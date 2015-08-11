Jose Mourinho set to axe Eva Carniero

Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro's position at the club has been thrown into serious doubt after her role was downgraded. Carneiro was criticised by manager Jose Mourinho following the 2-2 draw against Swansea City on Saturday, in which he was disappointed for her rushing Eden Hazard's aid.

Who is she?

Eva Carneiro bore the brunt of Jose Mourinho's criticism after rushing on to treat Eden Hazard's injury alongside physiotherapist Jon Fearn when they came on the pitch to Hazard while Chelsea were trying to see out the game. The medical staff's decision to run out to the Belgian winger, meaning that the midfielder had to go the sidelines, temporarily reducing Chelsea to nine players while Swansea pushed forward.

Carneiro will continue at Cobham, but many questions will come into mind regarding what her future is at the club, especially to the surprise of the players, who thought she did nothing wrong. Having been the figurehead of the club's medical operations, Carneiro may now consider walking away from west London ever since being hired by the side in 2009 until being promoted to the first team by Andre Villas-Boas in 2011.

The disappointed one

Although Swansea didn't score a late winner, Mourinho was still upset about the incident after the game. "I wasn't happy with my medical staff because even if you are a medical doctor or secretary on the bench, you have to understand the game," Mourinho stated. "If you go to the pitch to assist a player, then you must be sure that a player has a serious problem.''

Eva took to Facebook by thanking fans for their support after being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho. "I would like to thank the general public for their overwhelming support. It was really very much appreciated." she posted on the social network.