Score Arsenal - Liverpool in EPL 2015 (0-0)

22:10. Well, that's all we've got time for. A fantastic evening's worth of football and somehow we come away without any goals. The Reds keep three clean sheets and maintain their unbeaten run, though they may feel aggrieved they haven't come away with the three points after their performance in the first-half. Arsenal were a lot better after the break and tested Mignolet a few times, but he did well to keep the home side at bay. Plenty of chances, plenty of drama and plenty to discuss coming away from the come. 0-0 is the full-time result, with Coutinho having hit the post twice in the first-half, Sanchez having hit the woodwork likewise after the break, but Benteke will be sat in the changing rooms wishing he could re-live that moment two yards out in the first-half. He had a golden opportunity, but tried to place it beyond Cech rather than put his laces through it, and the goalkeeper managed to save magnificently to keep the Gunners level. It was an inspired moment, and one which gives them a vital point to take away. Thanks for joining VAVEL and myself Charlie Malam for tonight's match coverage. Despite an abundance of chances, it ends 0-0 as Arsenal and Liverpool share the spoils three weeks in. Thanks again and good night.

22:05. The goalkeeper adds that Arsenal believe they can be genuine title contenders despite their indifferent start. He says they possess a bunch of players who have youth, experience, hunger and quality and they'll be looking to build upon the positives and improve over the course of the next 35 games.

22:03. Speaking in more depth about his saves, Cech says he "got a bit of luck" to close down Benteke and prevent him scoring from just a few yards out. He adds that it was positive how they created so many chances and got back into the game after the break, even after so many mistakes in the first 45 minutes. He says they need to be more efficient and clinical in front of goal next time.

22:01. 34 shots on goal, but no goals. Unbelievable. Cech, speaking to Sky Sports, says he's pleased his hard work paid off. He says today was "one of those games" where he was in the right place at the right time. He says it's hard to believe it ended 0-0.

21:59. It was a game of two halves really and despite struggling in the first-half, Arsenal came out punching in the second. They were by far the better side in the final 45 minutes but couldn't make anything of their opportunities, much like their opponents. Gabriel and Ramsey were two of their stand-out players, the former dealing well with the threat of Benteke whilst the midfielder pulled a lot of the strings with Ozil and Sanchez struggling to really hit full flow. It was Cech who they have to really thank though as he made a number of stunning saves to keep them at 0-0 in the first-half.

21:56. One question, how were there no goals?! Both sides have their goalkeepers to thank, and Brendan Rodgers will be pleased that his defence are looking more solid. They conceded four here last time out, but restricted the hosts to only a few chances of real quality. Clyne and Gomez in particular were excellent, whilst Lovren and Skrtel continue to impress. Three clean sheets from three, at two places where they conceded a combined ten goals last season, is very promising stuff. They'll be rueing their missed first-half opportunities though. Coutinho twice hit the woodwork whilst Benteke wasted probably their best chance, failing to beat Cech from just a few yards after a sublime cross from Firmino.

21:53. A good point for the Reds, who go into third as they maintain their unbeaten run. Arsenal sit ninth with four points, just ahead of Chelsea. Manchester City are the only team with three wins from three so far.

FT: ARSENAL 0-0 LIVERPOOL

90+4' GREAT SAVE! Oxlade-Chamberlain fizzes a shot from range which Mignolet is forced to parry wide of his post but the corner is dealt with well before Gabriel wastes a free header from the second cross.

90+3' Moreno speeds clear on the counter after picking up a loose ball but he sees his name in the headlines and tries to work an opening himself, when if he had just looked up, Can was in acres to his right.

90+2' You'll Never Walk Alone echoed aroung the ground from the away end. Just a few minutes left for them to hold on to a point which could easily have been three, but given the circumstances - they'll be fairly pleased with a point. Seven out of nine from their first three fixtures isn't bad at all.

90' Four minutes added time at the Emirates. Is it enough for one of these two teams to steal the three points?

89' Benteke's lay-off is too heavy and he gives away the ball but Ramsey gives possession away equally as poorly.

88' Ozil catches a long ball at the corner flag and finds Ramsey, who drags it past one man before Skrtel comes across to challenge. A cross goes back into the box, but Mignolet punches it away well.

87' Benteke catches Chambers with his elbow in an aerial duel, but escapes any punishment. Moreno, meanwhile, replaces Coutinho.

86' Mignolet goes into the book for time-wasting, much to the delight of the frustrated home crowd. Ibe, meanwhile, has been very lacklustre defensively and he allows Sanchez too much space. Skrtel comes across to win the ball before giving the winger a piece of his mind. Moreno coming on for Liverpool shortly.

