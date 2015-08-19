Result Celtic - Malmö FF in UEFA Champions League Play-Off (3-2)

First leg of the Champions League play-off between Celtic and Malmö FF. The match was played at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

Still, it's the Scots who have the narrow one goal advantage, meaning a draw on Tuesday will take them through to the group stages.

The Swedes will have Rosenberg back for that tie, whilst Celtic could have a few players missing if the injuries sustained tonight by Armstrong, Griffiths, Bitton and, partcularly, Lusting cannot be shaken off in the next six days.

Malmö take two away goals back to Sweden with them, knowing that a 1-0 win, or even a 2-1 win, will send them into the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

It's Berget again! Sana whips in the corner, both van Dijk and Bitton go for the same ball but either win it and Berget reacts brilliantly to the second ball to thump it into the roof of the net. Massive goal that in this tie.

GOAL! Malmö!

95 - Yotun and Johansen both receive silly bookings for debating over time-wasting.

94 - Berget looks to cut the ball back but Brown intercepts and clears. Last few moments now as they look to send the ball long and into the box, albeit one which is hardly packed with numbers as van Dijk clears Sana's cross from the left.

93 - Ciftci flicks on for Mackay-Steven who eventually cuts it back to Izaguirre, but the Honduran's delivery is poor and Malmö regain possession.

92 - Ciftci cautioned for a silly foul that gives Malmö a free-kick in a good position. Gordon claims the delivery but takes a blow in the process.

90 - Five minutes added on for Malmö to add another away goal, or for Celtic to secure more breathing space ahead of Tuesday's second leg.

89 - Looks to be more than just that, but the midfielder is back on the pitch after receiving treatment to complete the final few minutes.

87 - Bitton is down now. His manager will hope it's just cramp after they've made all three changes - all due to knocks as well.

84 - Djurdjic is off balance and lashes an effort well wide from 20 yards.

Could be something in this for the visitors yet, with Celtic playing some sloppy and risky passes in their defensive third...

81 - Final change of the day for Malmö as Tobias Sana replaces Eikrem. Last roll of the dice for the Swedes now, another goal would represent a good result for them tonight.

80 - Lustig, who has struggled with injuries in recent times, is down in tears on the side of the pitch as Ambrose comes on to replace him. Physio calling for the stretcher for the full-back who has a hamstring problem.

78 - Lustig is down now, pulling up on the right wing after trying to overlap his teammate. Efe Ambrose getting ready to come on.

76 - Free-kick for Celtic is delivered towards van Dijk, but he's punished for a foul in the air on Carvalho. The 'keeper takes the resulting free-kick and the Dutch centre-half this time clashes heads with Djurdjic, who both get up without requiring treatment, just needing a minute.

75 - Bookings for Rakip and Brown as they get into a heated exchange.

73 - Celtic with the sub now as Griffiths is replaced by Ciftci.

72 - Eikrem off for Felipe Carvalho as Malmö look to get back into the game, switching to a 5-4-1 formation.

68 - First booking of the night goes to Tinnerholm, who goes for the tactical foul as he brings Forrest down, the youngster sprinting down the left to spark a counter.

67 - The goal-scorer is back on now, but one wouldn't expect him to stay on for much longer as it's needless risk with Ciftci on the bench.

65 - Griffiths now down needing treatment for something off the ball. No one arround him when he went down.

62 - Mackay-Steven is on now for Armstrong, who goes off with a tight hamstring.

Horrific defending by Tinnerholm sees him try to head clear in his own box, only to head the ball up into the air with no distance on it, despite being under no pressure. Griffiths challenges him for the second ball and wins the header, with his effort, perhaps unintentionally, looping over the 'keeper and in from 10 yards.

62 - GOAL! 3-1 Celtic!

59 - Armstrong has signalled to the bench that he's struggling, so Gary Mackay-Steven is warming up.

57 - Johansen looked to have a chance then but his heavy touch let him down, whilst Malmö go down the other end and almost have a chance from Bitton's poor mistake - van Dijk mops up but he's not happy. Game very stretched now.

56 - Djurdjic tests Gordon this time and the 'keeper parries the powerful shot away. Berget, who is now being booed by the home fans, can't do much with the loose ball.

That's certainly sparked a response from the travelling fans, who are in full voice now in the away stand. Celtic will have to push now for another. Can't say Malmö didn't deserve that after the way they played in the final 20 minutes of the first half, combined with the way that Celtic did too.

An effective break it was, with a cross finding Berget at the back post, completing unmarked, and the former Celtic man brilliantly half-volleys past Gordon to halve the deficit and give Malmö an away goal.

52 - GOAL Malmö!

51 - Corner now for the hosts after more good pressure. Armstrong takes but it's wasted as Malmö look to break.

Celtic have started this half much like the started the first. Very lively despite Malmö ended going in at the break on top.

49 - Johansen knocks the ball into the box and the 'keeper claims, but the referee blows for a foul for Malmö anyway.

