Norwich City 1-1 Stoke City: Butland instrumental as visitors steal hard-fought point

Barclays Premier League fixture between Norwich City and Stoke City. The match was played at Carrow Road, with 26,771 spectators in attendance.

Norwich City, off the back of a win over Sunderland last week, entertained Stoke City - who managed an impressive two-goal comeback away from home against Tottenham in their previous fixture.

All eyes were on Stoke's new signing in Xherdan Shaqiri, who was a surprising arrival for Mark Hughes' men; considering his European pedigree and undeniable talent. He marked life in the Premier League with a neatly-taken assist after just eleven minutes on the clock as his sweetly delivered free-kick was floated into the box.

Stoke steal hard-fought point after conceding equaliser

Norwich defenders were ball-watching and were punished to good effect by Mame Biram Diouf, who headed the ball past John Ruddy from close range to break the deadlock.

Jack Butland had to be alert to keep the hosts out early on, but for his impressive saves throughout, the young Englishman was unable to stop Russell Martin from sliding the ball underneath him after a rather poor defensive attempt to clear the danger in the area.

Butland star man for visitors as Norwich dominate

Cameron Jerome had the perfect opportunity to put the Canaries ahead, but watched on agonisingly as his effort on-goal trickled wide of Butland's far post.

Chances continued to come for the hosts, who were safely on-top but did not have a lead to show for it. Graham Dorrans advanced into the box and unleashed a low drive goalwards, but his effort cannoned off the post after initial fingertips from Butland diverted it away from the bottom corner.

As the game progressed, with alterations from either side, Butland was instrmental as he made save-after-save. Next, was a stunning reflex stop to deny his former team-mate Nathan Redmond from close range, having played together at Birmingham City not so long ago.

With the final whistle looming, Norwich were in the ascendancy but failed to convert any of their opportunities. Butland denied Dorrans once more, as well as an acrobatic effort from Jerome, as the 22-year-old was the star man to give his side a hard-fought point away from home.