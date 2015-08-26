Liverpool Loan Watch: Ojo nets first Wolves goal as Ward helps keep 100 per cent Aberdeen record

A number of Liverpool's loanees had as many as three games in seven days to contend with in the third week of the campaign.

As the Championship, League One and Scottish Premier League seasons get into full swing and the domestic cup competitions come into play - several Reds featured prominently for their temporary clubs, but how exactly did they get on?

Sheyi Ojo

The stand-out star of Liverpool's loanees, Ojo's fine form has continued at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship, and he scored his first goal in the Capital One Cup second round recently.

He was an unused substitute as Wolves fell to a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers in mid-week, though he came back into the side for their trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Ojo was bright and creative down the left side of the field, with a number of dangerous crosses testing Cardiff's back-line, including one from a corner as Kortney Hause wasted a free header.

The England under-18 international impressed throughout with his directness and positivity, though the only real chance he got to shoot himself was a second-half free-kick which was off target.

After 62 minutes, Ojo was replaced by Nouha Dicko as Wolves fell to a 2-0 loss and failed to register a single shot on target.

Ojo was just as threatening in Wolves' cup tie against Barnet, and made a more telling contribution for Kenny Jackett's men.

With the home side having led since the third minute, Ojo doubled their advantage just before the hour mark. After being found by Adam Le Fondre, he bent a wonderful left-footed effort in off the far post from the corner of the box.

That was not his only chance, after he had spurned a few earlier opportunities - the best of which forced goalkeeper Jamie Stephens into a fine save, but overall the 18-year-old was a nuisance to the Bees' back-line.

He was unfairly booked for simulation, when it seemed that he had been fouled, before things got a little nervy as Barnet pulled one back with 14 minutes remaining.

They laid seige to the home side's goal in the final minutes and Ojo could have put the game out of sight after picking the ball up on the edge of the area late on from a clever short corner, but his shot narrowly flew over.

Nevertheless, Wolves held on to reach the next round - and Ojo received the Man of the Match award for his livewire efforts.

Lawrence Vigouroux

Having been nominated as Man of the Match in Swindon's pre-season loss to Liverpool earlier this month, Vigouroux has backed up that performance against his parent club with several more commanding displays in goal. The 6ft 3in Chilean kept his place for Swindon Town's mid-week fixture against Port Vale and their trip to Southend United just three days later.

After taking the lead, Vigouroux was helpless to prevent Uche Ikpeazu levelling - but having had little to do otherwise, Swindon looked set for another three points after Anton Rodgers, the son of Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, restored their lead.

But deep into stoppage-time, his Liverpool U21 team-mate Jordan Williams gave away a penalty. After their opponents took a corner kick with Swindon's Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill down injured, Williams punched the incoming cross clear - thinking the referee would make them re-take it.

But the referee opted to give a controversial penalty kick, which infuriated the supporters, the players and the management team, and despite having saved a penalty on his debut at home to Bradford City, Vigouroux guessed the wrong way as Sam Foley rescued a point in the 96th minute.

The clash at Swindon ended on much better terms however, as Vigouroux produced a sublime individual performance to help himself to a first clean sheet of the season and the three points.

He did well to prevent Adam Barrett reaching Jack Payne's teasing cross, before stretching out an arm to tip Myles Weston's close-range header over the crossbar and denying Ben Coker's strike from distance.

At the very death, Vigouroux made another pivotal contribution - reacting well to keep out Joe Pigott's thunderous volley and give them victory.

He didn't have a Capital One Cup fixture to play in with Mark Cooper's men having been eliminated by Exeter City in the first round.

Kevin Stewart

Stewart, also on loan at Swindon, was only an 89th minute substitute in the Robins' 2-2 draw against Port Vale, but was given more minutes in the clash with Southend - again coming off the bench after 67 minutes as he replaced Anton Rodgers. He tried to get forward as much as he could, but was restricted by the fact Swindon were largely resigned to holding on to their lead.

Jordan Williams

The third Liverpool loanee at the County Ground, Williams was caught up in a bizarre incident in the final minutes of their clash against Vale.

He reacted angrily to the fact that the away side took a corner with one of his team-mates, Ormonde-Ottewill, still down through injury and opted to punch the cross clear in thinking the match official, Brendan Malone, would ask for it to be re-taken.

But it wasn't, and Vale scored the resulting penalty to win a point in the 96th minute. Despite the controversy, the versatile defender, who can also play in midfield, responded well against Southend.

Playing as one of the Reds' back-three, Williams was solid throughout - and even started the move which led to Fabien Robert's goal after the hour by bringing the ball out from the back and pushing his side forward.

Swindon held on for the win to maintain their unbeaten run as the 19-year-old helped the Robins to their first clean sheet and his form has convinced his national team manager Chris Coleman to call him up.

Lloyd Jones

It was a forgettable week for central defender Jones, as Blackpool continued their miserable start to life in League One suffering defeats which leave them at the foot of the table.

The teenager could have done better to prevent Abdenasser El Khayati getting his shot away after cutting in from the left as Burton Albion pulled level before the Dutchman added a sensational second from a free-kick to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

As a result, Jones was dropped for the Seasiders' trip to Sheffield United - where they fell 2-0 and he remained an unused substitute. They didn't have a Capital One Cup second round game, having been knocked out by Northampton at the first hurdle.

Having committed an avoidable error in their 2-0 home loss to Rochdale a few weeks ago, his poor headed backpass allowing Ian Henderson to kill off the game late on, Jones will be desperate to fight reclaim his place in the starting eleven.

Danny Ward

Things are going pretty well for Ward, who has kept three clean sheets in four games for Aberdeen - who have won all four of their opening games.

Having been knocked out of the Europa League by Kairat Almaty in the qualifying rounds, the Dons' Scottish Premier League campaign has been going swimmingly - and Ward again contributed a strong performance as they beat Dundee to equal their best start to a season since 1991-92.

Though the Welshman was rarely called into action, he did excellently to deny Kane Hemmings in a one-on-one at the start of the second-half, keeping the scores goalless - denying the striker again after collecting a looping header which threatened to drop beneath the crossbar.

Adam Rooney went on to net twice as Aberdeen notched another victory and Ward's stock is rising, having had yet another solid afternoon between the sticks, and he too has been included in Wales' squad for their coming European Championship qualifiers.

Andre Wisdom

Despite paying £1.25 million to seal his loan signature, the centre-back has yet to make his first appearance at Norwich City - sitting out as an unused substitute for their 1-1 draw against Stoke City.

He did feature at right-back for the Canaries' under-21s against Leicester City a few days earlier as they won 2-0, but still hasn't forced his way into Alex Neil's first-team plans, though he insisted his desire to do so after his 71-minute cameo for the reserves.

Luis Alberto

It was another quiet afternoon for the Spanish midfielder, who sat on the bench as his Deportivo La Coruna side drew 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener on Saturday.

Alberto has yet to really force himself into Victor Sanchez's side, having not got much game-time under his belt throughout their pre-season campaign.

More loanees set to follow..

The Reds' crop of under-21s out on loan is set only to grow, with Harry Wilson having joined Crewe Alexandra in League One until January.

That could be added further with Ryan Kent and Jack Dunn being lined up for loan moves, whilst Portuguese pair Joao Carlos Teixeira and Tiago Ilori could soon follow.