Opinion: Sergio Agüero is fit again and can fire Manchester City to Premier League glory

Whisper it quietly, so as not to tempt fate, but this might just be Sergio Agüero's season.

To say that any season in recent memory was not Agüero's season might be stretching things; after all, his lowest goalscoring tally in the last eight seasons was 17, and his average across that time period is a little over 25 goals/season in all competitions.

And yet, this one might just be a little different. For the first time since their Agüero-inspired title win of 2011/12, Manchester City are going into the Premier League title race as underdogs, with the recently-vanquished Chelsea being made runaway favourites for the title with Arsenal for the most part pipping City into second place.

A season of mixed expectations

Though the expectations within the walls of the Etihad Stadium will never be anything less than to win every game and every competition available - with Manuel Pellegrini's head the forfeit - the relative lack of exterior expectation will ease the pressure on City's transitioning squad.

In previous seasons - 2014/15 especially - City have at times looked dogged by the weight of expectation, digging themselves into inescapable holes in the Champions League and bowing out to underdog opposition in the FA Cup and League Cup while dropping points seemingly at random in the league.

Without this pressure, mercurial superstars such as Yaya Touré can rediscover their touch, while the new crowd of young English talent such as Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph can find their feet with a little more ease than would be afforded City were they reigning champions.

'Beware the wounded kangaroo'

For one member of City's squad at least, though, anything less than perfection means failure. In a manner reminiscent of Arsenal's electrically-charged Chilean Alexis Sánchez, Agüero will run himself into the ground for his side in his relentless pursuit of through balls, goals and trophies.

When the Fates conspire to deny him this success, his frustration is evident - just look at the tearsing from his face as he limped from the field against Everton last season, his knee ligament damage outdone only by the hurt he has felt at losing successive international finals with Argentina in the past two off-seasons.

While this lack of a real summer rest could prove an issue with regards his troublesome injury history - he missed eight games through injury last year, and 19 the season before - Agüero is not a player to take failure lightly. He will be hurting.

There is an Australian saying. "Beware the wounded kangaroo". A vengeful Agüero is a dangerous Agüero and he has now suffered failure twice in two summers, something to which a player of his calibre will not have grown accustomed. He will be a man on a mission this summer, and that spells trouble for defences around England and further afield. Just ask Chelsea, or Bayern Munich.

Agüero's teammates must follow his lead

The question is, though, will it be enough? Criticism of City's players last season came all over the park from Touré's supposed decline to Vincent Kompany's poor form, Jesús Navas' alleged lack of end product to Wilfried Bony's inability to find the back of the net. By the end of the season, Agüero had some tired shoulders. His career-high total of 32 goals wasn't enough.

This year, though, things are looking a little different. He is clearly fit and clearly motivated, on the evidence of his recent performance against Chelsea. His teammates have a point to prove again, especially the immensely talented Sterling following his unpleasant Anfield exit over the summer.

Pellegrini looks to have learned from his mistakes and is bringing in a mixture of fresh youth and career primetime experience, with Agüero's international teammate Nicolás Otamendi on the verge of joining to shore up a vulnerable backline and Sterling taking some of the creative burden from David Silva.

City coped admirably in Agüero's enforced absence last season with the departed James Milner and Edin Džeko taking turns to play up front, but there is a huge difference between City with and without their talismanic forward.

A psychological boost before a ball is kicked

When Agüero bore down on goal within the first 60 seconds against Chelsea on Sunday, there seemed an assurance that he would score. That he did not was likely down to the game's infant stage and a relative lack of sharpness, but there is something about him that no other player in England can match. You can see it in his eyes - he knows he is going to find the net sooner or later and although you don't know how it's going to come, you shouldn't fancy your chances of being able to stop it.

Diego Costa doesn't have quite the same aura about him, nor does Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane or even arguably Sánchez. It is a quality which inspires his teammates and frightens opponents in equal measure, and if he were able to start every league game this season, that would be some psychological advantage.

With Chelsea slipping and Arsenal always likely to trip themselves up at some point of the season, City might just relish their chance as Premier League underdogs. With a wounded kangaroo such as Agüero up front, they pack quite the punch.