85' Almost an own goal for Liverpool! Oxlade-Chamberlain races away down the right and teases a cross along the floor but with Walcott lurking, Skrtel gets a toe on it - putting a yard or so wide of his own post. From the resulting corner, Oxlade-Chamberlain's drive goes wide.

84' Good save from Mignolet as Ramsey's tame shot from distance deflects off Lovren and forces the goalkeeper to shift his body weight and gather the ball.

83' Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on in place of Coquelin as the home side look to nick a late winner. We're in for a tense final few minutes, that's for sure.

82' The Reds playing some good interlinking stuff, but Gabriel dispossesses Ibe with a well-timed tackle. Then, across the other side, Coutinho finds space to get a shot away but Cech again gets a strong hand to it.

80' Gomez goes into the book for the third time this season after getting caught up with Ramsey and Bellerin. Arsenal take the free-kick short, as Ramsey sells Rossiter and Coutinho. The Reds win it off him, before giving it straight back away, but Ozil runs it out of play. Meanwhile, casting an eye to the sidelines, Oxlade-Chamberlain will come on shortly.

79' Chambers flicks it out for another corner-kick, which Coutinho again takes. His delivery is dangerous, but Skrtel mistimes his jump and can only direct his header across to the opposite flank.

78' Extraordinary how this game still hasn't seen any goals, particularly given some of the chances the two have had. The Reds win a corner as Coquelin tracks back to prevent Can picking up possession inside the area.

76' Lucas waves to the away supporters, was that a wave goodbye? His future looks uncertain, and he looks solemn as he walks off the field. Massive game for Rossiter, who will have to hit the ground running. That said, he scored a goal on his first-team in the League Cup versus Middlesbrough last term. He couldn't have a similar impact today, could he?

75' Quarter of an hour to go in this exciting encounter and the hosts have had 79% possession over the last 10 minutes. Can they force the visitors into a mistake? Liverpool make another substitution, handing young Jordan Rossiter his league debut in place of Lucas.

73' Wasteful from Benteke, who shoots from range when he should have fed Coutinho down the right. Meanwhile, Walcott replaces Giroud up top for the home side.

72' Some very good football from Arsenal here as Ramsey tries to curl one from 25-yards but there's not enough power on it to really trouble Mignolet.

70' Sublime from Gomez to run the ball forward 40-yards. The Reds work it to Milner on the edge of the box, but his powerful strike is well held by Cech.

69' WHAT A SAVE! Mignolet sticks out a hand to deny Giroud from point blank range as the Frenchman tries to stab beyond him from just a few yards out. All Arsenal here.

68' So close for Giroud again after Monreal finds himself in space at the byline, but enough Liverpool bodies get in the way to thwart the big striker. Arsenal really starting to pile on the pressure.

67' Ibe dwells on the ball on the edge of the box and loses it. Ramsey tries to counter but Can drives back and fouls him, earning a yellow card in the process. He was sent off for two yellows here last time out.

66' Huge chance as Ramsey finds Giroud from close range, but he can't get a strong enough touch to divert it past Mignolet. Liverpool scramble clear and Gabriel goes into the book for hauling down Benteke.

64' Arsenal looking the better side at the minute, though the visitors have responded resolutely up until now. Skrtel almost makes an error, but Lovren comes across to make amends. The home team have a number of shots in and outside of the box as the ball pinballs around, but none of them amount to any real clear cut chances.

63' Substitution for Liverpool: Firmino off, Ibe on. A strong showing from the Brazilian in his first full game, but the right time to bring him off and throw some fresh legs on.

62' Skrtel is the first to go in the book for bringing down Sanchez down the left side after the Chilean looked to have gotten the beating of the centre-back. Cazorla's cross is poor, however, and nothing comes of it.

61' Coutinho tries his luck from the edge of the box after Lucas' pass, but despite getting it out of his feet - he never really catches a hold of the shot and Cech saves easily.

60' WOODWORK! A lot less of the football being played in Arsenal's final third and as a result they're playing with more confidence. After a neat move, Giroud uses his strength to hold off Skrtel and flick the ball into Sanchez at the near post - but his strike rebounds off the post and out for a goal kick.

59' Both teams playing some excellent stuff and breaking them up with equally as excellent tackles. Somehow we're still 0-0, but a goal seems imminent. Which way will it go?

58' Cazorla's first time pass bounces kindly off for Sanchez for Giroud and on the spin he attemptsto strike it across goal, but he gets his execution wrong and swipes it well wide.

57' Lovely one-two between Ramsey and Sanchez on the edge of the area and the hosts are just turning up the tempo a little bit now as we approach the hour mark. Can they take advantage?