48 - Forrest is bundled to the ground and Brown cannot make the most of the advantage. The captain and Yotun now exchanging a few words whilst free-kick have a free-kick on right wing regarding another incident after Brown failed to do much with the ball.

We're back underway for the second half!

Half time. One minute of added time is played before the referee blows for the break. Celtic lead 2-0 after a fabulous opening 10 minutes, but their levels dropped in the latter half of the first period. They need to raise their game once more if they are to stop Malmö grabbing at least an away goal in this match.

44 - Good end to the half for Malmö this as Rakip fires over. Would be a great time to score with Celtic looking a little lacklustre at the moment.

Celtic still being exposed a lot in that gap between the defence and midfield, with Brown and Bitton failing to keep any effective positional discipline and thwart the Swedes.

40 - Griffiths finds Forrest in the area but the youngster cannot get much on his shot as it trickles goalwards for the 'keeper to claim. Whistle goes for a foul anyway.

36 - At the other end, Armstrong looks to add a third for Celtic, curling his attempt less than a yard wide of the far top corner. Rare effort from the hosts in these last 10 minutes or so.

36 - Rodic has an effort at goal this time, trying to lob Gordon from distance, but he was off balance as he hit it and the shot is over the bar by a few yards.

35 - Berget tries his luck just inside the box this time, but he cannot connect properly with the ball and Gordon holds with ease.

31 - Lewicki heads just over from a free-kick, his effort at the back post looping high into the air and landing on the top of Gordon's net. Celtic getting a little bit sloppy on the ball and complacent now. Brown in particular seems to be committing himself too much to going forward, which isn't necessary and is instead meaning little protection for his back line.

29 - Brown is again sloppy on the ball to almost allow Djurdjic in behind, but the captain is saved by van Dijk, who mops up at the back.

28 - Mix up between Brown and Bitton allows Djurdjic to get on the ball, but he lashes his shot high and wide from range.

27 - Lustig is slipped in behind Berget by Bitton, but his pacey cross has too much on it and Griffiths cannot reach it as it runs out of play for a Malmö throw.

23 - Malmö getting into this a little more now, with van Dijk clearing the danger only as far as Rodic, whose strike at goal is well saved by Gordon. The resulting corner is wasted, however.

19 - Some good pressure by Malmö sees the right-back Tinnerholm get in behind the Celtic defence, but his cut-back is intercepted well by Boyata and cleared.

17 - It's all Celtic now. Forrest is positive, runs at Malmö and finds Griffiths, now on the right, who cuts onto his favoured left and strikes just wide of the near post.

15 - Yotun gets away without a yellow after a poorly mistimed tackle on Forrest.

13 - Really should be three. Izaguirre presses high, feeds Griffiths who plays in Johansen, but Celtic's number 25 can't find the finish with his weaker foot as the 'keeper saves with his leg.

It's Bitton with the goal this time, heading in from close range from the resulting corner. Goalkeeper really should have come for it, but it's 2-0 to the home side.

11 - GOAL! 2-0 Celtic!

10 - Celtic looking confident now. Armstrong sends a ball into the box but Yotun heads behind for a corner. Malmö putting no pressure on the ball at all as the Scottish side drive forward.

8 - Griffiths looking to get in behind the defence again, but he's flagged offside after latching onto a long ball forward.

Grittiths, chosen ahead of Cifci today, slots home with great composure after being picked out beautifully by Johansen. 1-0 to the hosts!

3 - GOAL! 1-0 Celtic!

We have kick off!

Malmö subs: Andersson, Konate, Vindheim, Carvalho, Molins, Mehmeti, Sana.

Malmö XI: Wiland; Tinnerholm, Àrnason, Bengtsson, Yotún; Rodic, Lewicki, Rakip, Berget; Eikrem, Djurdjic.

Celtic subs: Bailly, Ambrose, Ciftci, Commons, Mackay-Steven, Rogic, Mulgrew.

Celtic XI: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, van Dijk, Izaguirre; Brown, Bitton; Forrest, Johansen, Armstrong; Griffiths.

With Çiftçi eligible to play for Celtic and Adu suspended in Europe, changes will be expected to these teams, especially with them both having played at the weekend and due to play the coming weekend too.

Malmö's last starting line-up (vs Gefle): Wiland; Bengtsson, Tinnerholm, Konate, Árnason; Adu, Eikrem, Rakip; Rodić, Rosenberg, Đurđić.

Celtic's last starting line-up (vs Inverness): Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, van Dijk, Izaguirre; Bitton, Brown; Mackay-Steven, Johansen, Armstrong; Griffiths.

Malmö will also be without goalkeeper Zlatan Azinovic through injury, with him expected to be out until the new year, whilst Celtic bring a full strength squad into the match as Nadir Çiftçi's six match ban only applies to the Scottish Premiership.

However, the Swedish side have had problems with their discipline in recent weeks, having to finish two of their last three games with 10 men. Enock Kofi Adu was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in their last European outing, meaning he is unavailable for the trip to Celtic, but will be back for the return leg in Sweden.

As for Malmö, loanee Đurđić is in hot form since arriving from Germany, with three goals in four games since the beginning of the month, whilst Rosenberg has been on target in the last three games in a row.

