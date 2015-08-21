De Bruyne reportedly agrees personal terms with Manchester City

VfL Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to a report in The Guardian.

Though no deal has yet been confirmed and sources disagree on whether the two clubs have agreed a fee for the transfer, any such fee is likely to be in excess of £50million, taking City's summer spending past the £100million mark.

The report claims that De Bruyne has agreed a sensational five-year deal worth around £200,000 per week, with Sky Sports previously reporting that a transfer fee has also been agreed.

De Bruyne was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year last season and while Wolfsburg's financial security following an impressive year means that they do not need to sell their prized asset, a bid above £50million would be difficult to turn down.

De Bruyne would arrive with a point to prove

The Belgian international has a point to prove to some English fans after disappointing during his time with Chelsea previous to his move to Germany.

He made just three league appearances for the Blues due to concerns over his mentality and suitability to the English top flight, but has since established himself as one of the leading attack-minded midfield players in the world.

A stellar return of 16 goals and 28 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions tells its own story and City fans will surely now be champing at the bit to see the transfer over the line and witness De Bruyne in action alongside Sergio Agüero, David Silva and fellow new signing Raheem Sterling in attack.

Enormous spending once again at the Etihad

However, if the transfer does go through as expected, it will leave some fans once again questioning the effectiveness of Financial Fair Play regulations with the Premier League's elite once again spending their vast riches seemingly unchecked.

Following the arrivals of Sterling, Nicolás Otamendi and Fabian Delph among others, City's net transfer spend this season will exceed £100million despite losing players such as Álvaro Negredo, Matija Nastasić and Edin Džeko.