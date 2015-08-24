Opinion: Should Manchester United have signed Nicolas Otamendi?

Nicolas Otamendi was a name that was heavily linked with Manchester United since January, and the thought was that United would sign him this summer as they really needed a centre back. This did not happen and Otamendi ended up completing a move from Valencia to Manchester City.

The Otamendi saga was a strange one with all the Spanish reports saying United were firmly interested in him, while United were briefing the English press that there was no interest in him whatsoever. The reports began in January when the press in Valencia said that United had a €35million bid rejected, but would come back in for him in the summer.

Before the summer transfer window even began, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said that United would be trying to sign Otamendi, which led to United fans getting really excited. The problem in the whole deal seemed to be that United were unwilling to pay his €50million buyout clause, but in the end up it didn't matter as Otamendi has now joined Manchester City.

How did the Spanish reports get it so wrong? Was it just a ploy to get Manchester City to pay more?

In many peoples minds United were definitely interested in Otamendi, but it seemed that Louis van Gaal was always worried by his passing abilities. Van Gaal likes his centre-backs to be able to pass out from the back which obviously in the manager's mind Otamendi couldn't do. It may turn out to be a big mistake or it could be a master stroke but many think it's a mistake.

The question is though, should Manchester United have signed Otamendi? Yes, one hundred percent.

Best centre back in La Liga last season

Otamendi had a fantastic season for Valencia in La Liga last season and every Spanish football pundit said he was the best on display. Otamendi was in the Team Of The Year in La Liga so therefore, United should have been looking to bring him in. La Liga is probably not the toughest league to play in but against Barcelona, Otamendi dealt with Lionel Messi better than anyone else which was an amazing thing to achieve.

United are lacking in the centre back area

United have gone into the new season with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo as the only first choice centre backs at the club. Daley Blind has had to start the season in the centre back and even though he has done a really good job so far, there should have been a new centre back brought in so that Blind wouldn't have to play there.

It has been reported throughout the summer that it would either be Sergio Ramos or no defender at all brought in, which has really suprised everyone who thought it would be one of the first areas Louis van Gaal would look to strengthen.

Not afraid of the physical battle

Otamendi is a physical defender and will not be bullied by any strikers, which is what United are currently missing. Smalling is starting to become this kind of defender, but just imagine if United could have had two of these kind of defenders. Otamendi is very solid in what he does and will suit the Premier League really well. Last season in La Liga and also with the Argentina national team you would never see Otamendi getting undone by the physical battle and would always come out on top.

In the peak of his career

Otamendi is 27 years old now and starting to come into the peak years for a defender, which was on show last year when he had a brilliant season. Otamendi has really only had one good year but it was a sensational one. Manchester City have invested heavily in him for a reason, they feel Otamendi can take them nearer to the Champions League title. United needed him now but have missed out, and now it'll be up to Otamendi to see how quickly he can adapt to the Premier League.

It is a big blow to see Manchester City get a good defender who United should have gone for, but there must be a big reason in Van Gaal's mind why Otamendi was not the defender he wanted, and it would be good if Van Gaal could let the fans know his reasons.

Overall there are a lot of disappointed United fans, but for now they must get behind Van Gaal and see how the current defenders will do this season, and going by the start they have made, Van Gaal's choice may just have been justified. It is still early in the season though so it'll be when United come up against the bigger teams in the league that the current defenders will be most tested.