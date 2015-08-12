Liverpool Loan Watch: How did the Reds do on their first week away from Anfield?

Future stars of the first team and outcasts who have yet to be sold, loan moves play a big role in the development of young footballers and a way out with a financial lifeline for clubs with plenty of deadwood squad players.

A club no stranger to loan moves are Liverpool Football Club, who have yet again been busy in the market - ensuring their promising Academy youngsters can get regular first-team game-time elsewhere.

So what were the Reds' loanees up to in the opening week of domestic football?

Lloyd Jones:

The commanding 19-year-old centre-back is in his third loan spell of 2015 having been given a first team number at the beginning of last season. This time around, the England U20 defender is with League One side Blackpool, who've tumbled a long way since completing the league double over Liverpool in the 2010-11 season. The young Plymouth born defender played the full 90 minutes in Blackpool's opening day draw with Colchester at the weekend as well as completing a full 90 minutes against Northampton Town in a 3-0 loss in the first round of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.

Andre Wisdom:

The versatile defender, who was given his Liverpool debut by Kenny Dalglish, continues to garner Premier League experience, this time with newly promoted Norwich City having spent last season on loan with West Brom. The Leeds born youngster however, did not come off the bench for Norwich as they fell to Crystal Palace 3-1 at home and may risk a similar fate as he did at West Brom where he couldn't break his way into the first team following the arrival of Tony Pulis as manager. Wisdom faces tough opposition in the form of Scottish international Steven Whittaker at right-back as well as club captain Sebastian Bassong at centre-back neither of whom he looks likely to displace for a spot in the starting line up.

Jordan Williams:

Part of the trio of Liverpool Academy players with Swindon Town this season (the current club of Brendan Rodgers' son Anton). The Welsh midfielder, who can also play as a defender, started Swindon's cup match against Exeter City in the heart of midfield and was also paired with fellow Liverpool loanee Kevin Stewart in central midfield in Swindon's league win at home to Bradford City.

Kevin Stewart:

The second of three Liverpool players at Swindon, he played on the right side of midfield in Swindon's League Cup exit to Exeter and picked up a yellow card in the process. The defender and midfielder also started Swindon's 4-1 victory over Bradford City at the weekend, assisted on Swindon's second goal of the night, and overall was an attacking threat for much of the night.

Lawrence Vigouroux:

The third and final member of Liverpool's Swindon Town contingent. The English born Chilean goalkeeper earned his move after impressing against the Reds in a pre-season friendly, and has since started both Swindon's fixtures so far. The towering shot-stopper performed well despite failing to keep a clean sheet on either occasion, saving a vital penalty at 1-0 as the Robins came from behind to win 4-1 in their opening league clash.

Sheyi Ojo:

Hoping to follow teammates Jordan Ibe and Joao Carlos Teixeira, whose positive loan spells lead to them being included in this season's first team squad, Sheyi Ojo will spend the season on loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Championship following a spell last season with Wigan Athletic where he was joined by Jerome Sinclair. Ojo came off the bench as an 84th minute subsitute in Wolves' opening day win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, picking up a yellow card in the process. He also started in a 2-1 Capital One Cup victory over Newport County, assisting Nouha Dicko on the opening goal.

Danny Ward:

Despite being eliminated from the Europa League in disappointing fashion, following a 1-1 home draw with Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan - complete with the supposed shining of lasers in his eyes - the Welsh keeper is earning rave reviews at Scottish side Aberdeen. He has produced some excellent performances in Europa League qualifying, and continued his good run of form by picking up a clean sheet at the weekend in a 2-0 league win for Aberdeen at home to Kilmarnock.

Luis Alberto:

Liverpool's Spanish outcast spent last season on loan with Malaga following a less than stellar first season with the Liverpool first-team in 2013/14. The midfielder is still in pre-season having joined La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna, who kick off their league campaign on August 22nd, on a season-long loan. The former Barcelona B midfielder scored the winner in a 1-0 friendly win over fellow Spanish side Ponferradina at the end of July and Liverpool and Deportivo fans alike will be hoping that's the first of many if he's ever going to return to the Liverpool first team.