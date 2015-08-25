League Cup round-up: Business as usual in Capital One Cup goalfest

There was action across the board as usual in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night, with as many as seven games finishing with five or more goals and two penalty shoot-outs.

The best viewing of the night was to be found in the North-East, with top-flight pair Newcastle United and Sunderland seeing an incredible 14 goals across their two games.

Magpies new boy Florian Thauvin made quite an impression on his first start for the club with a goal and three assists in a 4-1 victory over Northampton Town, with former Cobblers forward Ivan Toney also coming on as a late substitute for his Newcastle debut.

Sunderland, meanwhile, worked their way to what eventually turned out to be a comfortable 6-3 victory over Exeter City, with Jermain Defoe claiming a hat-trick. Jack Rodwell bagged a brace with Duncan Watmore adding a late sixth but the two sides had gone in level at three-all at the interval after an Exeter fightback thanks to another Sunderland defensive horrorshow.

Hat-trick for Foxes youngster Dodoo

After spending some time training with the first-team squad, young forward Joe Dodoo had a debut to remember as he took the match ball after scoring a hat-trick for Leicester City in their 4-1 win at Bury. Andrej Kramaric scored the other in a comfortable victory, with Danny Mayor netting the only consolation for the League One hosts.

A goal in either half from Wes Thomas was enough for Birmingham City to continue their positive start to the season with a 2-0 win over Gillingham, while their fellow Championship side Fulham eased to a 3-0 win at home to a Sheffield United side who finished the game with nine men. Star man Ross McCormack scored a brace, his first coming from the penalty spot on the hour mark, with Moussa Dembele adding some gloss to the scoreline deep into stoppage time.

League Two side Hartlepool United were hoping to spring a surprise against a Bournemouth side expected to be concentrating their efforts on the league campaign, but found themselves swept aside by their Premier League opposition. Junior Stanislas scored twice as the Cherries won 4-0 at Victoria Park after a quickfire double salvo from Yann Kermorgant and Dan Gosling.

Tight victories for Championship sides

Greg Luer scored his second goal in as many League Cup games as Hull City edged an even encounter at home to Rochdale with a 1-0 win. Sheffield Wednesday echoed the result, Atdhe Nuhiu netting early in the second half to see off Oxford United.

Charlton Athletic dropped down a level to travel to Peterborough United but came away unscathed with a regulation 4-1 victory. Academy striker Mikhail Kennedy scored with just three minutes on the clock to set the Addicks on their way before three second-half goals settled the affair, though teenager Jermaine Anderson netted in stoppage time to give the home fans something to cheer.

Portsmouth led for a portion of their tie with Reading thanks to Conor Chaplin's goal just before half time, but Nick Blackman and Garath McCleary scored in the second period to see the second division side through.

Marnick Vermijl's early goal was enough to settle a battle between two sides who tasted promotion last season, with Preston North End coming out victorious at home to top-flight Watford. The Hornets finished the match with ten men after Miguel Britos was given his marching orders late on for violent conduct.

QPR out to fourth-tier opposition

Queens Park Rangers' steady start to the season took something of a hit as they were knocked out by League Two side Carlisle United. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas equalised for the home side soon after veteran forward Derek Asamoah had put Carlisle ahead, but it was left to the visitors to grab the victory in the second half through Jason Kennedy.

A rare goal for Ricky van Wolfswinkel proved the winner for Norwich City in a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United, while the equally goal-shy Marvin Emnes scored late on in Swansea City's simple 3-0 win at home to York City.

In-form Brighton and Hove Albion were shocked after taking the lead at Walsall, while Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo netted in Wolves' 2-1 win at home to Barnet.

Extra-time drama

At the end of the night, there were seven games which needed an extra half an hour to be settled.

The first to conclude was at the Pirelli Stadium as Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looked to be on course to record a win over former side Middlesbrough after a first-half own goal from George Friend. However, Cristhian Stuani scored his third and fourth League Cup goals of the season to see Boro through to the next round after extra time.

Crystal Palace had been held to a 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town but fired in three extra-time goals to seal their passage to the next round, with Ipswich Town repeating the trick at the end of their journey to Doncaster Rovers, both games finishing 4-1.

Scott Sinclair blasted a hat-trick while recent signing from Barcelona, Adama Traore, scored his first goal for Aston Villa as they came out on top of a thrilling eight-goal encounter with Notts County of League Two. The underdogs led on three occasions in normal time but couldn't make their advantages stick and eventually fell to extra-time strikes from Sinclair and Joe Bennett.

Josh Murphy was the hero for MK Dons as they came from behind to prevail 2-1 at home to Cardiff City in a tightly-contested affair at Stadium MK after Alex Revell's volley had initially set the Bluebirds on course for victory.

Geoff Cameron struck the winning spot-kick for Stoke City against Luton Town following their one-all draw in the first of two penalty shoot-outs, while West Brom and Port Vale were the only sides unable to muster a goal in 120 minutes of action despite the introduction of big-money Baggies signing Salomon Rondon just before the hour mark. Though Rondon did not step up to take a penalty, the Baggies converted all five of their spot-kicks to take a 5-3 victory against their League One opponents.