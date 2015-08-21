Sunderland enter race for de Guzman

Sunderland have joined the race for Jonathan de Guzman, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Reports in Italy emerged earlier this week linking the Black Cats with a season-long loan move for the Dutch international, and the local publication have since reported that they understand the rumours to be true, with Dick Advocaat desperate to add to his midfield.

De Guzman, who previously played in England with Swansea City, who Sunderland actually face this weekend, is currently playing for Napoli in Serie A, but has struggled to become a regular in the side since joining them last summer.

Sunderland to face competition from Marseille

The Black Cats are not the only club interested in securing the 27-year-old's services, however, with Marseille of Ligue 1 also having him on their radar.

The player's agent this week stated that Napoli and Marseille "don't want to wait for the last few days of the transfer window to complete the deal" and, thus, "this week could be the good one" in terms of completing a deal.

However, De Guzman is rumoured to be keen on a return to England after such a successful stint with Swansea between 2012 and 2014, playing 95 games and scoring 16 goals on loan from Villarreal, but Marseille may appeal more to the midfielder with them competing at the right end of the table and boasting Europa League football - whilst Sunderland look set for another relegation fight.

Yet, Advocaat could persuade him to move to Wearside instead, given the respect he has in football in general, never mind just in the Netherlands.

Black Cats searching for creativity

Whilst the defence has certainly been the key issue for Sunderland so far this season, with them shipping seven goals in two games against Leicester City and Norwich City, creativity going forward has also been a problem.

Advocaat is keen to recruit an attacking midfielder to help rectify this, with them lacking any real options in this position. Adnan Januzaj was at the top of the club's list to do so, but it was believed that this move would only materialise if Manchester United manager to sign Pedro from Barcelona.

However, Chelsea instead snapped up the Spaniard, whilst Januzaj himself has started to have an impact on the first team at Old Trafford.

Sunderland's interest in the young Belgian was made clear after he was left out of the Red Devils' matchday squad for their opening game against Tottenham Hotspur, but he started the following week against Aston Villa and scored the only goal of the game, whilst following this up with an impressive showing in the Champions League against Club Brugge.

With the chance of a loan for Januzaj now dead, and Leroy Fer's move having also collapsed earlier this summer, Advocaat sees de Guzman as another potential option who would add plenty to the team going forward.