Saido Berahino has transfer request rejected by West Bromwich Albion

Saido Berahino has had a written transfer request rejected by West Bromwich Albion.

This comes after he was left out of the Baggies squad to play Chelsea in a 3-2 defeat where John Terry was sent off.

Berahino has transfer request rejected

West Brom made a statement regarding Berahino's rejected transfer request, saying that "West Bromwich Albion have received a written transfer request from Saido Berahino."

Even with interest from various clubs across the country, West Brom say that "the request has been rejected and the club’s position remains unchanged from that outlined in the statement from Chairman Jeremy Peace of August 18."

They continue to say that "there will be no further comment."

Berahino was the third highest English scorer in the Premier League last season with 14 goals for West Brom.

In February, however, it looked like he would be leaving the club, manager Tony Pulis saying he had been put on the "naughty step" due to wanting to leave the club.

England U21 striker has been of interest to Tottenham

Despite that, West Brom remain firm that they will keep him until January at least, needing to build on last season's excellent end to the season.

On August 18th, Chairman Jeremy Peace said that the club "have no interest in selling" the player and he has told this to "Spurs chairman Daniel Levy" after the London club put in a bid for the player.

Peace says he knows that "we are living in an age" in English football "where no club can say 'never' about the possibility of selling a player" but "the prospect of selling" Berahino, a hugely talented young striker and English, "is simply not on our agenda."

Berahino was called up to the England U21 squad for this summer's U21 UEFA European Championships but had to withdraw with injury.

Federico Fazio could be included in deal from Spurs for Berahino

The transfer request from the 22-year-old comes with major interest, including a rejected bid, from Tottenham Hotspur. Mauricio Pochettino's side have identified Berahino as a number one target, to play alongside fellow England striker Harry Kane who has yet to score for Spurs.

The Telegraph suggest that Federico Fazio may be included in a deal for Berahino from Spurs, with West Brom looking to bring new defensive options into the club. Jonny Evans of Manchester United has also been seen as an option.