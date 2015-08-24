Score Club Brugge - Manchester United in UCL 2015 (0-4)

FULL-TIME: Manchester United win in style, 4-0 in Belgium against Club Brugge. Rooney absolutely stunning, hattrick hero.

PENALTY MISSED BY JAVIER HERNANDEZ! The Little Pear slips on his way to running up and hits it wide John Terry-esque.

PENALTY TO UNITED! Handball from the Brugge player.

GOALLL! HERRERA MAKES IT FOUR! Bastian Schweinsteiger with a world-class pass to Herrera in behind the defence, and he finishes to make it four.

55' GOOOALLL! HATTRICK WAYNE ROONEY! WHAT A WAY TO COMEBACK! His third of the night, this time made by Mata, beautifully dinking in and out before sliding the ball through.

51' United look brilliant here. Mata's sweeping ball on the counter to Memphis is too far in front, Memphis earlier had a penalty appeal but it was turned down. Great in attack, could be a rout here.

47' GOAL! Rooney doubles his tally! Memphis assists Herrera who assists Rooney, a beautiful partnership forming between Memphis and Rooney. 2-0 to United.

46' Wayne Rooney goes down in the box under a challenge but referee shakes his head. Replays show there was little contact, dubious decision.

KICK-OFF: Back underway in Belgium. United changing to a three in midfield with Schweinsteiger, Carrick and Herrera.

SUBSTITUTION: Bastian Schweinsteiger ON Adnan Januzaj OFF

HALF-TIME: Club Brugge 0-1 Manchester United. Wayne Rooney gets off the mark for the season.

44' Excellent goalkeeping, if a little messy, from Romero. As the defence splits to allow Brugge through, he dives onto the attackers legs, grapples the ball back then stands up to inadvertently block it.

42' De Fouw gets near now for Brugge. A great flick on from him goes just wide.

41' De Sutter fins some space on the edge of the area and Romero stops his powerful shot well. Close to his body but the first test for him all game. He survived it.

34' Shaw nods it down to Memphis first time, who runs half the pitch to the penalty area but spends too long on the ball and his shot is deflected for a corner. Rooney was waiting for the ball.

29' The Wayne Rooney we all know is back. Full of confidence, he looks brilliant again. After that goal, he's making great balls, driving through midfield to start the counter attack.

26' United calm, Rooney full of confidence. Brugge still look dangerous in attack at times but Rooney is the star man at the moment. A stunning pass to Memphis who takes it down. Bolat takes a clattering from the Dutchman and wins a free-kick.

22' United relaxed now, 4-1 up on aggregate, but no one more relaxed than Rooney. He dinked it over the 'keeper beautifully but Memphis' pass was the best part of it, a no-look delicate pass through the defence and right onto Rooney's foot.

GOAL! Wayne Rooney breaks his goal drought for Manchester United! After ten games without a goal, Memphis plays him through beautifully and he slides it past the goalkeeper. Superb way to respond to criticism.

12' A busy few minutes as United look comfortable in possession, see Rooney loop a shot over the bar and then lose the ball stupidly. Vasquez gets past Darmian but his back heel doesn't pay off. Herrera gets an early booking for a rash challenge and Brugge over hit the free kick.

7' United keeping the ball well, but the odd loose pass means they can't keep it for long enough to mount an attack. Carrick the main offender in terms of losing it at the moment.

6' Good ball to Rooney is defended well to earn a goalkick. Good to see Rooney making runs every time United pick up the ball.

5' Luke Shaw called into action, and responds by blocking De Sutter's shot. Attack started well by Diaby's skills and powerful run from midfield.

3' United very much in control in possession terms here. Luke Shaw poers through, having collected a loose ball, loos for the one-two in the area but Brugge goalkeeper Bolat collects.

1' Herrera gives the ball away early, a bad start to his first start, and Brugge hit a shot way off target.

KICK-OFF: We're underway in Belgium, a hostile reception for United from the Brugge fans. 3-1 up on aggregate, it will take something special to mean they don't go through.

The atmosphere is building with just minutes to go. Luke Shaw described hearing the Champions League music as making him go numb last week, it gives you goosebumps, and it's almost time.

5 minutes until kick-off. Predictions? Tweet us at @ManUtdVAVEL.

15 minutes until kick-off. United have to be in the Champions League this year, for their fans it's been too long since they were in it. They should win comfortably as well.