Having scored three goals in five games since the beginning of August, Griffiths is the man to watch for the hosts, whilst Stuart Armstrong, formerly of Dundee United, netted a match-winning brace last time out.

As for Malmö, they are 20 games into their 30 game season, sitting fifth in the table, four points behind leaders IFK Göteborg. They defeated Göteborg just last week too, winning 2-1 at home, and followed this up with a comfortable 2-0 win over Gefle IF at the weekend.

Celtic are 34 games away from being crowned champions again, just four matches into the Scottish Premiership season. They come into the match in great form though, with three wins and a draw under their belts already, the latest result a 4-2 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Domestically, these two are at completely opposite stages in their league campaigns, with Celtic having just kicked theirs off whilst Malmö are coming to the end of theirs. Both are the reigning champions of their respective divisions, but are some way off retaining these crowns, each in different ways.

Despite both being such massive names in Europe though, surprisingly, the two have never crossed paths before, with this being their very first meeting.

Malmö, on the other hand, may not have been crowned champions on the continent before, but they were runners-up in 1979 to Nottingham Forest and have been a regular in European competition with them dominating football in Sweden. With 18 league titles, including three in the last five seasons, their presence in the qualifying round is always expected, whilst a trip to the Swedbank Stadion is a tough task for any opponent.

Winners of the 1967 European Cup, runners-up in 1970 and runners-up in the 2003 UEFA Cup, Celtic are an established name on the continent, even if they are required to go through qualifying every year to make it into Europe's biggest competition. The 46 time Scottish champions, and the first British side to win the European Cup, have enjoyed marvellous success in this competition, with their 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012 regarded as one of the biggest nights in the club's recent history.

With the likes of Manchester United, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco all avoided, both Celtic and Malmö will be happy with their draw for this final play-off round. However, they are both up against teams with plenty of European experience in their team, as well as a winning mentality, with each having dominated their domestic scene for many years.

However, a comprehensive, no-nonsense first half performance by the Swedes saved them in the return leg, with them racing into a 3-0 lead within just 42 minutes. Nikola Đurđić started the comeback, the on-loan FC Augsburg man finding the back of the net after only seven minutes, before Markus Rosenberg equalised on aggregate with 14 minutes on the clock. Vladimir Rodić put Malmö 3-2 up three minutes before half time, and his side were able to defend this lead in the second half to see the game out.

Malmö, on the other hand, had to complete a wonderful comeback in order to make it to this round, travelling to the Red Bull Arena on July 29 on returning to Sweden having suffered a 2-0 defeat. A second half strike from Andreas Ulmer gave Salzburg a slender lead, one which looked to give them a small upper hand for the second leg, but the visitors needlessly conceded a penalty in the final minute of the 90, 21-year-old Felipe Carvalho the offender, which allowed Martin Hinteregger to double the Austrian side's advantage.

The second leg was a very negative performance by the Scots too, as they looked to defend their slender advantage in Azerbaijan. Qarabağ controlled the game and deserved to get something out of it, but their Scottish opponents stood firm and kept the clean sheet necessary to take them through to the final qualifying round with a 1-0 win over two legs.

Celtic did not play well in the first leg of their tie though and were fortunate to run out 1-0 winners on their own turf, Boyata again on target, this time in the 82nd minute to save his new side's blushes after a lacklustre display.

In the following round, the third qualifying round, Celtic drew Qarabağ FK of Azerbaijan, whilst Malmö faced Austria's Red Bull Salzburg. The latter's test was sure to be tougher as they faced the Austrian champions, though Celtic would be sure to struggle given that they would know little to nothing about their next opponents.

The second leg, however, saw the deadlock broken in the tie, with Anton Tinnerholm on target in the 55th minute with a goal that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

In the same round, Malmö were a little more fortunate, winning just 1-0 on aggregate against Žalgiris. The Lithuanian side travelled to Sweden on July 15 for the first leg, and left with a positive result in the form of a goalless draw, Malmö unable to make their dominance count as none of their 17 efforts at goal found the back of the net.

The second leg, which took place exactly a week later in Iceland, saw Stjarnan take an early surprise lead in the game, with Ólafur Karl Finsen on target after only seven minutes. However, Celtic turned things around, with an equaliser from Nir Bitton before the break the starting point. From here, second half strikes from Charlie Mulgrew, Leigh Griffiths and Johansen ensured an emphatic 6-1 win on aggregate for the Scots.

Both sides started their qualifying campaigns in the second round, with Celtic facing Icelandic side Stjarnan and Malmö drawn against Žalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania. The Scottish side were victorious by a 2-0 scoreline in the first leg of their tie on July 15, with a goal just before half time from new signing Dedryck Boyata putting them in the lead, before Stefan Johansen doubled this shortly after the break to seal victory on the night.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League play-off between Celtic and Malmö FF. The Scottish champions are the hosts for this match, welcoming their Swedish opponents to Celtic Park, Glasgow, for a 19:45BST kick off.