Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United: Januzaj scores on return to side to make it two wins from two for United

Manchester United made it two wins from two thanks to a goal from Adnan Januzaj, who took his goal well after a superb assist from Juan Mata.

Aston Villa had good spells as they hosted United but couldn't prove to be incisive enough to break past a superb defence lead by Daley Blind who is excelling in a centre-back role.

Memphis Depay missed a few good chances while Wayne Rooney had one of his worst performances in a United shirt.

United start slowly at Villa Park

The first half began very slowly with not many chances, with United keeping the ball well without doing much with it, United's possession game under Louis van Gaal was on show again.



United's first chance came from a Memphis free kick, which Morgan Schneiderlin headed over but it was much brighter from United. End to end football came after this with United looking much sharper, Depay showing flashes of what he can do very well, but Aston Villa were standing strong.

Januzaj gives United lead thanks to beautiful Mata pass

United took the lead in the 29th minute through Adnan Januzaj, who took his goal well after a fantastic pass from Juan Mata. As Mata played a cutting pass through the Villa defence, Januzaj cut back, leaving Micah Richards lying on the floor, and curled it round Brad Guzan as it hit the far post before nestling in the back of the net.

After the goal United settled down better into the game and looked much more impressive which was good to see, composure on the ball in defence shone through which has been missing in recent years.

The rest of the first half seen United drop of the pace, but not many other chances near the end of the half and at half time it was 1-0 to United. From the first half there were a few good performances from Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Januzaj and Depay.

United look sloppy in possession in numerous spells during game

The second half began with United being very sloppy in position and letting Villa grow into the game. Villa started to gain control of the match as United kept giving ball away, so Van Gaal, to try and combat this brought on Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ander Herrera and replaced Januzaj and Michael Carrick to try and get control back in the game.

Straight away you could see a difference with Schweinsteiger, who took control of the game as soon as he came on and looks a class act. The German will be a sure starter when he regains full fitness.

Depay missed a big chance to double United's lead in the 73rd minute with a chance he should be scoring but it was put wide. Depay has showed what he is about but needs to pass more in the final third, as Louis van Gaal mentioned in his criticism of the youngster in his post-match interview - saying that he and Januzaj need to learn to retain possession better, having given the ball away multiple times.

Going into the last ten minutes still with the score 1-0 to United and Villa looking for an equaliser, Tim Sherwood's side started to pile huge pressure on United. Van Gaal made his third and final change bringing off Depay for Ashley Young for the last 8 minutes.

Villa continued to press but the introduction of Schweinsteiger helped United immensely at a time were they were struggling. It was another impressive performance for Morgan Schneiderlin, who put in a real shift in the center of the midfield, consistently reading the game well and making that count with interceptions across the park.

Rooney average, United average but three points in the bag

Wayne Rooney had a very average game for United this evening which shows another striker is needed. Once again Sergio Romero did very well along with Daley Blind and Smalling which maintained the clean sheet.

Overall the three points are what matter and United made it back to back wins which is a great start considering last year's dreadul beginning to the Premier League season.