55' Benteke, down the left, looks to slide it past Bellerin and race into towards the near post - but his first touch allows the ball to get away from him and Cech collects.

53' The Gunners win another corner, as Monreal tries to beat Clyne. Their centre-backs get forward as Cazorla comes across to take it, but again the first cross is dealt with as Lucas heads clear from the near post. Bellerin attempts to beat Gomez down the right, but the teenager stands up well before clearing.

52' Arsenal are in danger of losing their opening two home matches of a top-flight campaign for only the third time, after 1908-09 and 1949-50, if they don't improve - but they get forward well and Sanchez's first time cross almost finds Giroud, but Skrtel gets across to force a corner - which Lovren emphatically clears with a commanding header.

51' The visitors pressing high up the pitch and the pressure on Arsenal is working wonders at times, though Wenger's side are doing much better to recover so far in this second-half.

50' Even start so far, as Cazorla has a shot from range blocked. Firmino looks to run into space down the right, but can only run into trouble as a swarm of red and white shirts surrounds the Brazilian do dispossess him.

47' Chambers' cross is dangerous, and forces Mignolet off his line to punch clear as Giroud competes for it. The Reds counter, as Gomez tries to find Benteke, but Chambers clears.

46' We're back at the Emirates as Liverpool, shooting from left to right in this half, get the ball rolling. The hosts were back out early, and they'll be keen to improve massively in this half.

20:58. Liverpool only won one point from four away games against last season's top-four - drawing at Chelsea and losing away at Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City. They'll be devastated if they don't come away from this game with anything to show for their efforts, but they'll have to be wary of a backlash from the home side in this second-half. We'll have live coverage of the rest of this game with you shortly.

20:55. Plenty of evidence of both sides conceding possession cheaply and inviting pressure on themselves. There hasn't been a goalless draw between these two in 32 occasions and at this rate, you wouldn't imagine there will be one this evening either.

20:52. Liverpool's total of 11 shots is the most Arsenal have conceded in the first half at the Emirates since Manchester City had 14 in Jan 2013. They've had five on target, and they'll be disappointed not to be leading at the break. The hosts surely can't be as bad as they were in that first 45, can they?

20:49. What a first-half of football. Wenger will have plenty to say to his team at the interval. Arsenal were unusually sloppy in possession and were largely poor throughout the first 45 minutes. They could, and perhaps should, have lead after Ramsey put the ball in the net - but the offside flag was raised. Other than that, Liverpool have been the better side so far and Coutinho has twice seen shots bounce off the woodwork, whilst Benteke has wasted an ideal chance from just two yards out. The Gunners have Cech to thank for keeping them in the game, as replays showed he got a fingertip onto Coutinho's second shot which hit the post, whilst he was impeccable to save Benteke's close-range effort. Somehow, we're goalless at the break - but there's been plenty to discuss from the first-half.

HT: ARSENAL 0-0 LIVERPOOL

45' So that's twice Coutinho has struck the woodwork, but they could have lead through Benteke - who spurned a golden opportunity earlier.

44' WOODWORK! Good football by the visitors, as Clyne finds space down the right and drives forward. Benteke can't get much on the first cross but it falls through to Coutinho, who deceives Bellerin with lovely footwork before curling a shot towards the bottom corner. Cech does excellently to get fingertips on the shot and tip it off the post to keep it 0-0.

43' Sanchez gets the better of Clyne having switched flanks, but Skrtel heads clear his cross.

42' Chambers fluffs a clearance and Coutinho picks it up. He tries to feed Benteke, but he hesitates a minute and that allows the defence to step up and play the striker offside. Promising signs from their link-up, at least.

41' Ozil sends a free-kick from the right side with his left foot, but it's over everybody and into the claim of Mignolet. You sense the Reds will need a goal before half-time because the hosts can't be much worse than they've been.

40' Firmino tries his luck again from the edge of the area, but this time it flies well wide. Benteke has to score from that previous chance.

39' HUGE SAVE! Close but not close enough for Liverpool. Firmino and Coutinho are just struggling to pick out their passes, until the former rolls a glorious low cross into Benteke - but two yards out, Cech is there to force it wide. From the corner, Firmino sends a low drive into the near post but the goalkeeper is imperious again to force a second corner.

38' Good work from Clyne down the right to twice beat his marker but good shape from the hosts forces them back.

37' Both sides the victims of their own downfall, giving possession away all too easily. Liverpool have made more of the ball so far, but Cech hasn't really been asked to make many saves - though he was pretty helpless as Coutinho's effort thundered off his woodwork.

