brom were angling towards the exit for quite some time in fairness, and were outclassed by a better side on the evening.

90+2: City are just fizzing the ball across now, West Brom cannot get a sniff of it. Just moments away from the referee's final whistle now.

90: The fourth official signals for three minutes of stoppage time to be added on, from the electronic board on the touchline.

88: Penalty appeal, waved away by the referee... Silva reacts angrily, he was bundled to the ground in the area but play continues.

86: Again the Nigerian forward sprints goalwards, Hart deals with his audacious effort from range with a comfortable catch.

85: Cameras show the home fans are already walking out of the stadium, with five minutes plus additional stoppages to be played. Three-nil down, they've virtually got no hope now.

83: Anichebe attempts to get in-behind the City backline - but between Fernandinho and Kompany the danger is quelled.

80: Ten minutes left! Two more substitutions now, as Martin Demichelis replaces two-goal Yaya Touré whilst Berahino is taken off in place of Calum McManaman.

77: Hart does well to deal with the impending danger as WBA swing in a succession of inviting crosses - but the England number one 'keeper deals with it effectively.

74: Two changes; one for either side. Lambert, off to a warm reception - with Victor Anichebe on to replace him. Sterling, who showed flashes of his pace and skilled dribbling, is taken off in place of Samir Nasri.

71: A crunching, no-nonsense tackle from Kompany on Berahino - he goes down looking uncomfortable initially but limps away and walks the knock off. Hopefully, he should be okay to continue.

69: OVER THE BAR! Lambert fires over the bar with the eventual effort, after some neat interchanging work with Gardner on the edge of the area.

64: OFFSIDE! Hart makes a decent stop to deny Lambert after Fletcher threads him through on-goal, but the linesman on the far side has his flag up - so it'd not have counted nonetheless.

62: City making their first change of the evening - Bony off, Agüero on in his place.

61: STAT - Kompany's first goal in 25 matches; having been struggling with injuries, form and consistency - dropped from the side towards the end of last term too. Perhaps a sign of improvement?

60: Silva drills in a corner towards the near post, having done remarkably well considering to even win the set-piece to begin with. Vincent Kompany towers above his marker and makes the hosts pay, in some style as his powerful header flashes across goal and nestles into the top corner of the net. Wow.

59: GOAL! WHAT A BULLET HEADER! THREE-NIL, CITY!

58: And another one! This time, for the debutant James Chester after he blatantly pulls back Sterling as the youngster speeds away on the flank with the ball at his feet.

57: A cynical late tackle from Gardner, who knew exactly what he was doing there to stop Navas evading and creating a counter-attack for the visitors. Yellow card brandished to the midfielder, who has no complaints and takes it in his stride.

55: HOW DID HE MANAGE THAT?! David Silva twists and turns his way out of trouble near the byline with some impressive composure to spin past two defenders near the line and fizz a cross into the box near the far post... unfortunately there was no-one in support for him.

52: Replays show it was in-fact unintentional, to be fair to the Brazilian.

50: Fernandinho is booked, for his third late tackle of the match. Not particularly the fact he commited the foul, but as part of the totting up process, he enters Mike Dean's book.

47: Oooh! Sterling comes close once again, from an acute angle at the near post - but Myhill does well to react and thwart the youngster with his feet.

46: Just the one alteration at the break - Claudio Yacob replacing the rather ineffective James McClean, who was rather lacklustre going forward in the first-half.

45: KICK-OFF! Second-half has begun!

Just a few minutes until the second-half starts now, Silva is reportedly claiming the first goal! Not particularly a surprise, but Touré will want it nonetheless added to his tally.

Tony Pulis will be hoping for an all-round improved display in the second 45, if they're really going to get themselves back in the match as a whole. Lambert and Berahino got virtually no service up-top, and had to drop deep to even get the ball to feet.

45+1: HALF-TIME! West Brom 0-2 Manchester City, the sky Blues have dominated and are deservedly in-front at the interval.

45: The fourth official signals for just a minute of stoppage time to be played on his electronic board.

44: Hart does well to command his area and collect the dangerous ball as the hosts attempt to snatch one before the break...

41: GOAL FOR WEST BROM - BERAHINO! OFFSIDE THOUGH! It's all kicking off now, as WBA advance on the counter and Berahino is set through with an inch-perfect through ball with only Hart to beat. Although the offside flag is up, he flicks it over Hart and into the bottom corner of the net, a cool finish. Offside though, scoreline still 2-0 to City.

40: SAVE! Myhill keeps his side in the game with a good reaction save to deny Sterling in a one-on-one!

39: Bony with some excellent work on the edge of the area, feeding the ball through towards Navas on the flank - his delivery is sub-par and Lescott clears the danger in its traps.

38: First yellow card of the match, for the West Brom skipper Darren Fletcher. He looks apologetically in the way of Mike Dean, who has a careful think about it before brandishing the booking after a cynical tackle to stop Silva advancing through on a mazy dribble.

37: Sterling skips past the challenge from James Chester, who advances towards him once he picks up the ball in midfield - before releasing it quickly and making an angle for a returning pass.

