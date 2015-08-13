Martinez: Everton prepared for difficult trip to St Mary's

Everton travel to Southampton for their first away game of the Premier League season and Roberto Martinez has spoken to the media ahead of the game.

He spoke about possible transfer activity, injuries and fitness ahead of the game and other topics ahead of the game.

Southampton is a difficult hunting ground for the Toffees

Everton have struggled when traveling to play Southampton. Notably under Martinez where they have lost 2-0 and 3-0, scoring own goals in both games. Martinez said that this a tough place to go for the blues but his team will “embrace” the challenge ahead.

Martinez also knows that Everton have only won twice in 22 years away at Southampton and is hoping he can turn that around.

Injuries and Fitness ahead of the game

Martinez addressed the fitness of the squad. He said that Kevin Mirallas should be fit after he was on the receiving end of a horror tackle against Watford, one which Martinez believes “could have broken his leg.”

He also said that Gerard Deulofeu, Aiden McGeady and Muhammed Besic aren’t far away from joining up with the first team and at this point they’re only lacking in match fitness but should be ready to “help” the first team soon.

Leighton Baines has also had another scan on the ankle injury he suffered on the eve on the game against Watford. Martinez said it was a "setback" because Baines was looking "really sharp" during pre-season.

Possible incoming transfers

Martinez said that any transfers coming during this window will have to be for the rest of this season not just for a “few weeks.” He spoke out during the week about how he won’t sign a player just for his name and buzz.

He also confirmed that Mason Holgate from Barnsley has joined up with the Blues on a five year deal but the fee is undisclosed. Martinez said that he is only similar to John Stones, also signed from Barnsley, in terms of personality and that is the only “comparison you can have.”