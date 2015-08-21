Januzaj star could dim under Van Gaal

Following a much-publicized summer of salubrious spending from Manchester United, many of their fringe players seemed destined for futures away from Old Trafford, not least Adnan Januzaj. After two seasons spent on the fringes of the first-team, might a move away suit the player more?

The 20 year-old oversaw a host of arrivals and with many vying for his spot, Januzaj, however, seemed once again set to be left in the Stretford wilderness. Indeed, events of the last two weeks have only served to further muddy the waters for Januzaj.

When Januzaj was omitted from Louis Van Gaal's matchday squad versus Spurs, it seemed a telling indication that the Kosovan-born adopted Belgian international, was not in his manager's plans for the forthcoming campaign and a loan move was mooted.

A surprise starting berth versus Villa

Few had reckoned however, on a Van Gaal curveball, by starting the prodiguous youngster versus Aston Villa last Friday night and in the Champions League playoff versus Club Brugge. Januzaj scored versus Villa, but was subbed on the hour mark for Ander Herrera. It was Adnan Januzaj's first goal for The Red Devils in two seperate seasons.

The United boss has been forced to tinker with his side more often and earlier, due to the plethora of options at his disposal. Adnan Januzaj is one such individual, but by being staunch in his choice to stay and fight for his spot at Old Trafford - at least according to Louis Van Gaal - are his considerable talents being smothered, in favour of less-likely shot a glory in Manchester?

Since moving to Old Trafford as a precocious teenager from Anderlecht in 2011, Adnan Januzaj was drafted into United's youth team and then blooded into the senior squad in 2013. Januzaj burst onto the Premier League stage that year and in approaching 1700 minutes, scored four times and assisted five goals.

Van Gaal arrival has limited Januzaj's chances

The following season, Januzaj's progress was stinted, as David Moyes departed and Louis Van Gaal arrived. The Dutchman's persistence with a back-five system, meant the talents of Januzaj were consigned to the bench for much of the time - combined with his injuries concerns also, playing half the minutes of the previous term.

Januzaj without doubt has the best years ahead of him, but what he needs to consider is whether his start versus The Villans would be a rare one, or will it be a springboard for a successful season and the start of his career-proper at Manchester United.

The attacker needs an extended run of games in the first eleven and a season of extensive rotation, would clearly rob him that. With Borussia Dortmund reportedly circling, the time may arrive to make a career-defining decision.

What is for certain, is that Adnan Januzaj has the talent for the world stage. But a talent, which could go by the wayside.