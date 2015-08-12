Reports say Burnley want Bridcutt loan

Burnley are interested in Liam Bridcutt, according to Football League World.

The report says that the recently-relegated club are keeping tabs on Bridcutt's situation as they look to boslter their ranks for an immediate return to the Premier League, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion man largely out of favour at Sunderland.

Bridcutt has excelled in Championship

Though he has not hit the same heights since his move to the top flight, Bridcutt was fantastic for Brighton in the second tier during his three and a half years with the club, joining them back in 2010 after being released from Chelsea's youth academy at the age of 22.

The 26-year-old made 152 appearances, scoring two goals, in a defensive midfield position before making a January switch to Wearside to reunite with former Seagulls boss Gus Poyet. He even earned a senior call-up to the Scotland national team during his time at the Amex, earning his sole cap for the country, who he qualifies to play for through his grandfather, in March 2013.

A move to Turf Moor would be best for all parties it seems, with Bridcutt looking for game time, Sunderland looking to offload the player and Burnley looking to add some steel to their midfield and defence.

Sunderland want to sell, not loan

However, the Sunderland Echo reported last month that the Black Cats are only willing to sell Bridcutt, with a loan move not something they are interested in.

A number of Championship teams are believed to have enquired about a temporary deal for the midfielder, but Sunderland have made it clear that he is only available on a permanent basis.

Dick Advocaat is still looking to strengthen his team after their 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, and thus he is hoping to recoup some funds for his targets by offloading the likes of Bridcutt, who he views as surplus to requirements, instead of just shipping them out on loan.