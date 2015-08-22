Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: A dramatic ending at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City came into the game sublime form winning their first two matches, while Tottenham Hotspur have only taken one point from their first two games. Claudio Ranieri's men were looking for another victory with Mauricio Pochettino aiming to claim three points for the first time this season.

Leicester apply early pressure

Both Leicester and Tottenham started well however it was the Foxes who created the early chances in the game. The home side's first opportunity came after a Spurs defender failed to clear, however striker Jamie Vardy couldn't make it to the ball before it was successfully cleared the second time. Nevertheless, Spurs also had a sniff at goal in the eighth minute when Mousa Dembélé's shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a hot day at the King Power Stadium as well and both sides were forced to take a drinks break half way through the first half - not something you would normally expect to see in a Premier League match. Spurs would have another chance in the 29th minute when Dembele, again, cut inside and unleashed a wonderful low shot that the Danish goalkeeper Schmeichel was able to palm away.

Seven minutes later, Leicester were able to break away on a quick counter attack, with Vardy sprinting down the right wing before delivering a dangerous pass across the face of goal. Unfortunately, it was sent just in front of Shinji Okazaki, who was unable to make contact with the ball, for what was the last attacking action for both sides in the first half.

Cometh the hour, cometh the men

In the second half, both sides attacked very well and it proved to be a dramatic finish to the end. In the 56th minute, Riyad Mahrez ran straight into the right-hand side of the Tottenham penalty area before cutting the ball back to Andy King, who spun past Jan Vertonghen and sent a rocket of a shot into the side-netting. Two minutes later, Marc Albrighton was able to send a deep cross towards Vardy, but his poorly hit shot sailed well over.

Harry Kane, who has been absent mostly for the majority of the new season, had a chance minutes when he cut inside from the left-hand side of the penalty area before toe-poking a shot towards goal. A lack of good contact, along with his loss of balance, meant it was easily stopped by Schmeichel.

Mahrez would hit the post five minutes later as the Algerian moved in from the right flank before beating Hugo Lloris from close range, however his shot ended up ricocheting off the woodwork, but he would get his redemption later on.

A goal finally came with not long left on the clock, via substitute Dele Alli. As Kane brought the ball down well he teed up Nacer Chadli, the Belgian was able to whip in a lovely cross into the path of Alli at the back post. He was unmarked and finished off the move with a diving free header.

The Foxes were able to respond quickly however, as seconds later they immediately pushed forward. Vardy knocked the ball on to Mahrez, who skilled his way into the penalty area and was able to beat Vertonghen before firing a great strike past Lloris and into the top left-hand corner of the net.

In the end, it was the end to a dramatic ending as both sides settled for a point. Leicester picked up their first draw of the season and remain unbeaten in the Premier League, while Spurs have yet to register a win. Leicester's next match is against Bournemouth while Spurs take on Everton.