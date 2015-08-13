Nottingham Forest considering Joey Barton move

Despite the transfer embargo which limits Nottingham Forest to offering players a maximum of £10,000 per week in a contract, Reds manager Dougie Freedman has apparently held transfer talks with notorious midfielder Joey Barton.

Barton, 32, was released from his heavily paid contract with Queens Park Rangers in the summer as part of a cost cutting operation, so the rumour initially seemed to be just that, with other Championship clubs unlikely to be able to afford his wages.

Where next for Barton?

However, despite allegedly hanging on for a Premier League move, West Ham United pulled out of a deal to sign the former England international, and it is thought that Barton may now consider a move to a Championship side after all.

When asked on Twitter about his views on Forest, the outspoken midfielder replied, "I had a good chat with Dougie a couple of weeks ago. Top bloke. Who knows?" which has left the door open to a possible move to Trentside, though Barton would need to take a considerable wage reduction in order to pull on the red shirt.

A positive step for Forest?

The news comes as a welcome distraction during a turbulent time for Forest, with Burnley fully expected to complete a move for current stand-in captain Henri Lansbury in a £4m deal, while the Reds also lost their first league game of the season 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Walsall then added further insult to injury as the Saddlers dumped Freedman's side out of the Capital One Cup in a 4-3 thriller.

The Clarets will have to wait until Forest have found a replacement for the ex-Arsenal man before they let him depart however, which could potentially be Barton.

It is thought that Freedman has his eye on both Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell and Aston Villa man Gary Gardner, but with Powell unfit and Gardner injured, maybe Forest could complete what would be one of the most surprising transfers of this window to date.