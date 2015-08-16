FIFA to look into Alvarez dispute

World football's governing body FIFA have stepped in to resolve the dispute over Inter Milan midfielder Ricky Alvarez.

The Argentine spent last season on loan at Premier League club Sunderland with the Black Cats agreeing a deal to purchase the player from the Serie A side if they avoided relegation from the top flight of English football.

They just managed to achieve that with Dick Advocaat earning 12 points in his nine games in charge on a temporary basis to just avoid the drop to the second tier.

A sizeable transfer fee for unwilling Sunderland

Despite that, the Black Cats are unwilling stump up the hefty €11million fee for the 27-year-old with the club citing his poor injury record as one of the reasons behind not making the move. It was also reported earlier in the summer that Sunderland believed that Alvarez’s parent club had breached the loan deal due to their hesitation in approving his knee surgery.

This has infuriated the Italian side who have submitted documents to the governing body according to La Gazzetta dello Sport with the club looking to recoup their transfer fee for the player to finance further signings before the transfer window shuts.

Alvarez was brought to the Stadium of Light by former boss Gus Poyet on transfer deadline day last September but suffered a frustrating spell on Wearside which was dogged by a series of injuries, going on to make just 13 appearances.

Potential solutions

There could a perfect solution for both sides when it was reported earlier in the summer that Roma were interested in bringing Alvarez to the Stadio Olimpico, it was believed that Roma had made an informal enquiry about his availability but the rumours seemed to have died down since then.

The worst case scenario for Sunderland is that FIFA could force them to go ahead with the transfer, possibly at a discounted rate rather than the agreed fee.