Three missing from Manchester United squad as they arrive at Lowry Hotel

Three notable players at Manchester United were missing from the squad that arrived alongside Louis van Gaal at the Lowry Hotel ahead of their game against Newcastle United.

The Reds host Newcastle, having won all three games since the start of the season, at Old Trafford and will be hoping to keep their 100% record.

Yet as the squad arrived at the hotel, both of United's Spanish goalkeepers David De Gea and Victor Valdes were missing.

De Gea has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and as such has yet to play for United this season, with Van Gaal labeling the Spaniard as a normal person as well as a footballer, so cannot cope with the pressure.

Meanwhile, Valdes has been shunted out of the club, in Van Gaal's own way of disciplining players who do not follow the 'philosophy' he consistently talks about, the one he has implemented at the club.

According to the former-Netherlands boss, Valdes refused to play with the Manchester United U21 side and therefore has no future at the club, after being left out of the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Valdes joined United on an 18-month contract in January as a free agent but played only two games for the club at senior level and is likely to not play again.

As well as Valdes and De Gea missing, Jonny Evans was not with the United squad. Evans, 27, has yet to play for United this season after a very poor year in defence in the 2014/15 campaign.

He was given a six-match suspension for spitting at Papisse Cisse against Newcastle, who United play on Saturday. Despite links with West Brom and Everton, it appears that clubs are not interested in buying Evans, who has less than a year left on his current contract and is not expected to be offered a new one.