Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Stoke City: Potters comeback in final minutes as Spurs crumble

Stoke City produced a brilliant come-back to grab a point at White Hart Lane against a Tottenham Hotspur side who crumbled in the final fifteen minutes.

Eric Dier gave Spurs the lead with a header in the 19th minute before Nacer Chadli doubled things up at the end of the first half.

Stoke failed to produce a threat until the introduction of Stephen Ireland. Marko Arnautovic scored, emphatically, a penalty to start the comeback before Mame Biram Diouf glanced Ireland's well-weight cross past Hugo Lloris.

After looking comfortable on the ball, excellent in attack and far better than the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester United last weekend, Spurs crumbled and need to learn to close games out.

Stoke and Tottenham share the points at White Hart Lane

Tottenham started the better side, comfortable on the ball instantly - a contrast to last weekend's rushed performance against Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen's early free-kick came to nothing as Stoke cleared easily but as the Potters gifted possession away easily, Spurs settled into their first home game by passing in their own half. With triple the amount of touches as Stoke in the first five minutes, Spurs' spell of dominance ended fairly quickly.

Summer signing Ibrahim Afellay had a shot blocked from the edge of the area and the game suddenly transformed into an end-to-end battle between two sides full of pace.

Jack Butland had to get down with speed, and did so well, to deny Eriksen who was set up by Harry Kane, looking good as a lone striker - with flop Roberto Soldado leaving for Valencia earlier in the day.

The calmness and assertiveness Spurs had early on had gone but the 'dominance' as such continued. A coming together on the edge of the area saw Eriksen test Butland again, bending it round a tall Spurs wall.

Ben Davies, trumped to the set piece minutes earlier by Eriksen, had acres of space to speed into on the left flank but instead looked for the diagonal ball across the box, hitting it straight into Butland's hands.

Spurs scrambled it away nervously at the 11 minute mark as Hugo Lloris, on his return from long-term injury, made his cataclismic mistake. Mauricio Pochettino's new club captain gifted the ball on a silver platter to Stoke who were only denied by a brave, providing a short but painful injury, block by Ryan Mason.

Dier gives Spurs lead after 19 minutes

Eric Dier worked well on the right flank before the cross came in to earn a corner on the left. As Eriksen delivered it, Dier pulled away from his marker, Stoke looking poor in defence, and glanced it in, without knowing too much about it as he got his first goal in 12 months to give Spurs a 19th minute lead.

Marko Arnautovic did brilliantly, dummying before swaying as he dribbled, keeping Walker away from the ball before the right-back pushed him over for a Stoke free kick which was wasted by Erik Pieters.

Yet a brief spell of Stoke confidence was quickly replaced by Spurs' assured passing display in midfield.

Movement looked good from Kane but Spurs seemed insistent on waiting for the perfect moment as they dilly-dallied on the edge of the box.

Kane's movement itself looked good again, and he produced a powerful shot to beat Butland but the linesmen raised his flag after half an hour to deny a two goal lead for Spurs.

As Stoke looked far better, far more incisivie and far quicker, in attack, Eriksen provided a sublime ball over their defence to spark the counterattack. Nacer Chadli, playing more centrally than against Manchester United in the opening game, saw the ball drop at his feet with only the goalkeeper to beat but a terrible touch took it far away from him and safely into Butland's arms.

Jonathan Walters put a great ball near the six yard box, as a header put in floating high in the air, it fell to Mame Biram Diouf, top scorer last season, but the former-United player headed straight at Lloris, who thankfully grasped it as half-time approached.

Butland was back in the action after ten quiet minutes from Spurs as Ryan Mason moved superbly in the box, took it down well but his shot was stopped in equal fashion to Mason's movement, superbly.

Chadli doubles Spurs lead in first half

Yet there was little break for Butland as Spurs ended the first half as they started the it. Dominant in the opening period, Stoke had come back but a great, determined run to chase down a lost ball from Harry Kane saw a floated cross come to Chadli who finished coolly, possibly with a deflection, past Butland.

