Analysis: Newcastle United - Southampton

Newcastle United opened their 2015/16 season in very encouraging fashion with an exhilarating 2-2 draw against Southampton.

The Saints took all six points from Newcastle last season, so this point already shows important signs of improvement and tactically, the Toon Army looked more than a cut above last season's moribund performances.

Two of Newcastle's four new signings started proceedings, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Chancel Mbemba taking to the field, whilst new striker Aleksander Mitrovic had to settle for a place on the bench.

Defensive Difficulties

Mbemba showed signs of what Newcastle have desperately been lacking at the back in recent years and stood up to most tests well. The Congolese 20-year old looked pacey, strong and most importantly, capable of timing tackles.

Defensively there were still some obvious reasons to be concerned. Two goals conceded from headers suggest that perhaps aerial challenges at the back could once again prove to be Newcastle's achillies heel and it was clear that Southampton aimed to attack this potential weakness, a tactic which served them well.

Very much against the run of play, Southampton stole the game's opening goal through Graziano Pelle. A cross whipped in from deep by former former Sporting Lisbon full back Cedric Soares evaded Newcastle's defenders and Pelle was allowed to climb highest to head home, despite being outnumbered by Newcastle players in the 18 yard box.

More worrying for Newcastle should be Southampton's second goal, this time converted by Shane Long. The Republic of Ireland international was given the freedom to nod past Tim Krul in the 79th minute, despite standing at an aerially restricting five foot eight inches.

Long's goal came in spite of similar situations warning Newcastle of the possibility of more headed attacks, including one from Japanese international Maya Yoshida, who caused Krul to make an important improvised save from close range.

This has been a recurring theme in Newcastle's defence for a while now and it doesn't seem as if Steve McClaren has found an answer to the problem as of yet. The strength and ability of Mbemba certainly seemed to offer more of a solution than messrs Steven Taylor and Mike Williamson, but there were times when he seemed too easily bullied by Pelle.

Perhaps that was nothing more than inexperience and the young former Anderlecht defender should, in time, be able to cope with such problems. But for now, the defensive unit needs to work on a better strategy for aerial situations.

Also in need of work at the back is fitness. Fabricio Coloccini looked once again less than convincing, as did Massadio Haidara, both of whom struggled to get to grips with the game's pace and intensity, which almost cost the magpies late in the game as Sadio Mane glided past the fatigued defenders with consumate ease.

One main criticism of Newcastle last season was that Coloccini had grown complacent, with no one to challenge him for his place in the side. With Newcastle only investing in one new centre back this summer, it seems as if his place in the starting XI this season could once again be safe, in spite of performances.

However, the Argentine didn't feature in one minute of Newcastle's pre-season, so this poor showing could be put down to ring rust.

It will be interesting to see how he can improve alongside Mbemba this season, as he once again adapts to the physical requirements of the Premier League, but improve they must. Southampton had 10% less possession than Newcastle in the game, yet managed it much more effectively.

The Magpies fired a total of nine shots at Southampton's goal out of their 55% of possession, but the Saints had 15 efforts on Krul's goal, despite their inferior share of the game.

This shows that Newcastle perhaps made it too easy for Southampton to create chances and need to up their efforts to shut out oppositions in future games.

Encouraging Attack

Going forward Newcastle looked like a completely different proposition to what they were last season. They were intelligent and exciting and caused the Southampton defence, who last season had the second highest clean sheet record after Chelsea, some significant problems.

The signing of Wijnaldum already looks to be paying dividends as the midfielder looked lively and constantly troubled the Saints back line. His change of pace, vision and execution were all welcome additions to a side guilty of tactical naivety in their last campaign.

Furthermore, the Dutch international helped solve the growing debate of where to play Moussa Sissoko. With Wijnaldum charging through the middle, Sissoko was free to concentrate on attacking the right hand side and his performance against the Saints reminded fans just why he is so important to the side.

In the opening exchanges, Newcastle were quick to unleash the French international whenever they had the opportunity to do so. His pace and power caused no end of trouble to full-back Matt Target, reminding fans of his debut performance against Chelsea, when he made a certain Ashley Cole look perfectly ordinary.

To the other side of Wijnaldum played a much improved Gabriel Obertan. Many Newcastle fans will have rolled their eyes at the selection of a player whose inconsistent performances over the past few seasons have drawn criticism, especially with Rolando Aarons once again match fit.

However, against Southampton, Obertan looked rejuvenated and full of confidence. His fantastic volleyed cross set up Wijnaldum for Newcastle's second goal and the three midfielders worked extremely well together.

Their passing was crisp and often precise and their pace looks to be a real asset for the rest of the season. It was a refreshing change to see Newcastle exploiting the flanks and stretching a defence with width instead of using the dull, ineffective route one tactics that failed to produce results last season.

It was from the flanks that Newcastle scored their first goal as well. Both full-backs Haidara and Daryl Janmaat made regular jaunts forward to help out the attack and their presence on the wings helped to keep the Southampton defence under duress for prolonged periods of the match.

Striker Papiss Cisse looked to enjoy having this level of service from out wide. His simple tap in from Haidara's deflected cross was a clear sign of the type of goals he can expect to pick up if Newcastle continue to attack in this manner.

It also allowed him the freedom to move freely around the box as he likes to do, instead of constantly trying to hold up play from long balls out from the back.

This was a game that truly demonstrated both the good and bad points about Newcastle at the moment. Their defending is still in need of some work, but already looks to have improved from last season.

Going forward they look a real threat and goals should come easily for the Magpies if they can maintain this level of intensity in their attacks. Most encouraging however was the work rate.

Newcastle have already improved

For a team who last season were accused of not trying, this performance will put down a marker for the amount of effort fans can expect this campaign.

A long season awaits the Toon Army, but if they can build on this performance, it should be a much more pleasant one that the last.