36: Lambert looks on, disappointed as an attempted ball forward from an unlikely source in Joleon Lescott is poor and too powerful for him to latch onto in the air.

34: The set-piece is whipped into the air, looping goalwards for a team-mate to strike forward... the ball is headed to safety as the bellowing voice of Hart can be heard shouting "away!", from his line.

33: Lambert manages to win a free-kick out of seemingly nothing, to be lofted into the box you'd presume.

32: Possession stats thus far, West Brom have had only 28% possession this evening. City with 72, they're completely controlling this match at the moment.

30: Ooooh! Bony watches on as his well-struck shot flashes an inch or two wide of the far post. The referee signals for a corner-kick now, as the ball took a small nick off a West Brom defender on its way goalwards.

27: Rickie Lambert steps up.... his effort swerves over the bar! Ironic jeers from the travelling City fans, the former Southampton and Liverpool man would have had to produce something rather special from there, 35 yards out.

26: Sterling gesticulates with frustration as Fernandinho is teased into making a needless tackle on Gardner, free-kick awarded in an inviting area of the field.

25: 2-0, and we aren't even at the half-hour mark yet. Mmmm...

24: The first was arguably dubious, considering it flicked off Silva as well as an opposing defender before trickling in... but there's no doubt about that one! Touré exchanges passes on the edge of the area with Bony and he curls one goalwards - arrowing into the top corner of the net past a helpless Myhill dive. Sublime finish.

23: GOAL! CITY DOUBLE THE LEAD! TOURÉ, AGAIN!

20: Just before that move, Bony came close to adding another for the visitors, but saw his effort on-goal blocked and eventually having initially struggled, the WBA players hoofed the ball clear.

19: On the counter attack, Gardner fizzes a teasing ball into the box, a superb delivery... well dealt with by the towering Joe Hart though in the end. This is better from the hosts, their fans are pushing them to produce more moments like that going forward.

18: Kolarov attempts to set Sterling through from the flank, but Lescott does well to see out the danger and clear away for a throw-in.

17: A silly mistake from the West Brom backline almost costs them dearly, much to the frustration from their home fans. Luckily the final ball forward in the path of Bony isn't particularly spectacular, sailing over his head and that relieves the pressure slightly.

15: Cynical foul by Fernandinho on McClean as the winger was attempting to speed off forward on the counter attack... free-kick given, taken quickly.

13: The sky Blues recycling possession now, West Brom are really struggling to get much touches on the ball.

11: Sterling skips past a sliding challenge with ease before laying off Silva, Kolarov whips in a teasing ball but it's dealt with.

10: It's not an attractive goal by any means, but Pellegrini's side will not care one bit. They've dominated the early stages and are deservedly in-front, WBA need to try and get themselves forward because they are being pinned back in their own half at the moment.

9: Yaya Touré scores his fourth goal in three matches against the Baggies, but Pulis will be unhappy about the way in which his side have conceded this one. Patient build-up towards the edge of the area, the Ivorian drives it low, but doesn't strike it cleanly, takes a nick off Silva and a West Brom defender before trickling slowly past the static Myhill into the bottom corner.

8: GOAL! CITY AHEAD! TOURÉ OPENS THE SCORING, A DEFLECTION!

7: Navas races forward, before a succession of passes sees Silva on the ball - he looks for Raheem, but the attempted through ball is snuffed out.

6: City enjoying the majority of the ball at the moment, West Brom trying their best to pin them away from the danger areas.

5: Sagna drills a low cross goalwards for Bony, who lurks in the middle... cleared away!

4: Sterling advances with the ball at his feet from midfield, and is cynically chopped by Gardner with a chorus of boos for the youngster. Free-kick given, the referee hesitates but in the end, decides against booking the midfielder.

3: Kompany shields the ball away from Berahino as a through ball is fed across towards him in the area, ball trickles out for a goal-kick.

1: City keeping hold of possession in their own half, nicely for the moment.

20:00. KICK-OFF! And we're off!

19:57. A capacity crowd inside the Hawthorns tonight, but before kick-off, time for unveilings.. Serge Gnabry, on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal - and Solomon Rondon, for £12million pounds from Zenit St Petersburg.

19:55. Five minutes until the referee blows his whistle for the first time tonight! Score predictions? Tweet us, at @ManCityVAVEL with your opinions and views!

KEY MAN: Darren Fletcher - The former United man will have a tough time on his hands, having to deal with the likes of Fernandinho and Yaya Touré in midfield. If he can do a sufficient job to quell the threat they have going forward, the hosts could hit City on the counter attack and snatch all three points. Easier said than done, but he's ultimately the skipper for a reason.

KEY MAN: David Silva - All eyes will most probably be on his new team-mate, Raheem tonight. However, the silky Spaniard has proven his worth as one of the world's best creative midfielders over the past few years and continues to get better. It'll be intriguing to see how he links up with Sterling going forward, with the 20-year-old's blistering speed and his inviting passes, they could combine together to feed Bony with inch-perfect service all night long.

Ten minutes until kick-off! Here is a look at some of the key stars, who'll be looking to have a positive impact on the fixture tonight.

