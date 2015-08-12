League Cup round-up: Portsmouth shock Derby as Championship pair progress

Conor Chaplin was the Fratton Park hero, as League Two Portsmouth put Derby County out of the Capital One Cup, to continue the competition's thirst for cup upsets.

Both Portsmouth and Derby struggled to create any meaningful chances in the first half, with the bright Kyle Bennett having the best of Portsmouth’s attempts from long range, his best after good work cutting in from the left, dragging his shot past Lee Grant’s near post.

Derby grew more into the game and had good positions, but again suffered from poor decision making in the final third, with Jeff Hendrick shooting wide from the edge of the box when he should have hit the target.

However, the second half started with Portsmouth taking the lead. Adam McGurk, a summer signing from Burton Albion, found himself between two Derby defenders to head home, following good work from the impressive Jayden Stockley. Grant will be disappointed in not dealing with it as the ball squirmed through his hands, when it looked easier to catch.

Portsmouth were much the better of the two sides, and despite Derby controlling possession in the second half, it was Portsmouth who continued to offer the more serious threat. Debry however levelled after Jason Shackell lept highest at the far post to head home in front of the travelling Derby fans after 73 minutes.

Composed Chaplin

It was a false dawn for Derby however, when, following great interplay down the left, Enda Stevens crossed low and found Conor Chaplin, a Portsmouth youth product, unmarked to smartly side foot home from 12 yards only a couple of minutes later. There are high hopes for Chaplin this season and manager Paul Cook has been keen to dampen down expectation for his young forward.

Derby pushed late on and were denied a penalty when referee Paul Tierney adjudged a foul on Johnny Russell to be outside the area when replays clearly showed the foul was inside. However, it would have been rough justice on a spirited Portsmouth side who thoroughly deserved their place in the next round, making Derby the eight Sky Bet Championship side to be knocked out this round.

Championship class

It was business as usual in the other two games of the first round to be played tonight. Preston North End, promoted to the Championship last season, started superbly against their lower division opposition in Crewe Alexandra. After a bright opening, Jordan Hugill was upended in the Alex box. Hugill stepped up and kept his cool to give Preston a lead in the fifth minute. They continued to press and made it two after 13 minutes.

Crewe couldn’t clear their lines following a Preston free kick and the ball fell to on loan Manchester United forward, Will Keane, to double North End's lead. As the half continued, Crewe gained in confidence and got their rewards when Adam Kind finished with aplomb, with a low drive into the bottom corner. Preston kept their hosts at bay however and Josh Brownhill made the score line comfortable late on.

Boro too strong

Facing a tricky trip to Boundary Park, Championship favourites Middlesbrough cruised into round two, even having the luxury of missing an early penalty after Adam Clayton saw his spot kick saved. It didn’t take long though for the Teessiders to take the lead after Yanic Wildschut finished after being slid through on 21 minutes by stand-in captain Albert Adomah.

As the half wore on, Middlesbrough continued to show dominance and debutant Cristhian Stuani, a summer arrival from Espanyol, headed home after good work by fellow debutant Diego Fabbrini, who impressed throughout. Stuani’s physical presence caused Oldham Athletic problems all night and the Uruguayan added his second, and Boro’s third after arriving unmarked to finish a James Husband delivery.

The £2.8million arrival should really have completed his hat-trick but was twice denied before Oldham grabbed a consolation in injury time, Danny Philliskirk turning in from inside the box.

One fixture remains in the Capital One Cup with a Yorkshire derby on Thursday 13 August at The Keepmoat, when Doncaster Rovers take on Championship side Leeds United.

Tuesday 12 August 2015 Results - Capital One Cup, Round One

Portsmouth 2-1 Derby County

Oldham Athletic 1-3 Middlesbrough

Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Preston North End