Eriksen had a speculative effort from 30 yards out at the start of the second half and Ben Davies picked up a booking, giving away a free-kick, then wasted, to Stoke.

Kane almost got his season's goal tally to a start as Chadli delivered a beautiful, perfectly placed, cross into his path. He did everything right, striking it hard and away from the goalkeeper but Butland produced a world-class save to deny him.

With Spurs failing to wrap it up, Stoke failed to sit back and allow them chance after chance,. Walters had a header dribble wide of Lloris' goal before Spurs came back again, Ryan Mason at the centre of it.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal Mason nutmegged one defender before jinking past another. His shot curled too far left of Butland's post but while Stoke looked better after the break, Pochettino's Tottenham were still a class above in attack.

After his early mistake, Lloris hadn't been tested too much by Stoke's attack but a great ball from Stephen Ireland to Diouf, beating Davies to it with far too much ease, made him work, and saw him pull off a stunning save, more like the Lloris that sees him regarded so highly.

Mark Hughes' two substitutions had an impact, as he ranted on the touchline consistently, but not enough of one. Ireland and Joselu's introduction provided a better number of Potters players in attack but still Tottenham dominated possession and left Stoke with little choice but to settle for counter attacks.

Kane, still yet to get something on his goal tally after two games, worked hard as a lone striker but couldn't grab a goal and Pochettino brought on Erik Lamela, who needs to become more consistent if he is to succeed in the Premier League.

The Argentine was a huge downgrade on Kane's workrate, who appeared to have a small calf problem with ice resting on it as he sat on the bench, and quality. After five minutes only two free-kicks had been given away with no touches on the ball.

Yet as Nabil Bentaleb, recently signing a new five year deal at White Hart Lane, came on for Mason, Lamela got his first chance. Dembele strode forward through a large gap between Stoke's two lines of defence and midfield before shooting from the edge of the area. Butland parried it into Lamela's path but he struck it straight at Butland and could only get a corner.

'Stokealona' as they have been nicknamed with the acquisitions of multiple Barcelona players, had a brief spell of good possession, playing like the team - if not with all the quality - that they have bought from.

Yet that was only in their own half, as soon as they worked their way forward, the lack of Lionel Messi or Neymar or Luis Suarez was evident as Tottenham nicked the ball away easily.

Arnautovic halves Spurs lead with 15 minutes to go

Tika-taka football was not needed, and nowhere to be seen as a wriggling Joselu slipped past Toby Alderweireld and he clipped him on his way past him. Arnautovic got his first goal of the season with a brilliantly struck penalty, full of power and accuracy, into the bottom left corner.

Stoke continued, with momentum very much in their favour. Pochettino strode the sideline nervously but nothing could stop a rejuvenated Potters side, helped hugely by Hughes' substitutions, getting closer to an equaliser.

Diouf equalises with ten minutes to go

Within minutes of Arnautovic's penalty, Stephen Ireland - the substitute - produced a wonderfully dipping cross to Mame Biram Diouf. Having had decent crosses all game to bury, Diouf hadn't managed it but Ireland's was of a different class, perfectly weighted to fall in front of him and at the right height. The Senegal man glanced it in with the slighest of touches, and lay on the floor in relief, a sort of celebration.

As Tottenham did the traditional Tottenham display of crumbling in the final minutes, Stoke continued to produce a threat, with none to match it from Tottenham.

Ireland had a chance comfortably saved by Lloris before an overhead kick was also saved easily. Kyle Walker had a scrap on his right flank sas frustrations rose.

Stoke's first goalscorer Arnautovic came off at the end of normal time with Charlie Adam replacing him, having been sent off twice against Spurs in his career.

Mark Hughes' side couldn't find a winner but will be celebrating like it is one having slumped to a two goal gap in the first half. Tottenham need to learn to close games out, but Stoke will be delighted - and rightfully so, with Stephen Ireland the gamechanger in gameweek two of the Premier League.