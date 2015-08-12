Have Manchester United ever replaced Cristiano Ronaldo?

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United back on 12 August 2003, much was expected of the Portuguese from the go.

Then United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had stated that Ronaldo was 'one of the most exciting players he had ever seen'. The hype surrounding a then spritely 18 year-old was already meteoric, but perhaps few could have predicted the impact CR7 has made on world football.

Twelve years on to the day from Cristiano Ronaldo's £12m arrival from Sporting Lisbon (with Brazilian Kleberson above), the Portuguese international is now arguably the most famous face in global football, plying his trade at Real Madrid - after a world record £80m move from Manchester - and approaching Raul's goalscoring record of 300+ in just over six years, averaging nearly 50 goals per season in La Liga.

As far as United go, however, and with only two Premier League crowns since Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford, have the The Red Devils even come close to filling his vast boots?

Have United ever replaced Ronaldo?

During his time at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo's playlist read something of a what's what in European football honours; three Premier League winners medals; two Football League Cup; one FA Cup; one FIFA World Club Cup and of course, once Champions League winner's medal.

Ronaldo's impact in the English top flight was staggering, after a typical period of acclimatisation. In his six seasons under Sir Alex, Ronaldo amassed 84 goals in 184 appearances and between 2006 and 2009, the Portuguese scored 66 in 101, with a average of better then a goal every other game for United. This played a large part in their three consecutive Premier League trophies in the same period.

Following Ronaldo's departure, the attacking midfielder's absence was felt markedly, both in his personality and character on and off the pitch. United's task in replacing their former superstar was clearly going to be a tall one.

United moved for Ronaldo's compatriot Bebe for £6m in 2010, but the rest can be consigned to the annuls of Premier League also-rans. Another solution however, was rather closer at hand.

Nani was brought in as future Ronaldo

Nani was brought in as a £51m Primera Liga double with Porto's Anderson in 2007/8, whilst Ronaldo was at the club and there was hope than United could have another Portuguese Sporting gem on their hands. In light Ronaldo's absence, Nani was afforded a role of greater responsibility in attack and it showed in his improved numbers between 2010-12. Nevertheless, Nani failed to reach double figures in a league campaign.

When determining the sort of Ronaldo replacement that was needed, it would depend whether one would class Ronaldo from his career circa 2009, or how it is present day, as a left-winger-cum-shadow-striker.

Wayne Rooney was shouldering much of the goalscoring onus in the mean time, but even with 10+ goals in every season he has played and with two 25+ seasons since Ronaldo's departure, to call the striker a replacement would be wide of the mark.

Others have come and some still remain. Ashley Young's £17m arrival from Aston Villa is 2012 has been mixed to say the least. Playing from a similar position as Ronaldo did, the left-sided player was expected to give United the extra width and menace on the flanks that Cristiano Ronaldo was such an exponent of.

Many have failed to have impact in Ronaldo's shadow

Unfortunately, Young became a caricature of himself and to date has scored just four goals under the stewardship of three separate managers. Wilfried Zaha was not of the level expected of a Manchester United player and has since returned to his first club Crystal Palace. Shinji Kagawa, despite fleeting glimpses of his ability including a hat-trick, failed to consistently show.

Hope remains for new arrival Memphis Depay

Which is why much there is much hope for Memphis Depay. The Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford is potentially the next big thing in Manchester and Depay has the wizardry and pace to finally exorcise the ghost of Ronaldo.

Despite a relatively tame league debut versus Spurs, Depay flickered into life at times and showed enough to suggest he may have the Premier League at his behest and with 22 goals to his name last season, the talent is there.

Manchester United in 2015 has a different feel about it to the 2003-2009 United side. The era of exuberant spending has changed the game for the better but in turn it's complexion has changed. Cristiano Ronaldo was perhaps the first signifier of the changing landscape of football, in the modern era.

United have still yet to truly replace their former Portuguese magician, yet after a summer of salubrious spending from United boss Louis Van Gaal, he will hope to have unearthed the next big thing.

If not, then the search for the next Ronaldo, 'dubbed' or not, could be indefinite.