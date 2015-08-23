Score West Brom - Chelsea in Premier League 2015

Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of a very entertaining game at the Hawthorns. A report will be up on the site shortly.

F.T. West Brom 2-3 Chelsea

92' West Brom are pushing forward in numbers in the dying embers of the game. Can they find an equaliser?

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

86' Close! Hazard shimmies past two West Brom defenders on the left of the penalty area, before rifling the ball just wide of the right post.

83' Chelsea substitution: Pedro is replaced by Mikel

78' West Brom substitution: Gnabry replaces McManaman

76' Chelsea substitution: Diego Costa is replaced by Falcao

72' Chance! Fantastic play from McManaman! The winger darts into the penalty area from the right flank, before flicking the ball past Ivanovic. However, his subsequent effort on goal curls just wide of the right post.

67' Just wide! Rondon latches onto a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and rifles the ball just wide of Courtois' goal.

62' Close! Pedro whips the ball into the back post to Diego Costa, who subsequently volleys just wide of the left post.

60' West Brom substitution: McClean is replaced by Lambert

59' Fantastic header! McManaman curls the ball into the heart of the penalty area from the left flank. Morrison rises highest to flick the ball over Courtois and into the top right corner of the net.

GOALLLLL!!!!! Morrison makes it 3-2!!!

55' Chelsea substitution: Cahill replaces Willian

53' John Terry is shown his second yellow card of the game, after pulling Rondon down on the edge of the penalty area!

RED CARD! John Terry (Chelsea)

50' Chelsea are dominating the proceedings so far in this second half.

We're underway for the second half at the Hawthorns!

Half-Time: West Brom 1-3 Chelsea

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

41' Azpilicueta scores his first Premier League goal! The left back latches onto a knock down from Costa to side foot the ball into the bottom left corner.

GOALLLLL!!!!! Azpilicueta restores Chelsea's two goal lead!

39' How did he miss?! Pedro darts infield from the right flank and lays the ball off to Willian 10 yards from goal. The Brazilian's first side-footed effort on goal however, rolls just wide of the right post.

35' Fantastic goal! Morrison volleys into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area, after Rondon bicycle kicks the ball across goal.

GOOOAALLLL!!!! Morrison makes it 2-1!!!

33' Pedro has been the difference between the two sides so far.

30' Great goal! A swift counter attack led by Pedro, culminates in the winger rifling the ball low across goal and into the path of Diego Costa, who subsequently slides the ball into the net.

GOOOALLLLL!! Diego Costa doubles Chelsea's lead!!

28' McManaman has been very lively so far. The winger finds his way into the right hand side of the penalty area, and forces Courtois into a smart save at his near post.

20' The new signing makes an immediate impact! Pedro plays a one-two with Hazard on the edge of the penalty area, before side-footing the ball goalward. The Spaniard's effort on goal deflects off two West Brom defenders before rolling into the bottom right corner of the net.

GOALLLLL!!!! Pedro gives Chelsea the lead!!!

17' Chance! Morrison whips a set piece from the right into the heart of the penalty area. Dawson rises highest but his subsequuent headed effort on goal flies just over the crossbar.

14' Saved!!!!! Morrison rifles the ball straight down the middle, but despite diving to his right, Courtois is able to stretch out is foot and flick the ball over the crossbar.

13' PENALTY!!!!! McManaman is tripped by Matic in the penalty area.

5' Close! Diego Costa is allowed to turn inside of the penalty area, and subsequently rifles the ball just wide of the far right post.

4' Great start for West Brom! McManaman curls the ball to the ball post into the path of James McClean; however, the former Derry City winger is unable to adequately control the ball and it bounces up into Courtois' hand.

KICK OFF!

Pedro is set to make his debut for Chelsea today. The Spaniard will play on the right, with Willian coming into the CAM position.

West Brom starting XI: Myhill, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt, Morrison, Fletcher (c), Yacob, McClean, McManaman, Rondon.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Pedro, Willian, Hazard; Diego Costa.

Chelsea team news: Courtois and Pedro are doubts due a knee injury and a lack of match fitness respectively; while Oscar and Moses remain out with longer term injuries.

West Brom team news: Forster remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Chelsea, in the hope of kickstarting their season, have this week signed Spanish international, Pedro, from Barcelona for reported fee of £21 million. The winger was seemingly set to join Manchester United, however according to Mourinho, a 'one minute' conversation was enough to convince Pedro to sign for the Blues instead.

Although completely overrun by Manchester City last weekend, in a post match interview, Jose Mourinho stated that he believed that Chelsea were the 'better team' in the second half. It is difficult to see logic in this comment, as the London club conceded two of the three goals in the second half of the game.

Last week's 3-0 defeat at the hands of their main title rivals, Man City, means that today's game is a must-win for Chelsea.

The title holder's start to the season has been hugely disappointing, and notably in stark contrast to the start made to the 2014/15 season. Jose Mourinho's men had all but wrapped up the title by December due to an impressive run of results early in the campaign. In the first 19 fixtures, the Blues recorded 14 wins and just one defeat at the hands of Newcastle United during the Christmas period.

Chelsea, like West Brom, have also taken just one point from a possible six. The Premier League champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, before being emphatically beaten by Man City at the Etihad.

Despite a lack of potency in the final third Pulis praised Albion's defensive discipline, stating that his team adequately nullified the offensive threat of a largely dominant Watford.

Tony Pulis will undoubtedly be disappointed with the manner in which his side has started their 2015/16 Premier League campaign. Although West Brom were expected to struggle against Man City, the poor offensive performance at Vicarage Road against a promoted team will have worried the West Brom coach.

The home side have garnered one point from a possible six, in the first few weeks of the season. The Baggies were comprehensively beaten by the title chasing Manchester City in the opening weekend, before being held to a 0-0 draw by the newly promoted Watford at Vicarage Road.

Both teams have, surprisingly, got off to equally poor starts to their respective 2015/16 Premier League campaigns.

This afternoon's game will be played at the Hawthorns:

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's English Premier League meeting between West Brom and Chelsea.