36' Sensational defending from Skrtel to get a slight deflection on Ramsey's ball across the back-four. That looked destined for Giroud, who would have been through on goal and might have opened the scoring.

35' 10 minutes until half-time and neither side have broken the deadlock just yet, though there's been plenty of threatening attacks. Sanchez fools Milner with an excellent spin in the centre of the field but Ozil gives it away, allowing the visitors to counter - but Benteke can't make much of Clyne's cross.

33' Brilliant from Liverpool as Benteke meets a long ball with his head and flicks it to Can, who himself flicks it to Coutinho. He beats the offside trap and races forward into the box, but Gabriel muscles him off the ball and forces a corner - which amounts to nothing.

32' And the pendulum swings back into the favour of the home side, as they play some neat pass and move football. Bellerin looks to zip into space and clip in a cross, but Can is quick to block and from the throw-in, Gomez excellently shields out Sanchez before clearing.

30' Liverpool just enjoying another spell of dominance, as Gomez chips it into Benteke. He controls brilliantly and beats two men as he charges towards the box, but his pass to Coutinho to his left is poor and Arsenal win it back. It's been a very intriguing game of football so far, but no goals as of yet. Coutinho striking the bar and Ramsey's contentious offside goal the closest we've come after half an hour.

28' The home side all over the place in possession, as Benteke almost nicks the ball away from Bellerin inside his own area. It's there for the taking, if the Reds can step up and find a goal from somewhere.

27' Arsenal win a free-kick, again via a Gomez foul. After some brief passing football, Ramsey tries to play a ball into the path of Sanchez - but he's a yard or so away from it and it falls through for Mignolet to gather.

26' Coutinho plays the ball to the edge of the box, where Gomez slides it across to Clyne. He tries to loft a ball in to Benteke, but Cech is there to pluck it out of the air.

25' Coutinho at the heart of everything good for Liverpool as he finds Firmino, who in turn finds Clyne. He cuts inside and shoots and his effort deflects out for a corner.

24' Chambers again gives the ball away as Coutinho picks it up and feeds Milner with a deliciously timed through ball. His first shot is blocked by Gabriel but it falls kindly for a follow-up, but Cech tips it wide. Milner takes the corner short but a lack of communication between him and Coutinho sees them concede the ball cheaply. Arsenal return the favour yet again in their own half but they can't make anything of it as Benteke commits a foul in going for an ambitious overhead kick from the edge of the area.

22' Lots of good pressure from both sides, as Liverpool pick up possession and surge forward but with Benteke gathering momentum, Coquelin slides in to prevent him getting into the box.

21' Gomez commits a cheap foul after fouling Ramsey, who nicked the ball off him just past the halfway line. It's hooked up high to Giroud, who himself concedes a foul after making contact with Lovren in challenging for the ball.

20' Lovren tries to head clear, but only manages to give Arsenal possession in a dangerous area. Gomez recovers to force a corner, which captain Cazorla swings in, but Can heads it clear before Milner starts a counter. His long ball for Firmino is well dealt with by Bellerin, who clears for a throw-in.

18' Both sides looking a little shaky, still, with Arsenal uncharacteristically giving away possession on a wet surface. Milner, meanwhile, commits a foul after sliding in and catching Monreal - though he got a miniscule touch on the ball before making contact with the defender.

17' Arsenal win a corner and Ozil sends an outswinger into the box. Though Gabriel rises to meet it, his looping header is comfortable for Mignolet to clutch out of the air unchallenged.

16' Both sides just having periods of possession and its Liverpool's turn to turn the screw, at least until Benteke is called offside after he brings down a long ball.

15' Coquelin currently limping on the sidelines after challenging Coutinho. That was a vital interception to prevent the midfielder getting a shot away. From the corner, Lovren wins the header and it looks goalbound - but its cleared off the line. The Reds retrieve it, but can't find a man inside the area and its scrambled clear.

14' Firmino wins the header from the goalkick, flicking it on to Benteke - who can't quite get a shot away. Chambers tries to pass clear, but Coutinho intercepts - he goes down in the box but the referee is giving nothing. Cazorla then tries to dribble clear, but Firmino wins it back and finds Milner, whose shot is deflected wide for a corner.

13' Ozil looks for Giroud with a hooked ball into the box, but it drifts over the Frenchman and out for a goal kick.

12' Arsenal certainly the team on top despite a nervy opening few minutes. Things could be different had Coutinho found the back of the net, but Wenger's men are growing inc ofindence as they carve together some tremendous team moves.

