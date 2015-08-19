Newcastle United's summer signings so far

Newcastle United have invested around £35 million so far this summer, and with the imminent arrival of Marseille's Florian Thauvin, that figure is expected to increase.

Each signing has featured in both pre-season, and the opening games of the Premier League so far. Newcastle kicked off their campaign with an impressive 2-2 draw at home to Southampton, but their away trip to Swansea resulted in a defeat and a sending off.

So, just how have the three major signings fared?

Georginio Wijnaldum: 8/10

Signed from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around £14 million, Georginio Wijnaldum is an attacking midfielder who posseses great ability in both on and off the ball situations. The Newcastle board will hope he can continue his good form that saw him captain his previous side to the title.

Wijnaldum scored a superb header on his Newcastle debut and looked a real threat throughout the game. His strengths are his athleticism and ability to take on players, as well as a good footballing brain. This enables him to time his runs brilliantly and is a real nightmare for any defence.

One of his weaknesses however seems to be his set pieces. In the first two games of the season they were poor and frequently either hitting the first man or going straight into the goalkeepers hands, something that the Dutch international will have to work on in training.

Overall, the 24-year-old seems like a player that Newcastle United need in their ranks and in the modern day game, £14 million is a good price for a young player with 19 caps for his national team.

Aleksander Mitrović: 7/10

Newcastle's second summer signing was highly rated striker, Aleksander Mitrović who signed for a fee of £13 million from Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old was named as one of the top 10 talents in Europe by a section of UEFA reporters, and for Newcastle to buy him is a real statement of intent from the board. Most Newcastle fans however believe that this sort of investment should have been done three or four seasons ago.

Mitrović comes with an impressive goal scoring record, having scored 36 goals in 69 games for Anderlecht, which included impressive performances in the UEFA champions league.

The Serbian international was able to score at the highest level against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, an impressive feat for someone that is so young.

Mitrović's strengths include his power and presence in the box, that means he is able to compete with even the most physical defenders. This should stand him in good tread for the Premier League as it is known as one of the most physical leagues in the world.

Mitrović is also a strong character and this is something that the Newcastle dressing room lacked under Alan Pardew and John Carver.

Despite the positives, Mitrović is known as a bit of loose cannon with an erratic temperament. This was seen just 10 seconds into his Newcastle debut as he was booked for a rash challenge that arguably could have seen red. The Serbian youngster was also involved in a small scuffle with Neil Taylor following his appearance at Swansea, although nothing serious occurred.

Chancel Mbemba: 8.5/10

Newcastle extended the summer spending spree by singing highly rated defender, Chancel Mbemba. The 21-year-old central defender is well regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe, and with the Belgian costing just £8.5 million from Anderlecht, Steve McClaren has certainly bagged himself a star.

Able to play at right-back and centre-back, Mbemba possesses a lot of power and pace for a defender, being one of the quickest players in the Belgian Pro League last season, something that Newcastle have lacked at the back in previous years.

Despite conceding four goals in their opening two Premier League fixtures, Mbemba has been a revelation at the heart of defence, although Newcastle could still do with a defender or two. His tackle count (8), was the most made by any player in the second round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Mbemba also won the hearts of the Geordie faithful by turning up to his debut in a tuxedo.