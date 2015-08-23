West Brom 2-3 Chelsea: Champions get their first win of the campaign in a thrilling clash

Chelsea and West Brom is always an exciting one for both sets of fans and the neutrals and Sunday's match did not disappoint. A missed penalty from James Morrison proved pivotal as his two goals were not enough as Chelsea ran out 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Pedro, Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The match got off to a bright start with both sides looking dangerous early on but Chelsea had the first real chance in the fourth minute but Diego Costa's effort trickled wide.

Early penalty save turns the tide

To no surprise, the away side possessed most of the ball in the first half, patiently building their attacks in and around the opposition box. Despite the dominance, West Brom won a penalty after Callum McManaman was brought down by Nemanja Matic. Thibaut Courtois proved his worth, saving James Morrison's penalty with his trailing leg.

Craig Dawson's header flew inches over the bar on 17 minutes, perhaps too close for comfort for Courtois and the away side punished West Brom for their mistakes a couple minutes later, Eden Hazard and Pedro combining well before the debutant's effort deflected off a defender past Boaz Myhill to make it 1-0.

Chelsea double their lead, only to be quickly pegged back

The lead was doubled after half an hour thanks to a fantastic counter attack from Chelsea. Pedro involved again, the Spaniard's effort from the edge of the box was touched home by Diego Costa to round off a great move. The home side found a way back into the game five minutes later thanks to James Morrison volleying home from an acrobatic pass by home debutant Salomon Rondon.

Chelsea should've restored their two-goal advantage in the 40th minute with Pedro teeing up Willian but the Brazilian's shot went wide. It was 3-1 eventually before the break as Diego Costa chested a flighted ball into the path of Cesar Azpilicueta, who finished near post for his second ever goal for the Blues.

Half Time - West Brom 1-3 Chelsea: An exciting first 45 ends with a handful of goals and a missed penalty. Both teams looked dangerous with Pedro and McManaman standing out.

Dramatic start to the second half

Chelsea were down to 10-men just eight minutes into the second half as John Terry dragged Rondon to the ground. The captain was the last man back and was shown a straight red card. The resulting free kick would deflect off the wall and amount to nothing in the end.

West Brom were right back in it just before the hour mark as Morrison's fantastic header hit the bar and nestled in the net. The midfielder's second of the match to make it 3-2 on the day. Costa almost grabbed his second of the game in the 63rd minute as Pedro's cross finds the striker at the back post but his shot hits the side netting.

Chelsea just about hang on

Since the red card, the home side looked likeliest to score next and with just under 20 minutes left, McManaman's curling effort came inches away from completing an impressive comeback.

Hazard probably should've sealed the three points for Chelsea after cutting onto his left foot inside the area but the Belgian fired wide of the far post. Almost an instant response to the Chelsea attack, Chris Brunt's long range effort flew just over the bar, worrying Courtois in the away goal.

The home side came close to an equaliser in stoppage time but Courtois got a strong hand to Rondon's close range effort to keep his side in front.

Full Time - West Brom 2-3 Chelsea: The Blues picked up their first win of the season in a thriller at The Hawthorns, as Pedro starred as Man of the Match.