Louis van Gaal has been speaking about his line-up and more. He says that "I'm not nervous. I'm always tense, that's logical. I'm not nervous, I can cope with it. Herrera has played well when he's come on and in training. I also have to rest Schneiderlin and Schweinsteiger. It's always important to score first. I thought they would come more direct in Manchester but they aren't the biggest, so I don't think they will do that here either."

Sam Johnstone and Sergio Romero being tested before kick-off

Matteo Darmian has been speaking to MUTV ahead of this evening's game. "When we go to Brugge, we are trying to win," the Italian full-back says. "Brugge are a good team but we will try to win and we know that we have to do it." On the atmosphere at Old Trafford for the first leg, Darmian said "it was fantastic. I had great emotions and feelings with the fans. It was beautiful for me."

So, Ander Herrera gets his first start since May 24th and Adnan Januzaj surprisingly retains his place in the United starting line-up with Fellaini on the bench. If you have any thoughts on the team news, let us know on @ManUtdVAVEL on Twitter!

Club Brugge Starting XI: Bolat; De Fauw, Castelletto, Duarte, De Bock; Vormer, Claudemir, Vazquez, Diaby; De Sutter, Bolingoli.

Manchester United subs: Johnstone, McNair, Schneiderlin, Schweinsteiger, Young, Fellaini, Chicharito.

18:40. TEAM NEWS IS OUT. Manchester United XI: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Januzaj, Mata, Memphis, Rooney

18:30. Team news will be out in fifteen minutes. Ander Herrera is expected to start, as is Marouane Fellaini.

18:12. Here is tonight's venue, the Jan Breydelstadion. Can Brugge do the extraordinary with home backing against Manchester United? We'll find out, live on VAVEL UK.

18:00. The Club Brugge coach has arrived at the stadium, with just an hour and 45 minutes to go until kick-off.

Kick-off is at 7:45PM in the United Kingdom which means team news will be out at 6:45PM.

Phil Jones is missing for United with illness, as he has been for three weeks, but is expected to return soon. Meanwhile, Brugge have two players missing. Timmy Simons will be out with injury which he picked up in the first leg while Brandon Mechele is suspended after being sent off in the first leg.

Manchester United released their 18-man squad to take to Belgium on Tuesday. Here it is, David De Gea is missing: Romero, Johnstone; Blind, Darmian, McNair, Shaw, Smalling; Carrick, Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Schneiderlin, Schweinsteiger, Young; Hernandez, Januzaj, Memphis, Rooney.

Louis van Gaal has had success and disappointment in his career and is rather more well-known than Preud'homme. Champions League success with Ajax, league titles in numerous different countries and domestic cups across Europe. However, he's yet to win bring silverware to United and that needs to happen soon. Getting to the Champions League Group Stages is just as important though.

Let's take a look at the two coaches today. Michel Preud'homme is the man in charge of Club Brugges, and will be reuniting with a former player of his in Marouane Fellaini who scored in the first leg. Preud'homme was a goalkeeper in his playing days, winning the Best Goalkeeper Award at the 1994 World Cup. Previously he's taken Standard Liege to their first Belgian Pro League title in 25 years, and taken Brugge to their first trophy in 8 years with the Belgian Cup last season.

Manchester United have yet to not succeed in going through a Champions League or European Cup qualifying round. Their only loss, a record Brugge will be hoping to break, was 13 years ago, 1-0 to Zalaegerzeg.

If Club Brugge succeed in beating United 2-0 or more, it'll be the first time they play in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages since 2005/06.

The Red Devils' performance in the Premier League has been disappointing in terms of excitement and appearance but brilliant in terms of points. They sit in the top four with seven points after three games and are still yet to concede a goal in the top division of English football. What have we learnt from their performance in the Champions League? Find out here.

United are expected, and will be heavily slated if they do not, to win away in Belgium at Brugges. Memphis' two goals and Fellaini's mean United will go through even if they lose 1-0. This game is the perfect chance to regain scoring form, having draw 0-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Memphis Depay scored two superb goals to get his United goalscoring tally off to a great start after Michael Carrick had deflected a Brugge free-kick in past Sergio Romero, the first time the Argentine had conceded in a United shirt. Marouane Fellaini, returning to first team action after being suspended in the Premier League, made it a two goal advantage in the ninetieth minute with a great header, as Memphis turned provider.

It's the second leg of this Champions League qualifier between Club Brugge and Manchester United, with United winning 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of this evening fixture; Club Brugge - Manchester United score. Today's game kicks off at 7:45PM in the UK but there's plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.