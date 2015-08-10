Middlesbrough have bid for David Nugent accepted

Middlesbrough are aiming to strengthen their promotion bid by bringing in more players, and today had a bid accepted for Leicester's veteran striker David Nugent.

Leicester seem happy to allow Nugent to leave, after the Merseyside-born striker has fallen to fifth in the pecking order at the club.

Middlesbrough, who are gearing up for another crack at promotion, are in desperate need of attacking threats after the departures of Lee Tomlin and Patrick Bamford, key figures from last season, and see Nugent as a very good addition.

A career revival?

The 30-year old scored five goals for the Foxes as they avoided relegation from the top flight last season, but is looking to revive his career outside of of the Premier League. After a bid was received from the Championship side, Leicester gave the striker permission to speak to Aitor Karanka and Middlesbrough officials.

Nugent's last spell in the Championship saw him bag 22 goals to help Leicester win the title, perhaps the reasoning behind Karanka's attempts to bring him back to the league where he has thrived so much for Leicester and Preston North End. Roughly three weeks remain in the transfer window and with a bid already accepted, we could be seeing Nugent in a Middlesbrough kit soon.

Attempt number two

Nugent's services were sought after by Middlesbrough last summer but the 30-year old veteran signed a new one-year deal under former boss Nigel Pearson and featured often throughout Leicester's first season back in the Premier League.

After signing Stewart Downing this summer, David Nugent would be the second big name signing for the club as they hope to banish the painful memories from last season's promotion bid. Karanka, who has enjoyed a successful spell at Middlesbrough so far, has been tipped to lead the club to promotion this season with a very talented squad at his disposal.