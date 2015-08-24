Aston Villa - Notts County preview: Routine win expected as Villans get League Cup campaign underway

Aston Villa host Notts County on Tuesday evening, as their domestic cup calendar gets underway in the Capital One Cup second round.

The Villans will see the game as an excellent opportunity to fill their boots goalscoring wise, after a slow start to the league season has seen them score just twice in three games.

Once, from a Rudy Gestede header at a corner, and once by virtue of an own goal, isn't good enough - given the amount of money spent by manager Tim Sherwood on attacking players this summer.

A chance for Villa to cast away their sluggish start

A lack of goals has led to a lack of results so far, with Villa winning just one of their opening three games this season. The aforementioned Gestede header gave them a 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, before two consecutive losses.

The first came to Manchester United at home, as Adnan Januzaj's goal was the difference between the two teams. Last Saturday saw the next loss, as Villa went down 2-1 away at Crystal Palace.

A boring first half was followed but by Scott Dann's header giving the home side the lead, which was cancelled out by Pape Souare's own goal. However, slack defending allowed Bakary Sako the chance to win it for Palace, and he did.

Team news

After picking up no new injuries in the game against Palace, and seeing Jack Grealish return from the sideline, Villa only have Jores Okore and Juan Angel Crespo certainly out of the game.

Carles Gil could make his long-awaited return to first team action, after missing out at the weekend. Sherwood is expect to ring the changes, as he rests players before Saturday's home fixture against Sunderland.

New signings Jordan Veretout and Jordan Ayew could be given a chance to find some form after the pair performed disappointingly in the opening two Premier League games, whilst Mark Bunn could make his competitive debut in goal - coming in for Brad Guzan.

County hope

This is a huge tie for League Two side Notts County, who recorded a shock to get to this stage alone, beating Huddersfield away 2-1 in the first round.

They'll be without midfielder Liam Noble, who was red carded in Saturday's draw against Accrington Stanley. The point there was County's first in three games, after losses to Mansfield and Oxford United.

League Cup pedigree

Without a trophy for 14 years, Villa will be hoping that the game sees the start of a run to Wembley, similarly to last season - when they were defeated by Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

They're one of the most successful sides to have ever played in this competition, being crowned as champions five times in it. That puts them second to only Liverpool, who have won it eight times.

Villa's last meaningful run in the competition came in the 2012/13 season, as they were dumped out by League Two side Bradford in the semi final, a shock exit.