Whatever the issue is, it doesn't seem particularly encouraging for City fans. That in mind, more reports suggest a bid in excess of £45million pounds has been launched by the club's officials in an attempt to sign Kevin de Bruyne. The former Chelsea midfielder, who has flourished since signing for VfL Wolfsburg in January of 2014, admitted his future is uncertain but wants to resolve it before the end of the transfer window so he can focus on his football - wherever he is.

Somewhat of a surprise that Marcos Lopes, isn't in tonight's matchday squad for the visitors. According to reports, there has been a snag in contract talks between the two parties and the talented creative midfielder has been linked with permanent moves to Marseille, Valencia and a few other European clubs.

Perhaps the big news, is that Raheem STERLING makes his City competitive debut tonight. £49million pound move from Liverpool sealed earlier on in the summer, he'll be hoping to impress with a tough test this evening.

Boaz Myhill starts in-between the sticks for the hosts', with Ben Foster still recovering from the injury he suffered towards the back end of last season. The English goalkeeper will be expected to return to first-team training in October or November at the earliest.

Sergio Agüero, Kelechi Iheneacho and Samir Nasri amongst a strong City bench tonight. Wilfried Bony leads the line, with three in-behind the powerful Ivorian.

The hosts boast Saido Berahino and Rickie Lambert up-top in attack, the latter of which will be making his competitive debut. He netted twice in a pre-season friendly early last week, and will be hoping to open his goal-scoring account against one of the biggest club's in the league tonight.

Very, very intriguing team selections this evening. From both sides.

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Sagna, Kompany (c), Mangala, Kolarov, Touré, Fernandinho, Navas, Silva, Sterling and Bony. Subs - Caballero, Zabaleta, Denayer, Demichelis, Nasri, Kelechi and Agüero.

WEST BROM: Myhill, Chester, Dawson, Lescott, Brunt, Morrison, Gardner, Fletcher (c), McClean, Berahino and Lambert. Subs - Rose, Olsson, Yacob, McManaman, Sessegnon, Anichebe and Ideye.

Just an hour until kick-off now, the team line-ups are about to be released! Here we go....

His electric turn of pace, as well as quick feet and close-control dribbling make him a handful to defend against - not least his knack for scoring goals too. He netted 20 goals and created six assists in all competitions last year, with a tug-of-war reportedly brewing over his signature in the future.

Amongst those players, is Saido Berahino. The talented English forward has been heavily linked with moves to both Liverpool and Tottenham amongst other clubs in the league, and attracted interest after his breakthrough season two years ago when he was promoted from the youth ranks.

Onto tonight's game, and no-one likes to start the season off on a negative note. Tony Pulis' men have developed quite a pedigree for impressing against the bigger sides, and the Baggies have established themselves as a solid side with plenty of players who could cause havoc for the City backline.

They'll be hoping for better luck in the upcoming campaign, especially because they'll not be in the top pot - so likelihood is they'll have at least one top side within their group, such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich no less.

City though have created a negative reputation for themselves as being one of the strongest sides on paper in the UEFA Champions League, but failing to live up to expectation every season. Courtesy of star man Sergio Agüero, they were lucky to scrape through the group stages of the competition...

Meanwhile, his new team-mate Raheem also had words to say to the press last week, saying: "It's been a good pre-season, obviously some of the results haven't gone our way. But, there are some great players here, I'm looking forward to linking up with them. I'm trying to add more goals, as well as creativity in the coming season. Hopefully, we'll try to win some silverware at the end [of the campaign]."

Last week during their live public event, Delph had this to say on the move: "Not the best debut, but things can only get better from here. Recovery is going well, we've got a great medical team here and I'm flying at the minute - looking forward to coming back. What should fans expect from me? A lot of energy, 100% commitment and hopefully I can help the team to push forward."

He cited playing with the world's best and being able to compete for titles as his main reasoning behind joining the sky Blues, and it is a big step up from Tim Sherwood's men if you look at the situation objectively.

There will be optimism for the season ahead, no doubt. City have enjoyed an intriguing pre-season, despite the unfortunate hamstring injury to central midfielder Fabian Delph, who made a u-turn and sealed his controversial switch from Aston Villa earlier on in the window.

So, with that in mind... Manuel Pellegrini's side have the opportunity to eclipse all of their title rivals - only local rivals United have won their respective match (within last term's top four) this past weekend.

Amongst this weekend's results, here are an intriguing few that may catch your eye: Leicester City 4-2 Sunderland, Norwich City 1-3 Crystal Palace, Chelsea 2-2 Swansea, Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham and Arsenal 0-2 West Ham.

A few shock results, some dramatic moments and unpredictable scorelines - just what the English top flight seemingly loves to deliver every week.

The 2015/16 season has been heavily anticipated by football supporters across the world, and there were a few treats in store this past weekend to enjoy!

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of tonight's fixture between West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City! My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I'll have all of the pre-match build-up, team news and ultimately minute-by-minute coverage from the final fixture on what has been an exciting weekend of the new Premier League campaign.