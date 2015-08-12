Aston Villa confirm Adama Traore signing

Aston Villa have made their 10th signing of the summer transfer window, after announcing the capture of Barcelona winger Adama Traore.

Traore, capped at youth level for Spain, has signed a five-year deal, for a fee believed to be in the region of €10m and €2m in possible add-ons, which takes Villa's summer spending to in excess of £50million. Barçca have reserved the right to buy back the player during the first three years of his contract plus having first refusal on any possible transfer of Traore.

Adios Barca

Departing Barcelona after just four senior appearances for the club won't soften the blow for the European Champions, who have lost a player that many consider to be the most talented to come through their famed La Masia academy in recent years.

He made over 50 appearances for Barcelona B in the Spanish second divison, and it is thought that their is a buy-back clause inserted into the transfer, so that the Catalan giants can purchase Traore back for an agreed price if he reaches his undoubtedly high potential.

Joining Scott Sinclair, Micah Richards, Mark Bunn, Idrissa Gueye, Jordan Amavi, Jordan Ayew, Jose Angel Crespo, Jordan Veretout and Rudy Gestede as new additions at Villa Park this summer, manager Tim Sherwood certainly has a variety of options to choose from as he looks to make it a successful season.

The end of Villa's business?

Traore can play left and right wing, and also offers another option as a striker, alongside Ayew and Gestede. This means that the transfer could signal the end of Villa's pursuit of Emmanuel Adebayor, with wage complications proving a factor in that deal breaking down.

Another Tottenham player who Villa may have ended their interest in is right-winger Aaron Lennon, leaving Everton as front-runners in the race to land his signature.

Traore will be looking to help the Villans continue their good start to the season, after a 1-0 away win at Bournemouth on Saturday gave them three points.

He'll be unavailable for Friday's home game against Manchester United due to registration issues, but could well be at the ground cheering his new teammates on.