10' Arsenal really starting to knit together some fine moves despite being under pressure early on. They try to work a shooting position as Sanchez cuts in from the left, but its blocked and the Reds run it clear through Firmino - before he's squeezed off of the ball and the Gunners have it back. Ozil and Ramsey try to play an intricate one-two, but the former can't reach the Welshman's pass as it rolls over the byline and out for a goal-kick.

9' Benteke races onto Coutinho's flick but he's forced wide by Chambers and his shot is straight down Cech's throat. Immediately from the goal-kick, the hosts make way into the final third and win a throw-in but from that Bellerin's low cross is cleared by Lovren.

8' GOAL! Oh wait, it isn't.. A lovely through ball from Cazorla picks out Ramsey running into the box and he slips it past Mignolet, but the linesman raises his flag. Looks like the visitors got away with one there, as Ramsey seemed to be in line with Skrtel on his way into the box. Lovely football nevertheless from Arsene Wenger's men.

7' Ramsey gets in behind Gomez down the right and he cuts a ball across the face of the box, where Ozil sets up Cazorla. He feeds Sanchez and after a couple of defensive mishaps, Liverpool gratefully see the offside flag. A worrying lack of communication between Skrtel and Milner so close to their goal though, as neither of them managed to hook the ball clear of danger.

6' If these opening stages are anything to go by, this could be an entertaining 90 minutes. Both sides looking good going forward, but its Liverpool who have had the better of the play thus far.

5' Arsenal looking to get forward and play some neat passing football on the edge of the area but after Monreal's teasing cross, Sanchez can only guide his header over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

4' WOODWORK! Liverpool come ever so close to opening the scoring as Milner finds Benteke down the right side, he keeps himself onside and finds Coutinho's run in the area - but the Brazilian's powerful strike from 15-yards cannons off the underside of the bar before being cleared.

3' Great work from Can to drive into the area, he squares to Benteke - but he's closed down quickly and he's forced to flash the shot harmlessly wide. Promising moves from the visitors however.

2' Fairly frantic start as both sides concede possession pretty cheaply. Liverpool work it down the right, as Clyne finds Firmino at the byline, but as he looks for the cut-back, he's dispossessed.

1' We're underway at the Emirates Stadium, as the home side get the ball rolling in the centre circle. Arsenal are shooting from left to right in this first 45 minutes.

19:55. Five minutes to go. The teams are in the tunnel and preparing to walk out. Liverpool in their black kit and Arsenal, obviously, in their home red and white kit. Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight's game.

19:52. An interesting stat for you. Liverpool have won all of their last four league matches played on a Monday night, keeping a clean sheet in three. That said, their record against Arsenal makes for grim reading, having won only one of their last seven Premier League clashes with the Gunners, losing four and drawing two.

19:49. Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry currently analysing the two line-ups on Sky Sports. Benteke, Lovren and Skrtel will fancy their chances at set-pieces, according to the ex-Manchester United right-back, whilst Carragher says Milner's role will be "huge" against the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin on the left side. Both sides have plenty of attacking talents in their ranks, whilst there are a few questions defensively. It'll be an interesting tactical battle.

19:46. Less than quarter of an hour until tonight's game. A tight affair is expected from most, but this fixture has produced plenty of goals and exhilarating displays in the last few encounters, so who is to say we won't see the same tonight?

19:44. With just a week until the transfer window closes, Karim Benzema dealt a massive blow to the hopes of Arsenal supporters earlier today - insisting that Real Madrid is his home and that rumours he may be leaving are made up by "clowns." Edinson Cavani is the other big-name striker to have been linked with the Gunners, who are looking to bolster their options up-front. Is there any truth in that one? We'll just have to wait and see. Wenger might just have something still up his sleeve.

19:41. Whilst a lot of attention is on the absences of Mertesacker and Koscielny, with Gabriel and Chambers filling in, the inclusion of Joe Gomez for the visitors has gone under the radar. Tonight is only his third top-flight game, and his 27th competitive league appearance. The 18-year-old even admitted himself he's played far more than he expected to since moving from Charlton Athletic. He'll need a monumental performance up against Alexis Sanchez, one of the best players in the league.

19:38. Speaking prior to tonight's game, Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Liverpool have the attributes and facets to get at their opponents this evening. Someone's clearly confident.

19:35. Did you know? Tonight's game is the first time both Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertsesacker have missed an Arsenal game in the Premier League since a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic in April 2012.

19:33. For the visitors, there'll be plenty of anticipation over Roberto Firmino - who has so far had only brief cameos to demonstrate what he can bring to the side, but starts for the first time at the Emirates this evening. The highly-rated Brazilian was arguably the most exciting addition of the Reds' summer business, and certainly represented quite a coup for a team outside of the Champions League. How big an impact can the 23-year-old make alongside his compatriot, Philippe Coutinho, tonight?

