Adam Lallana: "We must start fast"

Adam Lallana has insisted that it's crucial for Liverpool to get off to a quick start at Anfield on Monday night, as the Reds look to take three points against newly promoted Bournemouth.

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Stoke City last week, with a Philippe Coutinho screamer the difference, Lallana is desperate for his side to make it six points from six as they play their opening home game on Monday.

Liverpool must start quickly

In-front of what Lallana describes as a "great atmosphere", it's extremely important for Liverpool to get off to a strong start at home, as they look to get the fans back onside after the nightmare that was last season. Fans were losing patience with both the manager and players alike, as the Reds stumbled to a disappointing 6th place finish in the league.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lallana said it was "massive" due to the importance of "building on that Stoke performance", and for Liverpool to win the game they have to "start fast" and "get the crowd behind us".

The Stoke win banished memories of the 6-1 thumping the Reds recieved at the Britannia Stadium at the end of last year, and the midfielder praised his teammates, saying that "some people wouldn't have expected us to go there and win".

Liverpool's opponents on Monday, Bournemouth, have had something of a historic rise to the Premier League over the last few years, battling against all the odds to haul themselves into England's top division, after nearly going out of business completely in the mid 2000's.

Close ties to the Cherries

Lallana has close ties to the club, having been a product of their youth academy before moving to Southampton, the side who Liverpool bought him from.

Speaking about their rise to prominence, Lallana said that "credit must go to Eddie Howe [manager] and everyone associated with the club".

On their promotion to the Premier League, the playmaker described it as an "incredible achievement", and warned that his team must be "wary" of their license to play in a game where the "pressure is off".