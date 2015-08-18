Manchester City 3-0 Chelsea: MCFC player ratings

Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon sent a clear message to the rest of the Premier League that they're not around to make up the numbers this season.

The win, following up a dominant performance against West Brom in the previous week, has shown that City are ready to win back the title, that they lost so poorly to Chelsea last season.

Jose Mourinho said that the scoreline was 'false', inferring that he thought City were flattered. This couldn't have been further from the truth, as his side were dismantled, and it could have finished four, five or even six - had it not been for the good goalkeeping of Asmir Begovic.

Sergio Aguero eventually opened the scoring after missing a host of good chances in the first half, before Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho rounded off the game late on, sealing a brilliant team performance. But how did each player do individually? We take a look, rating them out of 10 for how they played.

'Keeper and defence

Joe Hart: Last season's Golden Glove (award for the most clean sheets) winner has picked up where he left off, with two consecutive shutouts. Although true that he didn't have much to do for long spells of the game, Hart stood up at the big moments. With the score still at 1-0 and Eden Hazard bearing down on goal, England's number one wasn't fazed, standing tall to block the Belgian's effort. Protecting his clean sheet in the fading minutes by blocking Radamel Falcao's effort, he'll be delighted to have continued his good early season form. 7

Bacary Sagna: A quiet performance from the right-back, keeping his place in the team ahead of Pablo Zabaleta. He nulified the threat of Hazard for the majority, and did offer some attacking threat, although most of City's threat was posed down the left hand side. 6

Vincent Kompany: The skipper spoke pre-match about how he had learnt much from his personal struggles of last season, and it proved. A dominant performance against Diego Costa in defence, he barely gave the Spaniard a sniff, and capped a wonderful day off for his side by getting the second goal that clinched the game. 7

Eliaquim Mangala: Similarly to Kompany, Mangala endured a frustrating 14/15 season, but shone yesterday, not giving Costa any aid himself. His distribution had improved from the previous week also, and it seems like he has edged ahead of Martin Demichelis in the pecking order. The only problem for him is the supposed imminent arrival of Nicolas Otamendi, who is reportedly very close to sealing a big money move to the Etihad Stadium. 6

Aleksandar Kolarov: One of his best performances in a City shirt. Kolarov was brilliant from the outset, barely having to worry about defending against Ramires or Willian, as it were that pair that struggled to track him. Linking up in tandem with Raheem Sterling, he delivered some excellent balls into the area for Aguero, and was unlucky not to come away with an assist. He's certainly pushing hard to establish himself as the number one choice left-back, and performances like that won't do him any harm at all. 8

Midfielders and attackers

Fernandinho: Another big game in which Fernandinho was paired in a midfield two with Yaya Toure, eyebrows were raised as to whether or not the Brazilian could handle the midfield when his partner went forward. However, the doubters were proved wrong as Fernandinho had another strong game, even grabbing a fantastic goal at the end to cap it off. One blemish on his performance was a raised arm to Diego Costa just before half-time, which he was awarded a yellow card for, luckily escaping a red. 7

Yaya Toure: No goals for the powerful midfielder this week after a huge contribution against West Brom, but he did set up Aguero's opener to help get City going. Always posing an attacking threat, teams know that even if they stop Aguero, Sterling, Silva, Nasri and Navas, they've still got a hungry Yaya Toure charging at them. Solid but unspectacular against Chelsea, nothing too disappointing. 6

Jesus Navas: It was slightly hit or miss for Navas, who did trouble Chelsea from the outset but was, as usual, lacking in final delivery. With City getting closer and closer to signing Kevin De Bruyne, and Samir Nasri returning to full fitness, you have to wonder how many more changes Navas will get to keep his place in the first team. 6

David Silva: Going up against Nemanja Matic, widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the league, was always going to be a tough task for Silva, however he relished it. Tearing Matic limb for limb, he ran the show from start to finish, pulling the strings in midfield, setting up Aguero on more than one occasion. He, alongside Sterling and Aguero, are going to wreak havoc amongst Premier League teams this season. 7

Raheem Sterling: Many questioned whether or not the £49million man will be able to influence big games at his new club, however he took a step in the right direction on Sunday. A constant threat with his pace and power, Sterling had Branislav Ivanovic in knots, and will certainly be hoping that he can add to his good performances by getting on the scoresheet within the next couple of weeks. Adding to that, his clever runs afforded more room for Kolarov down the left flank, which City benefitted from.

Sergio Aguero: The stunning Argentine may well be on his way to another Golden Boot, given yesterday's performance. A buzz from start to finish, Aguero would have had a hat-trick if it weren't for great goalkeeping from Asmir Begovic, and eventually got his goal in order to hand City the lead. 8

Substitutes

Samir Nasri: Didn't do too much in a brief 25 minute cameo, but helped City keep the ball and more goals were scored with him on the pitch than off it. 6

Martin Demichelis: A quick 10 minute run out as City went five at the back, helped them see out the clean sheet. 5

Wilfried Bony: Subbed on for Aguero in the 83rd minute, no time to do anything as City defended. 5