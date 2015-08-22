Leeds United 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Wood's tap in cancels out Matias' magic in lacklustre Yorkshire derby

Leeds United rescued a draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday lunchtime, Chris Wood's second half equaliser cancelling out a moment of pure genius from Wednesday's Marco Matias in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The game was a disappointing one in truth, with neither team able to create many chances for themselves. Matias broke the deadlock in the latter stages of the first half, looping the ball over the head of a defender before volleying home marvellously, yet Leeds started the second half well and were able to draw level just past the hour through Wood.

Little was created after this, Wood heading wide whilst Wednesday's Liam Palmer had a decent opportunity, but it was a lacklustre affair that ended all square in the end, which was a fair result and reflection of proceedings.

Team news

Leeds made two changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Bristol City in midweek, with Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi coming in for Scott Wootton and Giuseppe Bellusci respectively. Thus, Cooper partnered Sol Bamba in the centre of defence, whilst Berardi operated at right-back in a 4-2-3-1 set up that saw Mirco Antenucci play just behind lone striker Chris Wood.

As for Wednesday, they made a whopping six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Reading on Wednesday evening. In came Palmer, Vincent Sasso, Kieran Lee, Jose Semedo, Modou Sougou and Atdhe Nuhiu, with Jack Hunt, Glenn Loovens, Alex Lopez, Ross Wallace, Lewis McGugan and Lucas Joao all missing. They were anticipated to start in a 4-3-3 set-up, but this quickly appeared to be a 4-1-4-1 on the pitch, with Nuhiu the lone striker and Sougou sitting deep in midfield.

Slow start sees few opportunities arise

One expected referee Mike Jones to have been busy for this Saturday lunchtime Yorkshire derby, but perhaps not as early as he was, booking Leeds youngster Kalvin Phillips after less than 60 seconds for a tactical foul on Lee, who was getting away on the counter after dispossessing his opponent just inside his own half.

It was Wednesday who started the better, with Marco Matias a livewire on the left wing, cutting inside to fire goalwards, albeit with a scuffed shot, after a quick and slick passing move with only six minutes on the clock.

Yet, Leeds saw more of the ball and Stuart Dallas could have made this count less than 10 minutes in when he was given too much time and space just outside the area, but his effort was fired some way over the bar.

Long distance efforts continued to characterise the opening stages, with Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson striking over the bar at one end and Antenucci seeing an attempt go just wide within a few moments of each other. The latter then nearly burst through on goal as we passed the first period's halfway point, but Lewis Price was quick off his line to collect the attempted pass, the goalkeeper still deputising for the injured Keiren Westwood.

Wednesday break deadlock in stunning fashion

After a lacklustre beginning to the game, Wednesday suddenly took the lead in incredible style, Matias the deserved scorer after being the liveliest of the visitors' team thus far.

Palmer picked the Portuguese forward out and, completely isolated, he decided to make something for himself, lifting the ball skillfully over the head of Cooper before smashing it on the volley into the bar of the net, with the help of the underside of the bar.

It was a stunning goal and one that Wednesday had earned having put on a strong away performance thus far, looking deadly when they got forward and accepting the fact that Leeds would dominate the ball, albeit defending well and doing plenty with their own possession.

Leeds came close to equalising in the final moments of the half, Wood attempting to divert Dallas' off target effort goalwards, but he couldn't get enough on the ball before the half came to an end with Wednesday a goal up.

Leeds find their equaliser after good start to second half

Eager to overturn the deficit they were trailing by, Leeds were extremely bright from the off in the second half, with an early threat forcing a corner from which Bamba headed straight at Price in a good chance; probably the best they had seen in the game so far.

However, this did not prove to be a catalyst for further opportunities as expected, with Phillips' ambitious effort from an angled free-kick the only effort of note to follow in the next 10 minutes, before the hosts opted for a double change to influence the game in their favour.

Two youngsters made way, with that free-kick proving to be Phillips' last action of the afternoon as he and Sam Byram, who had been extremely, and disappointingly, quiet in the game, made way for Alex Mowatt and Luke Murphy.

The former would fire over within minutes of coming on, leaning back as he tried to take advantage of some very sloppy defending from Wednesday, but it was Wood who found the equalising goal after great work by Dallas just past the hour.

Bamba started the move, going on one of his trademark runs from defence, before Mowatt spread the play out wide to Dallas on the right who beat two defenders brilliantly before putting it on a plate for his striker, Wood showing great goal-scoring instincts to find space in the six yard box to tap home from close range.

Neither side does enough to prevent a draw

Leeds had the momentum now, whilst Wednesday had to change their game plan completely, with it having been a matter of game management prior to this goal.

Palmer almost put the visitors back into the lead five minutes after conceding, however, the right-back bursting forward into an inexplicable amount of space, picking out Lee and then latching onto the loose ball from his blocked effort, albeit heading tamely for Marco Silvestri in the home goal to save.

Less than a minute later, Wood could have added to this tally too, Charlie Taylor crossing in from the left for the goal-scorer to connect with, but his header, despite having the necessary power, was at least a yard wide of Price's near post when he really should have done better.

Despite these two big chances straight after the game's second goal though, very few opportunities arose afterwards as the match looked destined for a draw.

Five minutes of added time meant there was a possibility of this changing, but the closing stages of the match summarised it as a whole, with neither team possessing the quality or cutting edge in the final third to give them all three points as the game came to a close with the score reading 1-1.

Wednesday will be pleased with the point on the road, but will be frustrated with the manner in which they conceded Leeds' equaliser - poor marking the reason they were unable to secure victory at Elland Road today. The hosts, on the other hand, may feel they should have come out on top given the amount of possession they saw, but they never really did much with it and cannot frown at the result.