19:30. Half-an-hour until kick-off in an overcast North London. Both sides will be looking to lay down a marker, with doubts over whether Liverpool can finish in the top-four and similar concerns over whether Arsenal have a squad strong enough to fight for the title throughout the campaign.

19:27. Arsenal setting up in the 4-2-3-1 they've used throughout the start of the campaign, but it seems that Liverpool may have dropped that system to set up in a 4-3-3.

19:25. The Northern Irishman says Lucas is Liverpool's "best defensive midfield player" and that he's still highly thought of in the squad. Wenger adds he expects to play against a quality team, but says he doesn't know whether the Reds will set up offensively or cautiously. Their line-up suggests a bit more of the latter.

​19:23. Speaking prior to the game, Rodgers says Firmino brings "experience" to the side and has looked brighter and sharper in training. Wenger, meanwhile, says his defensive replacements are "top quality" and it is an opportunity for them to show their quality.

19:20. More squad news for the visitors. It seems that Mario Balotelli is close to securing a season-long loan deal with former employers AC Milan. Terms are understood to have been agreed, though there is no news on whether the deal includes a clause to buy at the end of the loan period.

19:17. Cazorla and Milner the two captains tonight. Giroud makes his 100th Premier League appearance. So far, the French striker has scored 42 goals in 99 league games - with only Thierry Henry (59), Ian Wright (56) and Emmanuel Adebayor (44) having scored more in their first 100 games for the Gunners.

19:14. Confirmation from Arsenal's official Twitter account that Koscielny and Mertesacker miss out through a 'mild' back injury and illness. How big a blow will that be to the hosts? Tweet us your opinions at @VAVEL.

19:11. Some big losses for Liverpool too, mind. Captain Jordan Henderson is not involved, nor is Adam Lallana. Lucas Leiva comes into the starting line-up, as does Emre Can - with Jordon Ibe replaced by Roberto Firmino. Mamadou Sakho is back on the bench, whilst young midfielder Jordan Rossiter also gets a spot.

19:08. Huge absences for Arsenal, with no Laurent Koscielny or Per Mertesacker. Their first-choice centre-back pairing are both out completely, with the former rumoured to have a back injury and Mertesacker believed to be suffering from illness. Calum Chambers and Gabriel Paulista replace them. Elsewhere, no changes from the side that beat Palace a week ago.

19:05. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Sakho, Moreno, Origi, Ings, Ibe, Rossiter.

19:04. Arsenal Bench: Ospina, Gibbs, Debuchy, Arteta, Flamini, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott.

19:03. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Can, Lucas, Firmino, Coutinho, Benteke.

19:02. Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud.

19:00. One hour until kick-off and the team news is in...

Michael Oliver is tonight's match official. He officiated the 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield last season, as well as taking charge of the unforgettable 5-1 the year before. The 30-year-old has taken charge of 14 Liverpool leagues games before tonight, but the Reds have never won away from home (from four attempts) with Oliver as the official. Bad omen?

Full news on Lallana's injury, which could potentially keep him out for a number of weeks. It's likely to mean Roberto Firmino is granted his first start for Liverpool this evening.

Breaking news from the Liverpool camp. Adam Lallana will be out of tonight's game with a thigh injury. More to follow.

Did you know? Liverpool only won one point from four away games against last season's top-four - drawing at Chelsea and losing away at Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City. The Reds will be desperate to improve upon that tally, with Rodgers having only ever taken a point away from the Emirates - a 2-2 draw back in 2013, when his side actually led 2-0. The under-fire Northern Irishman, who knows he must succeed this season or else he faces the sack, has a lot to prove this evening.

Who to watch out for tonight: The visitors meanwhile will be looking to channel the best out of Christian Benteke tonight. He scored twice at the Emirates for former club Aston Villa in their 3-1 win here back in August 2013. According to Rodgers, he brings a "different dimension" to the Reds' forward line - which he demonstrated perfectly against Bournemouth a week ago, as he scored his first goal for his new club. The big Belgian won all 10 of his aerial duels, held the ball up for his team-mates well and also got involved with some neat link-up play - including a couple of cute lay-offs which brought the Reds' attacking trio into play. He'll be vital tonight if they are to get the ball up the pitch and hold it up for the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Jordon Ibe, Nathaniel Clyne and even James Milner to get into good attacking positions.

Who to watch out for tonight: Mesut Ozil was the star man for the visitors last time out, with all but one of his 55 passes accurate against Crystal Palace. The German, who comes under regular criticism from those blaming him for not having done enough since his move from Real Madrid, has actually averaged 3.61 chances created per game in the league in 2015 - a higher ratio than any other player. With Alexis Sanchez, who scored 16 goals in his debut year in English football last season, surely the man who Liverpool will concentrate most of their defensive efforts on - they must also be wary that Ozil isn't given the time and space to create chances either, or it may be a long, long evening.

But Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side have come up with a plan to strike a "psychological blow" to their rival's top-four hopes tonight. "There's a real focus in our group this season, a real toughness, mentally. We know that we've got that ability to scrap and fight as well as play good football. If we can go there [to Arsenal] and perform like we think we can and keep to our game-plan we're confident we can get a result. If you assess Arsenal's last 10 games that they've lost at home, the teams that have won have averaged four shots on target, with 43% possession. It tells you that you can go there and you don't need to dominate the ball, but you can dominate the space."

Mesut Ozil, too, is confident that the home side can come out on top tonight. Referring back to the 4-1 win, in which he scored a sumptuous free-kick from 25-yards, the German said: "We delivered a really convincing display. In the first half we decided the game because we had a high level of concentration and wanted to utilise our potential. We want to do that again this time. We are at home and we know exactly how we can beat Liverpool; that is what we want to do. We were highly concentrated. The manager gave us tasks on the pitch and we executed them perfectly. That’s what we will have to do on Monday again. We have to believe in ourselves as we have the potential to beat every team and we will show that."

Arsene Wenger has been bigging up the importance of today's game, insisting in his pre-match press conference that if you want to have a successful season you want to be strong at home. He added: "Normally we are strong at home. This is an opportunity to show that. Your confidence is linked with your last result and at Crystal Palace we responded well [to the opening day loss]. From that we should have enough confidence to go into the game positively against Liverpool. This is a very important game where the result will of course be vital. It's not a result that will decide our title chances but in our heads we know it's very important."

As you can see, Manchester City are the only team to have maintained their 100% record three games into the season - but Liverpool have the chance to match them with a win tonight, though they'd need to win by six goals to go top of the table. It's not out of the question, but it's highly unlikely.

Those results leaving the table currently looking like this ahead of tonight's game, with Man City top - Liverpool fifth and Arsenal in 13th:

Results so far this weekend: On Sunday meanwhile, Chelsea edged an intense encounter against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. After James Morrison missed a penalty, Pedro scored and then set up Diego Costa on his debut to put Jose Mourinho's two goals ahead. Morrison pulled one back, but Cesar Azpilicueta restored Chelsea's two goal advantage. John Terry was sent off for a second yellow card allowing the Baggies to turn on the pressure, as Morrison netted another, but they couldn't find an equaliser as Chelsea held in for a 3-2 win and their first three points of the campaign. After that, goals from Aleksandr Kolarov and Samir Nasri kept Manchester City's season running smoothly - as they kept a third consecutive clean sheet and beat Everton 2-0 away from home, whilst Watford and Southampton shared the spoils in an underwhelming 0-0 draw.

Results so far this weekend: Leicester City continued their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Manchester United and Newcastle United played out a 0-0 draw. Aston Villa fell to a second defeat, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace, whilst Norwich City drew 1-1 with Stoke City as Xherdan Shaqiri made his debut. Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland earned their first point - drawing 1-1 with Swansea City. The most dramatic encounter was undoubtedly Bournemouth's first ever league win, which was an enthralling 4-3 win away at 10-man West Ham United.

This fixture has developed a reputation for one thing in particular, hat-tricks. There's been five alone in Arsenal - Liverpool fixtures - which is the more than any other fixture in the Premier League. The most famous three-goal haul was Robbie Fowler's in 1994, as he netted three goals in four minutes and 33 seconds in August 21 years ago. That was previously the fastest ever hat-trick, until it was beaten by Southampton's Sadio Mane - who replicated the feat in two minutes and 56 seconds. However, perhaps even more famous than Fowler's, was the four goals which Andrey Arshavin scored in an enthralling 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal in 2009. The Russian dealt a serious blow to Rafael Benitez's side's title ambitions, firing four superb goals. Things never really improved for Arshavin from there on in, and the 34-year-old now finds himself at Kuban Krasnodar in his homeland.

Ahead of today's game, VAVEL Liverpool spoke to VAVEL Arsenal's Luke Blackstock to get the 'view from the opposition' - where he spoke about the Gunners' season so far, the need for more signings and the form of much-maligned Mesut Ozil.

Did you know? Liverpool have won just one of their last seven Premier League fixtures against Arsenal, losing four and drawing two. The Reds have also only won once away at Arsenal since they moved to the Emirates Stadium nine years ago, a 2-0 win back in 2011.

