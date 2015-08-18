Manchester United 3-1 Club Brugge: Late Fellaini goal gives United advantage in play-off

A spectacular brace from Memphis Depay and a late Marouane Fellaini strike was enough to give Manchester United a narrow 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

Michael Carrick’s own goal put United behind after eight minutes before Memphis equalised only just five minutes later, Adnan Januzaj and Memphis continued to push for the breakthrough before the Dutch winger got it two minutes from the break.

Memphis and Wayne Rooney all had good chances to increase their lead but to no avail, Brugge faced a tough final 10 minutes with Brandon Mechele’s dismiss but looked to have held until Fellaini’s extra-time header.

United came mightily close to taking the lead in the first minute when Juan Mata played it Januzaj, the Belgian put in a low cross, but it was just missed by a lunging Rooney.

Carrick puts United behind

Six minutes after going close, they surprisingly fell behind. Brugge lined up a free kick which was poor and looked to be heading into the hands of keeper Sergio Romero, however, Carrick’s deflection took it into the bottom corner.

The Depay show

They weren’t behind for long with Memphis equalising five minutes after going behind. Carrick made up for his earlier mistake by playing it to the Dutchman who flicked it brilliantly over the head of Dion Cools before cutting inside to hit a sweet, low shot into the bottom corner.

After the equaliser, it became quite an even match with both sides threatening, but it was United who came closest on the half hour mark. Mata played another ball into Januzaj but was crowded out, the Belgian slid in to try and put the ball past Sebastian Bruzzese but was penalised.

Memphis was the man at the centre of United’s attack in the second period, he caused havoc again in the 38th minute when he hit thunderous shot towards goal from 20 yards out which was palmed away by Bruzzese and cleared by the defender.

Two minutes from time, Memphis gave United the lead for the first time with his second of the night. His compatriot, Daley Blind slid it through to Memphis who brilliantly cut inside before he hit a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area into the far corner of the net.

Memphis started the second half as he ended the first, one again he proved deadly when he cut inside from the wing and once again curled his effort towards goal, but it didn’t prove to be the golden hat-trick as the effort went just wide of the post.

The opening twenty minutes of the match was one of half chances from both sides, Rooney looked to replicate teammate Memphis' efforts but his effort from 20 yards was well over the crossbar.

Romero almost handed the opposition an equaliser on the hour mark, Matteo Darmian played what seemed a harmless pass-back but Argentine stalled with ball almost stolen away by substitute striker Mamadou Oulare but luckily for Romero, the foul was given.

Depay should have completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute, Luke Shaw’s cross found Rooney, who delicately flicked it on to Depay who looked certain to score but he managed to balloon his effort from eight yards.

Brugge were left with a tough final ten minutes when a mistimed tackle from Mechele on sub Javier Hernandez saw referee Deniz Aytekin administer a second yellow card for the defender.

Right on the whistle

Brugge looked to have managed to keep United until the final seconds of the game, a desperate free kick wasn’t dealt with and it easily finds the head of the sub Fellaini which leaves the keeper helpless.

That vital goal from Fellaini has gave United the slightest of advantages going into the second leg of the play-off next week in Belgium.