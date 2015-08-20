Besiktas confirm interest in Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

Liverpool's Lucas Leiva is nearing closer towards the exit door, after Besiktas confirmed their interest in the defensive midfielder.

The Turkish side are believed to have approached the Reds, whom they knocked out of the Europa League in the Round of 32 back in February, with the view to sealing a loan deal for the Brazilian.

The head of Besiktas' transfer committee, Erdal Torunogullari, confirmed that Lucas is on their shortlist and that talks are ongoing - whilst a member of the board, Erol Kaynar, added that a loan deal could be concluded within the next few days.

Lucas out of first-team picture at Liverpool

Şenol Güneş' side are currently short of options in the centre of midfield, with Tolgay Arslan and Veli Kavlak both out injured - and Lucas fits the bill for a temporary replacement, with his importance to the Premier League side waning.

The 28-year-old was said to be bitterly disappointed that he was left out of the Reds' squad for their opening day win over Stoke City, whilst he was again ignored as they cemented back-to-back victories against Bournemouth on Monday night.

Despite the departure of former club captain Steven Gerrard in the summer, Lucas has fallen down the pecking order - with Brendan Rodgers eyeing Emre Can as the long-term successor for the "controlling" role in midfield, whilst James Milner and Jordan Henderson are regular starters.

With little over two weeks left until the transfer window closes, Lucas - who still has two years left to run on his contract with the club - is likely to accept that his days on Merseyside are numbered, though he retains a strong relationship with the club's supporters.

Brazilian unlikely to turn Reds career around a third time

The midfielder has been at Anfield since 2007, making him the current longest-serving player in their squad, but made just 16 starts in the league last seasons - though many of them were during the Reds' 13-game unbeaten stretch.

Injuries - which have kept him on the sidelines for large parts of his Liverpool career - again halted his form, and kept him out of Liverpool's trip to Wembley Stadium for a third time in three years - but Rodgers is now prepared to let him go, even with Joe Allen out for at least three more weeks with a hamstring injury.

Lucas, who is just shy of 300 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, has won over his critics twice previously as a Liverpool player - but has been deemed an expendable asset as one of the club's highest-earning players outside of the starting eleven.