Last time out: Liv​erpool and Arsenal last met at the Emirates Stadium back in April, as the home side thrashed Brendan Rodgers' side 4-1. After Lazar Markovic wasted a golden two-on-one opportunity, Arsenal fired three goals in eight minutes before the break - as Hector Bellerin capitalised upon poor defending, before Mesut Ozil convered from a free-kick and Alexis Sanchez's stunning half-volley put the hosts well in control. The visitors revived some hopes when Jordan Henderson scored from a penalty with 15 minutes left, but those hopes were soon diminished when Emre Can was sent off for a second bookable offence. Then, in the final minutes, Olivier Giroud's superb strike from outside the box to put some added gloss on the victory - as they went on to finish third.

Liverpool are believed to have completed all their summer business with the transfer window having just a week left to run. They've spent just short of £80 million so far, with their biggest expenditures coming in the form of £32.5 million Christian Benteke and £29 million Roberto Firmino. Arsenal, meanwhile, have one more signing up their sleeves - according to Arsene Wenger, though they are some distance off completing any deal. Who could that player be? The rumours suggest it could be someone such as Karim Benzema, with a 30-goal a season striker high on the agenda. Watch this space. Thus far, the Gunners have only signed Petr Cech - who cost them £10 million in switching from reigning league champions, and London rivals, Chelsea.

Some sizable absences for both sides then, but hopefully not enough to seriously disrupt the quality of this encounter - with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino all still on offer. Should Henderson be unavailable for the visitors, Emre Can is likely to step into his shoes in midfield - with vice-captain James Milner taking the armband, though rumours have also hinted that Lucas Leiva may make a return to the squad despite his future being in doubt.

Team News: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is a major doubt for tonight's game with a foot injury that restricted his impact in the Reds' win over Bournemouth seven days ago. Jon Flanagan (knee) and Daniel Sturridge (hip) remain out - though the striker has now completed his rehabilitation period in the United States and is set to to return to training with the club next week.

Team News: Arsenal remain without Jack Wilshere, Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck - with the latter two both suffering from knee injuries and the English midfielder won't be available until mid-September at the earliest with his ankle injury, leaving him out of contention for his country's two coming Euro 2016 qualifiers. Rosicky and Welbeck have unknown return dates - with the striker having been kept out since April, though they are making progress.

Those results so far leave Liverpool looking to maintain their 100 per-cent record this evening, having yet to concede a goal, whilst Arsenal will be looking to make amends for their last result on home turf.

The Reds had to wait until the following day for their next game, as they hosted newly-promoted Bournemouth in their first ever top-flight away game - yet again a single goal giving them the victory. After Eddie Howe's side had started the brighter team, having a goal debatably disallowed, Christian Benteke turned in from Jordan Henderson's cross. There was more than an element of offside, as Philippe Coutinho approached the ball - without making contact - from an offside position, distracting goalkeeper Artur Boruc and allowing Benteke to bundle home after 26 minutes. There were plenty more chances for either side to score, with Matt Ritchie having a few for the visitors, whilst Henderson and Benteke both hit the crossbar for the Reds - who held on for back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Last weekend saw Arsenal bounce back from their loss, as they overcame Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park. It was a hard-fought game, though Olivier Giroud put them in front after 16 minutes with a tremendously well-taken acrobatic finish from Mesut Ozil's cross. Joel Ward fired the home side level with a strike from 20-yards, but Damian Delaney's own goal - the defender accidentally turning in from Alexis Sanchez's leaping header - gave them an unconvincing victory.

The same day, and only a few hours later, Liverpool emerged victorious over Stoke City thanks to some late heroics from Philippe Coutinho. After a largely dull game, in which chances were few and far between for both sides, all eyes were on the Reds' debutants - but it was a more familiar face who made the difference, as the Brazilian playmaker spun his marker, ran into space and fired towards goal from 30-yards, his drive dipping over Jack Butland to hand them the 1-0 win in the 86th minute.

The hosts, Arsenal, didn't get off to the greatest possible start - falling 2-0 to West Ham United on home soil. Slaven Bilic led his side to victory in his first outing as a Premier League manager thanks to goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Mauro Zarate, though Petr Cech made questionable errors for both goals, as the Gunners - who had 62% possession and 22 shots on the afternoon - fell to a distinctly forgettable defeat.

Tonight's fixture pits two teams fighting for the top-four, and perhaps even the league title, against each other in the first real test of their credentials thus far, but how have they performed in their first two fixtures?

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game, Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC. Today, Monday 24th August 2015, sees the Gunners host the Reds in just the third match-day of the 2015-16 Barclays Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium. Tonight's clash kicks off at 20:00 BST, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.