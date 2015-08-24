Anders Lindegaard close to loan move to Besiktas

Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard is closing in on a loan move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Lindegaard, now 31, moved to United in 2010 but has never progressed from the back up status he got when he first came to the club, bought for £2.24million by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lindegaard enquiry made by Besiktas, after Valdes interest ends

United goalkeeping teammate, Victor Valdes was linked with a move to Besiktas earlier this summer but it's believed that manager Senol Gunes vetoed the move because Valdes would have disturbed the squad morale.

However, clearly Gunes does not think Lindegaard will do this. The Sabah report that the Danish goalkeeper has been subject to an enquiry from Besiktas and United are happy to let him leave after five years at the club.

Despite never being a brilliant goalkeeper at Old Trafford, Lindegaard is regarded fondly by the United fans who are happy to see someone continue to work hard despite not getting first team opportunities often. When has been given opportunities, he's been a solid backup.

De Gea, Valdes, Lindegaard could all leave United

United are in some what of a confusing goalkeeper crisis. David De Gea, widely regarded as one of the best in the World, has yet to play this season due to consistent talks between United and Real Madrid for a transfer back to his home city.

Meanwhile, Valdes has been shunted out of the club having supposedly refused to play for the U21s. Sergio Romero was brought in as a back up, with the Reds hoping to see Valdes leave, and has played all four games of the season so far.

United have kept three Premier League cleansheets and have only conceded in the Champions League due to an own goal, a huge deflection off Michael Carrick.

The report from The Sabah suggests that Lindegaard is happy to move on from United, and his club - whom are grateful for his hard work and willingness to play for the reserves - are happy to let him leave, and will not stand in the way due to a fee.

He has played 21 times in the Premier League for United, keeping 9 clean sheets.