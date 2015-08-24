Bury - Leicester City Preview: Foxes looking to avoid Capital One Cup upset

Three-time League Cup winners Leicester City travel to Bury on Tuesday night to take on David Flitcroft's men in the Second Round of the Capital One Cup.

The competition, that is sometimes perceived as a hindrance in an already hectic league calendar, was established in 1960 and has been won by 24 different clubs. With Claudio Ranieri stating he is keen to 'win something', this competition may be a great opportunity for the Italian and his squad.

Name on the trophy

Having reached the final on no fewer than five occasions, The League Cup holds significant memories for the Foxes and their supporters. Associated with a 'Golden-Age' under Martin O'Neill, supporters would love a repeat of three finals in as many years under new manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Midland's outfit last hoisted the cup in 2000 after gaining victory over Tranmere Rovers at Wembley thanks to a brace from inspirational centre-back Matt Elliott. However, only a year earlier, the Premier League outfit lost the final 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur (a game that Leicester should arguably have won).

The Foxes also lifted the trophy in 1997 and 1964 so would love to gain yet more silverware in the 2016 final. However, their League One counterparts are yet to lift this particular trophy.

As a matter of fact, Bury FC have only managed to reach the Semi-Finals (in 1963) and have not gone beyond the Second Round in over a decade. Conversely, Leicester managed to reach the Quarter-Finals only two years ago and were only knocked out by eventual champions Manchester City so should be confident going into Tuesday night's clash.

A familiar clash?

There have only been five meetings between these two sides in total but it is the Foxes who have dominated the proceedings. The Midlands outfit have gained three victories over the Shakers including 4-2 and 3-0 wins (ironically in the League Cup).

Both teams come into this match undefeated and both will look to progress to the Third Round. Leicester City have managed to dispatch of Sunderland, West Ham and even draw with Tottenham Hotspur whilst impressing under new manager Claudio Ranieri. Whereas, David Flitcroft's men have drawn with Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town. The Shakers have also gained victories over Fleetwood Town and knocked Wigan Athletic out of the League Cup.

Team News

Following Leicester City's 1-1 draw with Tottenham at the weekend, Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he may give 'others' a chance to play Bury. The Italian highlighted the need to change all 'eleven players' and emphasised the great opportunity for them to 'show their strengths'.

So, fans could possibly expect a weaker team than those seen within the Premier League. This could see a mix of bit-part players, young players and even new signings representing Leicester at Gigg Lane. However, the Foxes could potentially still field an extremely strong side, with the likes of Leonardo Ulloa, Andrej Kramaric, Marcin Wasilewski, Dean Hammond and Liam Moore all champing at the bit to play under their new boss.

On the other hand, there are reports that Joe Dodoo (an U21 player for Leicester) will make an appearance for the Foxes so it will be extremely intriguing to what side the 'Tinkerman' selects.

Whatever team is fielded against the Shakers, Leicester will have to be wary of a potential upset. Bury possess players that could pose problems to Leicester and the East Midlands club would not like to succumb to another early upset (after being defeated by Shrewsbury in the Second Round last season).

The Midlands outfit will have to keep an eye on various talents within the League One squad in order to progress to the next round. Leon Clarke has already scored four goals this season, with two of them coming in the League Cup victory over Wigan Athletic, so Leicester City will have to defend well to blunt the Bury forward line.

So, with Claudio Ranieri ready to alter his team, this should be a fascinating match. Who do you think will progress to the next round of the Capital One Cup?