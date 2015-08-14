Tim Sherwood ready for "tough game" against Manchester United

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood spoke about the difficulty of the test his side face on Friday when they come up against Manchester United, in his pre-match press conference.

The Villans face their trickiest test of the 2015-16 campaign so far when they come up against Louis Van Gaal's men, fancied by many to mount a serious title challenge this year.

A tough game in store

Sherwood revelaed that he expected a "tough game" against the Champions League side, who he thinks are building a tremendous squad after "buying a lot of players again".

However, he did admit that Villa "fancy themselves against United", partially due to the fact that they're still at the start of the season, and "It's never fluid" for any team in the first few weeks, meaning that "whoever can get it quicker together" can flourish in any game.

New players, new motivation

Villa host United with nine new signings all available to play, after a huge summer at Villa Park, in which they've lost key players but also spent around £50million replacing names such as Fabian Delph, Christian Benteke and Ron Vlaar.

On the new signings coming straight into the squad, Sherwood said that the fans should be "excited" due to the fact that, rather than being older experienced pro's, he had signed a group of "young men", and it was his job to make sure they're exciting this season.

He commented that it was up to him and the players to give the fans "a performance they deserve" come Friday evening, and assured them that "they'll leave no stone unturned" in trying to accomplish that feat.

Sold out

Villa confirmed on Thursday via their website that the game against United is a sell out, a huge boost considering it's the first game of the season.

Always one to praise the support at the club, Sherwood said that "it's great" and that he's "never been disappointed with the fan-base" since joining Villa.

Adding to that, he explained that people will be able to witness Villa Park "in all its glory on Friday night", and that he was looking forward to leading the club into a "new era" under his management.

A season of transition for Villa

Despite taking Villa's squad all the way to the FA Cup final last season, Sherwood took it upon himself to shake things up over the summer, and noted that this could well be a season of transition for the club.

"Our last game of last season was the FA Cup final and Ashley Westwood was the only player to start on Saturday who was from that team," said Sherwood.

He was assured in saying that Villa will "improve in the long term", but this season will depend on "how quicky we can gel together".