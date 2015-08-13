Will Jack Wilshere be a big miss for Arsenal following his injury?
Jack Wilshere in the 2015 edition of the Emirates Cup.

After a solid end to last season, two great performances for England and a rather succeesful pre-season, Arsene Wenger would have been seriously hoping that this would be the season Jack Wilshere would stay fit, play a full season and show his true talent to the rest of the league and the world. Unfortunately, following a challenge from Gabriel in training, Wilshere suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle, ruling him at for atleast a month.

Arsene Wenger is a big fan of the 23-year-old, but whether or not he would have been a key player or regular starter in the opening stages of the campaign, nobody knows. Nonetheless, Wilshere would have played apart and will assumingly be a miss for the club.

Wilshere's creativity

Despite Arsenal being a team blessed with inventive players, Jack Wilshere could have added to that, especially in tighter games. A great example of this is Wilshere's goal against Norwich City. Wilshere's smart thinking in addition to his instincitive off ball movement led to Arsenal scoring one of the greatest team goals seen in the league.

Whilst playing for England, Jack Wilshere operates in a deeper role in the midfield, similarly to Andrea Pirlo. Whilst playing in the position, Wilshere has shown his impressive ball distribution skills, a skill that is fundamental in Arsenal's philosophy. An example of his skill is his assist against Scotland, where he made a delightful long pass for Oxlade-Chamberlain to head in. 